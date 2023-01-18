Read full article on original website
wsonradio.com
Another Big Region Win for Lady Colonels
The Henderson County Lady Colonels faced off against 2nd Region opponent the Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons at home at Colonel Gym. In the opening period, the Lady Colonels would outscore the Lady Maroons 16-4, as Lady Colonel senior guard Mallorie Veal and senior forward Jarie Thomas combined for 11 points in the quarter. In the second period, the Lady Maroons outscored the Lady Colonels 10-7, as the Lady Colonels would hold a 9 point lead over the Lady Maroons heading into halftime with the score 23-14.
Indiana Principal Drains Shot to Win Epic Bet with the Basketball Team
You were young once and you remember what it was like - you get to a point where you think you know everything, You certainly know more than the "old" people in your life, like your parents, teachers, or school principal. You're overly confident and feel invincible. You most likely learned a humbling lesson from some of those "old" people, too - a little reality check to bring you down to Earth. Some middle school students in Evansville, Indiana recently learned one of those valuable lessons, and it was captured on video.
10 Facts About Evansville, Indiana That Every Resident Should Know
As someone who isn't a native resident of Evansville, Indiana, there were a lot of ins and outs about the city that I had to learn as I went. Luckily, I can now share this wisdom with other newcomers. If you're born and raised in the river city, you may even learn a few new facts.
wsonradio.com
Lady Colonels Sharpshooter Risley Signs with KWC
On Monday afternoon, January 17th, senior Lady Colonel basketball player Graci Risley signed to continue her athletic career playing for the Kentucky Wesleyan College Lady Panthers. I was able to interview and ask Graci some questions about her future basketball career at Kentucky Wesleyan and the second half of her...
14news.com
Power pole snaps in Owensboro, car overturns
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A snapped pole closed a road and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon in Owensboro. Michael Stevens sent us photos of a car that was flipped on its side. Michael says it happened on the south side of eastbound Parrish Avenue between Thompson Drive and Starlite...
14news.com
Megabus expanding service, will connect in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bus company Megabus has a new partnership with Miller Transportation. They say it’s one of the largest transportation companies serving the mid-west. Officials say the partnership will allow for expanded service options to more than 50 mid-west cities and will connect Evansville with 20 cities...
wevv.com
UE grad, creator of 'Roseanne' and 'Home Improvement,' returning to Evansville campus
A University of Evansville graduate and Evansville native who created and produced several big shows in television is coming back to the River City for an appearance. The University says it's welcoming back '73 alum Matt Williams, who created and produced the hit series "Roseanna" and co-created the show "Home Improvement."
wevv.com
Car hits power pole, flips over on West Parrish Avenue in Owensboro
Drivers in Owensboro, Kentucky, should avoid the area of West Parrish Avenue and Thompson Drive if possible. Our 44News crew in the area saw a flipped vehicle and a snapped power pole around 1:30 p.m. Authorities are currently at the scene of the crash. At this time, it's unclear how...
Magical Farewell Planned Thursday To Honor Owensboro’s KingNazir Gates & You’re Invited
The community of Owensboro, Kentucky are invited to celebrate the precious life of KingNazir Gates as he takes his final horse and carriage ride. KingNazir Gates is a strong six-year-old little boy from Owensboro who was born into this world with a very rare genetic disorder. We asked his mom Lakeia to share is life with us;
14news.com
Trees down on power lines cause outages in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Utility crews are working to restore power after trees fell on some power lines. At one point there were more than 4,000 customers without power, but as of 3:50 p.m., that number was down to just over 400. There are strong winds. Click here for the...
Home renovations end with Evansville arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says a business owner was arrested for fraud after allegedly leaving a home in complete disrepair. According to an affidavit, Terrance Hardiman of Hardiman Construction LLC was hired to do various work for a homeowner last year. The homeowner claims he paid Hardiman nearly $60,000 to work […]
Indiana Man’s Disappearance has Caught the Attention of National Media
The case of an Indiana man who has been missing since December has caught the attention of national media. The family of 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert reported him missing to authorities on December 10, 2022, after he reportedly failed to return home from work. The Evansville, Indiana man's family received their last communication from him on December 9th by text message.
Evansville family sues St. Vincent after 8-year-old boy dies
(WEHT) - An Evansville family has filed a lawsuit against St. Vincent claiming the hospital failed to give adequate care to their 8-year-old son, resulting in his death.
Owensboro Shoney’s closing its doors for good
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The only Shoney’s restaurant in Owensboro is permanently closing, owners say. According to the Owensboro Times, the restaurant will close after it runs out on food on or before January 16. Eyewitness News spoke with workers Sunday afternoon and they gave us a notice of closure. It reads: “To Whom It […]
FUN: Kentucky Car Wash Adds Dog Wash System & We’re Howling With Excitement
Of course, you've heard of a car wash right?! Well, how about a Car Wash that also has a pup wash on the side so you can bathe your car and your pup?. This might be one of the coolest things I have ever heard of. As a dog owner of two doodles a pup wash is like a dream come true. Our doodles love to woller in the mud and it doesn't make for a fun time at our house.
14news.com
INDOT closes SB 41 for work
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a traffic alert Tuesday morning for drivers on Highway 41. Dispatchers say INDOT closed southbound Highway 41 between Lynch and Diamond for about 15 to 30 minutes. It was supposed to start at 10:15 a.m., but INDOT has notified dispatch that work was finished...
Truck potentially used by wanted Casey White and Vicky White found in Indiana
U.S Marshals are investigating in Evansville, Indiana after reports that escaped inmate Casey White and wanted former corrections employee Vicky White were reportedly seen in the area.
‘Boy Meets World’ Actor Ben Savage Finds Love in Southern Indiana
We've been following the private but not secret relationship between actor Ben Savage and a mystery woman from Owensville, Indiana. Of course, this is one of those if you know, you know situations. The locals in Gibson County have known that Ben Savage makes frequent visits to Southern Indiana with Tessa Angermeier to visit family and friends.
wsonradio.com
Henderson Leadership Initiative to graduate its 13th class on Thursday
HENDERSON, Ky. — The latest group of emerging community leaders will graduate from the 13th class of the. Henderson Leadership Initiative at a commencement ceremony this Thursday, Jan. 19. In addition to the commencement ceremony, the 17 members of the class will announce three community. improvement initiatives that they...
city-countyobserver.com
Meet Sgt. Anna Gray “One of EPD Finest”
Meet Sgt. Anna Gray is “One of Evansville’s Finest”. Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Department has always had a passion for working within her community. She started her career as a patrol officer and now serves as the public information officer at EPD. She also holds the position of secretary for the Evansville Police Foundation.
