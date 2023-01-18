Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
He Has To Pass: WWE Legend Announces He Will Not Be At Raw XXX Despite Being Rumored
He’ll catch you next time. Next week, WWE is presenting its Raw XXX special, honoring thirty years of Monday Night Raw being on the air. This is quite the occasion and WWE is going to bring in a variety of stars and legends who have played a part in the show’s legacy. However, one name who was scheduled for the show is not going to make it, though he does have a good reason.
wrestlingrumors.net
A Long Run: WWE Name Departs Company After 25 Years
That’s a long, long time. We are in a time of change in WWE and there are all kinds of pieces moving at once. That can make it difficult to keep track of what is going on, but it is clear that this is not the same WWE that we have known for a long time. This includes names leaving, and now another not so familiar name is leaving the company after a quarter century.
wrestlingrumors.net
Now, Now: Here Is What John Cena May Be Doing At WrestleMania 39
They have a plan for him. We are almost to the Road To WrestleMania and that means it is time to start setting up the show’s major matches. WrestleMania matches and stories need more time to develop than your regular shows and with about two and a half months before the show, the clock is starting to tick. Now it seems that WWE knows where they are going with one of its biggest names ever.
wrestlingrumors.net
All Hands: WWE Bringing In Independent Star To Help With Royal Rumble
They need the help. We are coming up on the Royal Rumble and that means things are going to get rather complicated rather quickly. The show will feature two matches with sixty people between the two of them and that is going to require a bunch of people working together. Some of those people will be behind the scenes and now WWE might be bringing in outside help for the show.
bodyslam.net
The Rock Says Whoever Purchases WWE Needs To Have Vince McMahon’s Passion For The Business
The Rock lets his belief on the WWE sale be known. While speaking on CNBC, The Rock was asked about WWE potentially selling. The Great One made it clear that he believes WWE’s new owners would need to be as passionate as Vince McMahon. I could tell you this,...
wrestlinginc.com
JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt
Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
bodyslam.net
Kevin Nash Struggling Heavily With Suicidal Thoughts Following His Son’s Passing
Kevin Nash recently experienced a personal tragedy as his son, Tristen tragically passed away. This was a terrible loss for Nash’s family, and a very unexpected one. During a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash made a comment about how his son passed away 12 weeks ago. Then he made a very unsettling statement as a follow-up.
ComicBook
WWE Raw: More Members of Roman Reigns' Bloodline Confirmed for Raw's 30th Anniversary (Update)
WWE's Monday Night Raw will celebrate its 30th anniversary next week in Philadelphia and will feature an "Acknowledgement Ceremony" for Roman Reigns. The Usos announced during this week's episode that every generation of The Bloodline will be in attendance for the ceremony, and it's now being reported via The Daily Item that both Rikishi and Samu will be in attendance at the show. Rikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa while Samu is the oldest son of The Wild Samoan's Afa.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson breaks silence on Vince McMahon’s sale of WWE amid Saudi Arabia takeover talks
DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON admits he is "excited" about a potential WWE sale. The Rock became one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time while working for Vince McMahon's promotion during the Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But it seems like the wrestling giants are...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Pulling Content From WWE Network On Peacock
When the WWE Network first launched in 2014 it gave fans a central place to find all things WWE and more content was added over time. In 2020 WWE started airing content from independent companies such as PROGRESS Wrestling, wXw, ICW, and EVOLVE before EVOLVE was purchased by WWE. However,...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Wrestling Legend Makes Surprise Appearance To Help Fellow Boss
There’s your cameo. There have been all kinds of wrestlers throughout history and some of them are names who do not make the biggest impact. Some of them make a short term impact and become a bit more infamous than famous, but they are not around all that long. Now one of the more memorable stars from WCW made an appearance in a spot you might not have expected him.
wrestlingrumors.net
Maybe Later: AEW Star Removed From Roster Page, Seemingly Done With Wrestling For Now
Some people don’t stick around. AEW has built a large roster of wrestlers over its history with a variety of talent from around the world. As a result, the company is able to showcase different kinds of wrestling with stars of differing levels of experience. There are several names who are still gaining experience, but now one of them is officially gone from the company.
wrestlingrumors.net
In Better Taste: Jay Briscoe’s Death Caused NXT To Change A Planned Segment
That wouldn’t have worked. The wrestling world was rocked this week by the shocking death of Jay Briscoe at age 38 in a car accident. The news broke on Tuesday and since then, all kinds of tributes and memories have been posted online by wrestlers and wrestling fans. Thankfully something like this does not happen often, but it turns out that it caused a big change to a wrestling show as well.
sportszion.com
“Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth” WWE Legend Kevin Nash makes disturbing comments discussing son’s sudden demise from cardiac arrest
The passing of Kevin Nash’s son prevented him from moving on with his life. In a recent interview, he revealed that, as a result of his traumatic experience, he suffers from distressing suicidal thoughts. The WWE Hall of Famer on a recent episode of the “Kliq This” podcast, in...
wrestlingrumors.net
Two Times: Injured WWE Star Forced To Undergo Second Surgery During Recovery
Yes again. Injuries are one of the most complicated things in wrestling as you never know when someone is going to be put on the shelf for any amount of time. The injuries can result in a long recovery time and some of them often have complications on top of that. Unfortunately that is the case again as a WWE star who was already on the shelf had to deal with another issue.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Bringing In Interesting Name To Help With The Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble matches are always some of the most exciting matches to watch, and it looks like WWE is bringing in some extra help for the Royal Rumble this year. Fightful Select reports that WWE is bringing in independent wrestler Jason Cade to work as a producer at the Royal Rumble. It was noted that Cade will specifically be helping with the women’s Royal Rumble match.
wrestlingrumors.net
NXT Superstar Amari Miller Reveals She Attempted To End Her Life Last Week
Wrestling is an over the top industry that is built around the idea of people doing things that you would never see anyone do otherwise. It might not make sense in the real world but it makes sense here, and that is the kind of thing that has an appeal to fans. At the same time, the wrestlers go through all kinds of things that others go through every day, and now one is talking about a very serious incident.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ric Flair Confirms Hulk Hogan Will Be At WWE Raw 30 Anniversary Show
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer noted that he wouldn’t be at the Royal Rumble in San Antonio:. “I’m not going to be able to go to the event. I am...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Planned Surprises At The Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is less than two weeks away and anticipation is at an all time high for the event. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise entrants, and many people expected that Cody Rhodes would be making his surprise return at the show this year. However, Cody’s return was announced ahead of time as it was confirmed on Raw this week.
ComicBook
The Rock's WWE WrestleMania Status Reportedly in Doubt
The Head of the Table vs. the People's Champion. The Tribal Chief vs. the Brahma Bull. Roman Reigns vs. The Rock. However it gets drawn up, a familial clash of the Anoa'is has been the marquee dream match for WWE for over two years now. When Reigns was first being christened as WWE's next top guy, there was always the suggestion that Rock would return for one final match to put his cousin over, but steam on the dream bout only truly gained momentum in Fall 2020. That's when Reigns underwent a dramatic character shift, turning heel for the first time in his singles career and championing himself as the leader of his historic wrestling family.
