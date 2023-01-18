ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

wsonradio.com

Another Big Region Win for Lady Colonels

The Henderson County Lady Colonels faced off against 2nd Region opponent the Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons at home at Colonel Gym. In the opening period, the Lady Colonels would outscore the Lady Maroons 16-4, as Lady Colonel senior guard Mallorie Veal and senior forward Jarie Thomas combined for 11 points in the quarter. In the second period, the Lady Maroons outscored the Lady Colonels 10-7, as the Lady Colonels would hold a 9 point lead over the Lady Maroons heading into halftime with the score 23-14.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Principal Drains Shot to Win Epic Bet with the Basketball Team

You were young once and you remember what it was like - you get to a point where you think you know everything, You certainly know more than the "old" people in your life, like your parents, teachers, or school principal. You're overly confident and feel invincible. You most likely learned a humbling lesson from some of those "old" people, too - a little reality check to bring you down to Earth. Some middle school students in Evansville, Indiana recently learned one of those valuable lessons, and it was captured on video.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wsonradio.com

Lady Colonels Sharpshooter Risley Signs with KWC

On Monday afternoon, January 17th, senior Lady Colonel basketball player Graci Risley signed to continue her athletic career playing for the Kentucky Wesleyan College Lady Panthers. I was able to interview and ask Graci some questions about her future basketball career at Kentucky Wesleyan and the second half of her...
14news.com

Power pole snaps in Owensboro, car overturns

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A snapped pole closed a road and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon in Owensboro. Michael Stevens sent us photos of a car that was flipped on its side. Michael says it happened on the south side of eastbound Parrish Avenue between Thompson Drive and Starlite...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Megabus expanding service, will connect in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bus company Megabus has a new partnership with Miller Transportation. They say it’s one of the largest transportation companies serving the mid-west. Officials say the partnership will allow for expanded service options to more than 50 mid-west cities and will connect Evansville with 20 cities...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Trees down on power lines cause outages in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Utility crews are working to restore power after trees fell on some power lines. At one point there were more than 4,000 customers without power, but as of 3:50 p.m., that number was down to just over 400. There are strong winds. Click here for the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Home renovations end with Evansville arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says a business owner was arrested for fraud after allegedly leaving a home in complete disrepair. According to an affidavit, Terrance Hardiman of Hardiman Construction LLC was hired to do various work for a homeowner last year. The homeowner claims he paid Hardiman nearly $60,000 to work […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Shoney’s closing its doors for good

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The only Shoney’s restaurant in Owensboro is permanently closing, owners say. According to the Owensboro Times, the restaurant will close after it runs out on food on or before January 16. Eyewitness News spoke with workers Sunday afternoon and they gave us a notice of closure. It reads: “To Whom It […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

FUN: Kentucky Car Wash Adds Dog Wash System & We’re Howling With Excitement

Of course, you've heard of a car wash right?! Well, how about a Car Wash that also has a pup wash on the side so you can bathe your car and your pup?. This might be one of the coolest things I have ever heard of. As a dog owner of two doodles a pup wash is like a dream come true. Our doodles love to woller in the mud and it doesn't make for a fun time at our house.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

INDOT closes SB 41 for work

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a traffic alert Tuesday morning for drivers on Highway 41. Dispatchers say INDOT closed southbound Highway 41 between Lynch and Diamond for about 15 to 30 minutes. It was supposed to start at 10:15 a.m., but INDOT has notified dispatch that work was finished...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wsonradio.com

Henderson Leadership Initiative to graduate its 13th class on Thursday

HENDERSON, Ky. — The latest group of emerging community leaders will graduate from the 13th class of the. Henderson Leadership Initiative at a commencement ceremony this Thursday, Jan. 19. In addition to the commencement ceremony, the 17 members of the class will announce three community. improvement initiatives that they...
HENDERSON, KY
city-countyobserver.com

Meet Sgt. Anna Gray “One of EPD Finest”

Meet Sgt. Anna Gray is “One of Evansville’s Finest”. Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Department has always had a passion for working within her community. She started her career as a patrol officer and now serves as the public information officer at EPD. She also holds the position of secretary for the Evansville Police Foundation.
EVANSVILLE, IN

