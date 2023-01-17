Ex-Mayor Of Warren County Town Sexually Assaulted Teen: Prosecutor

Hackettstown Police Department Photo Credit: Hackettstown Police Department (Facebook)

The former Mansfield Township mayor has been charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old child for at least two months in Morris and Warren counties, authorities said.

Ted J. Tomaszewski, 53, "engaged in multiple sex acts" with the victim in Mount Olive and Hackettstown between Nov. 1, 2022 and Jan. 2, 2023, according to a release from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office and Hackettstown police.

Tomaszewski, also a a recent candidate for Warren County commissioner, was charged with sexual assault, luring, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was being held in the Warren County Jail. His initial first appearance in Warren County Superior Court was held on Jan. 12, 2023.

Tomaszewski served as mayor from 2010 to 2014.

