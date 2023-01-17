ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackettstown, NJ

Ex-Mayor Of Warren County Town Sexually Assaulted Teen: Prosecutor

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Llbv_0kIfvm8L00
Hackettstown Police Department Photo Credit: Hackettstown Police Department (Facebook)

The former Mansfield Township mayor has been charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old child for at least two months in Morris and Warren counties, authorities said.

Ted J. Tomaszewski, 53, "engaged in multiple sex acts" with the victim in Mount Olive and Hackettstown between Nov. 1, 2022 and Jan. 2, 2023, according to a release from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office and Hackettstown police.

Tomaszewski, also a a recent candidate for Warren County commissioner, was charged with sexual assault, luring, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was being held in the Warren County Jail. His initial first appearance in Warren County Superior Court was held on Jan. 12, 2023.

Tomaszewski served as mayor from 2010 to 2014.

to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Escaped, 'Violent' Psych Patient Sought In Mercer County

A 54-year-old man being held on a burglary charge was being sought after he escaped from Trenton Psychiatric Hospital, authorities said. Roger Brown left the hospital around 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Ewing police said. Police dispatch was notified by NJ Human Services Police about 25 minutes later. Authorities believe...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Bucks Felon Sentenced For Strangling, Beating Girlfriend

A Bucks County convict is going back to prison for beating, strangling, and threatening to kill his then-girlfriend, District Attorney Matthew Weintraub has announced. Qadir Jones, a 31-year-old Doylestown resident, previously pleaded guilty in November to simple assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, and related charges stemming from a domestic incident early last year, the DA said.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Caretakers Bound, Left Disabled Man For Dead On Bergen County Road: Reports

Two Bergen County caretakers face manslaughter charges after they allegedly tied up a disabled man, stuffed a sock in his mouth and dumped his body, NJ Advance Media reports. Michael Kestenbaum, 62, was found dead at about 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2022, along Ackerman Street near Route 4 West in River Edge, authorities said. Charged on Thursday, Jan. 19, were Tyrone Closs, 32, and Aniesa Samad, 24, Musella said in a press statement.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Police ID Victim, Hit-Run Driver In Carlstadt Accident

A 70-year-old waiter from Passaic has been charged in a Bergen County crash that left a 61-year-old pedestrian dead, authorities announced. Justinian Cuevasmetemi was behind the wheel of a 2017 Toyota RAV-4 when he struck Deborah Peko-Lillis, of Secaucus, on Hoboken Road in Carlstadt around 10:20 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, then fled the scene, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Aggravated Manslaughter In Irvington Killing

A 32-year-old man has been charged with aggravated manslaughter and a weapons offense in the death of a 37-year-old Irvington man. Jonathan Quallis shot Ibn Vincent on the 400 block of Union Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Five Nabbed For Shootings, Weapons Offenses In Newark

A teen and four men were arrested for separate shootings and weapons offenses in Newark, authorities announced. A 16-year-old from East Orange was charged with weapon possession after a female victim walked into University Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Jan. 2, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. The victim is reportedly in stable condition.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Trio Selling Heroin Busted In Hunterdon County Parking Lot, Prosecutor Says

Three men from Mercer County were arrested and hit with drug charges for allegedly selling heroin in a Hunterdon County parking lot, authorities said Thursday. Khyzir Davis, 18, of Trenton, was charged with one count of third-degree distribution of heroin, while Malik Wade, 25, of Trenton, and Garfield Anderson, 20, of Ewing, were charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Plea Deal In Beating Of Jewish Nassau County Man Decried As 'Dangerous Precedent'

Leaders on Long Island are blasting plans to offer a plea deal to a man accused of brutally beating a Jewish man in an antisemitic attack that was caught on video. Joseph Borgen, age 29, of Nassau County, was attacked by several people in Midtown Manhattan in May 2021, according to police. Video posted on Twitter shows several people kicking and throwing things at him. He was also struck repeatedly with crutches and pepper-sprayed.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Trio Accused Of Stealing $10K In Merchandise From Morris County Kohl’s Stores

Three people were put behind bars after police said approximately $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise from Kohl’s stores around Morris County was found in their vehicle. Yovana Valdiviego, 45, of Haledon, as well as Jose Gonzalez, 35, and Percy Eduardo Rojasllenque, 26, both of Paterson, were charged with shoplifting, possession of stolen property, possession of anti-shoplifting tools, and possession of drugs, Roxbury Township Police said Friday, Jan. 20.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Paterson Elder Scammer Outsmarted By Would-Be Victim, Police Say

A quick-thinking Long Island man helped police nab a would-be elder scammer from Paterson who tried conning him out of thousands of dollars, authorities said. Larry Urtarte, 28, allegedly called an 88-year-old man pretending he was his grandson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Long Beach, according to Nassau County Police. Urtarte said he'd been in an accident and needed money, detectives said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Bucks Dad Who OD'd While Watching Toddler Sentenced

The Bucks County father who overdosed while watching his 2-year-old daughter will spend years in state prison, authorities say. Justin Kearns, 36, of Warminster, was sentenced to three-and-a-half to seven years at a hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 17, said District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement. Kearns was previously convicted at trial in October for felony child endangerment.
WARMINSTER, PA
Daily Voice

Senior Missing In Bucks County, Police Say

An 80-year-old man is missing in Bucks County, and state police say he may be at special risk for harm. Cory Glenn of Bryn Athyn was last seen in the 200 block of East Street Road in Warminster Township at about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, police said in a statement. He is believed …
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
459K+
Followers
65K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy