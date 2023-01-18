ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

He Has To Pass: WWE Legend Announces He Will Not Be At Raw XXX Despite Being Rumored

He’ll catch you next time. Next week, WWE is presenting its Raw XXX special, honoring thirty years of Monday Night Raw being on the air. This is quite the occasion and WWE is going to bring in a variety of stars and legends who have played a part in the show’s legacy. However, one name who was scheduled for the show is not going to make it, though he does have a good reason.
wrestlingrumors.net

A Long Run: WWE Name Departs Company After 25 Years

That’s a long, long time. We are in a time of change in WWE and there are all kinds of pieces moving at once. That can make it difficult to keep track of what is going on, but it is clear that this is not the same WWE that we have known for a long time. This includes names leaving, and now another not so familiar name is leaving the company after a quarter century.
tjrwrestling.net

Former WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite

A surprising former WWE Superstar was seen backstage at AEW Dynamite in Fresno, California two weeks after they were present for Raw. The 18th of January 2023 edition of Dynamite was tinged with sadness as the stars of AEW paid their own small tributes to the late ROH icon Jay Briscoe. Although reports have since suggested that the company was banned from putting on a full tribute show to the star on TBS.
FRESNO, CA
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
wrestlinginc.com

JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt

Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
bodyslam.net

Kevin Nash Struggling Heavily With Suicidal Thoughts Following His Son’s Passing

Kevin Nash recently experienced a personal tragedy as his son, Tristen tragically passed away. This was a terrible loss for Nash’s family, and a very unexpected one. During a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash made a comment about how his son passed away 12 weeks ago. Then he made a very unsettling statement as a follow-up.
wrestlingrumors.net

Now, Now: Here Is What John Cena May Be Doing At WrestleMania 39

They have a plan for him. We are almost to the Road To WrestleMania and that means it is time to start setting up the show’s major matches. WrestleMania matches and stories need more time to develop than your regular shows and with about two and a half months before the show, the clock is starting to tick. Now it seems that WWE knows where they are going with one of its biggest names ever.
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling Promotions Pay Tribute To Jay Briscoe

The news of Jay Briscoe's tragic death has shaken the wrestling community, with scores of wrestlers and fans taking to social media to remember the life and career of the ROH icon. A number of wrestling promotions have also posted their tributes to Jay, who held championship gold for companies...
tjrwrestling.net

NXT Acknowledges Jay Briscoe’s Passing

Support and condolences for Jay Briscoe are coming from everywhere, including WWE and NXT. Earlier today, Jay Briscoe tragically passed away in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware. Following his passing, many of his peers have paid their respects with public statements being posted to Twitter and elsewhere. And WWE...
LAUREL, DE
wrestletalk.com

WWE Changes Name Of ‘Judgment Day’ Faction

WWE has made a change to the name of the Judgment Day faction made up of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The group is continuing to grow in notoriety, largely thanks to the recent antics of ‘ex-con Dom’, Dominik Mysterio who, in storyline, was arrested for one whole night after attacking his dad Rey Mysterio, and is now a waltzing around like a hardened criminal street thug.
wrestlingrumors.net

In Better Taste: Jay Briscoe’s Death Caused NXT To Change A Planned Segment

That wouldn’t have worked. The wrestling world was rocked this week by the shocking death of Jay Briscoe at age 38 in a car accident. The news broke on Tuesday and since then, all kinds of tributes and memories have been posted online by wrestlers and wrestling fans. Thankfully something like this does not happen often, but it turns out that it caused a big change to a wrestling show as well.
wrestlingrumors.net

Maybe Later: AEW Star Removed From Roster Page, Seemingly Done With Wrestling For Now

Some people don’t stick around. AEW has built a large roster of wrestlers over its history with a variety of talent from around the world. As a result, the company is able to showcase different kinds of wrestling with stars of differing levels of experience. There are several names who are still gaining experience, but now one of them is officially gone from the company.
slamwrestling.net

Mat Matters: Jay Briscoe left a considerable legacy

In his own words, Jay Briscoe wasn’t exactly cosmetically pleasing. Crazy hair, wild eyes, tattoos all over his body, a voice that at first listen was a little hard to understand, somewhat undersized – Briscoe entered the wrestling business with few advantages. But to wrestling fans, his peers...
wrestlingrumors.net

That Might Slow It Down: Lawsuit Filed Against Vince McMahon Over WWE Return

They have something to say about it. WWE is in the biggest state of upheaval in its history and it all centers around Vince McMahon returning to the company for the expressed intent of selling it off. That is the kind of thing that would completely rock the industry and it is going to change a lot of lives. Now some people involved with those lives have something to say about what is going on.
wrestlingrumors.net

Two Times: Injured WWE Star Forced To Undergo Second Surgery During Recovery

Yes again. Injuries are one of the most complicated things in wrestling as you never know when someone is going to be put on the shelf for any amount of time. The injuries can result in a long recovery time and some of them often have complications on top of that. Unfortunately that is the case again as a WWE star who was already on the shelf had to deal with another issue.
wrestlingrumors.net

They’re In: WWE Signs Two More Former College Athletes

The roster grows. WWE has a roster with enough talent to fill up three weekly television shows, but those wrestlers have to be kept moving. At some point the roster is going to get a bit stale and needs some fresh blood, which is why WWE also brings in fresh talent every so often. Now they are doing that again, this time from other sports outside of professional wrestling.

Comments / 0

Community Policy