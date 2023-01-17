ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Massive' Building Tumbles Down Steep California Cliff

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A "massive" World War II era building tumbled down a cliff in California amid recent heavy rain that has plagued the region for the last few weeks. According to The Sacramento Bee , the building slid down a 200-foot cliff at Fort Funston in San Francisco on Monday. Golden State National Recreation Area Alerts took to Twitter to warn beachgoers of the incident and to share photos of the structure after it took a tumble down the large cliff.

"Beachcombers at Fort Funston will share the beach today with a WWII military structure undermined when saturated bluff sand slid onto the beach. Thanks to @sffdpio for safety assistance. Visitors are encouraged to follow postal trailhead signs and be attentive to surroundings. Coastal agencies encourage visitors to exercise caution around post-storm saturated hillsides and coastal bluffs as they enjoy sunny days after weeks indoors," the posts read.

Photos taken on the beach show the large building collapsed along the shore, looking as though it did just slide down a 200-foot cliff. The Sacramento Bee mentioned that saturated sand is what caused the old structure to slide off of the cliff in the first place. Video footage of the event was not obtained.

