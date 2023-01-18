Read full article on original website
Jamal Crawford explains why "point guard James Harden" won't get the Philadelphia 76ers far in the playoffs
J Crossover may have overreacted a bit after Harden's off night, but his take isn't entirely wrong.
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
Chris Paul, Al Horford, And Kemba Walker Have All Paid Tribute To The Oklahoma City Thunder After Playing For Them
After Chris Paul recently thanked the Oklahoma City Thunder for all that they did for him, even Al Horford and Kemba Walker's tributes to the franchise went viral.
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
“What do you need all that for? Take that off!” - Karl Malone once blasted modern NBA players for wearing unnecessary protective gear
According to Malone, these accessories don’t do anything besides showcase a player's style on the court
Thunder's road to NBA playoffs would be paved by league's easiest schedule left
Talking about the Thunder as a playoff team has gone from a lark to seriousness quite quickly. That’s not just because the Thunder has been winning a bunch. The middle of the Western Conference is mediocre. Entering play Thursday, the defending NBA champion Warriors were 22-22. The top-heavy Clippers...
“If Rachel telling her truth on my show was going to cost me my job there, I would have taken that” - Matt Barnes confesses he risked his job at ESPN for Rachel Nichols
Matt Barnes recently revealed he risked it all for Rachel Nichols to speak her truth about her firing from ESPN
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement
Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
sportingalert.com
[Video] LeBron scores 48pts in Lakers win over Rockets
LeBron James scored a season-high 48 points to guide the Los Angeles Lakers to a battling win over the struggling Houston Rockets on Monday night. Watch the video highlights below. LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 140-132 win over the struggling Houston Rockets on Monday night at...
76ers All-Star Voting: Embiid Trailing Tatum, Harden Drops
The third round of voting numbers has been released for the All-Star game with Joel Embiid and James Harden trailing.
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
WLTX.com
How is LaMelo Ball perceived by the rest of the NBA? | Locked On Hornets
ESPN NBA Insider Brian Windhorst joins the show to discuss Charlotte Hornets' star LaMelo Ball and his perception around the NBA. That and more on Locked On Hornets.
James Harden Says The 2023 Sixers Are His Best Chance To Win The NBA Championship
James Harden makes a bold claim about the Philadelphia 76ers' chances to win the NBA championship this season.
Mark Williams simplifies big Hornets decision
Charlotte Hornets rookie Mark Williams began the 2022-23 season gaining confidence as a pro, putting up big numbers in the G League. Then the 7-foot-1, 240-pounder, who went No. 15 overall at the NBA Draft following consistent growth across two Duke basketball campaigns, replaced Nick Richards as ...
FOX Sports
Charlotte PG Ball sprains ankle again against Rockets
HOUSTON (AP) — Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball left Wednesday night's game against the Houston Rockets after spraining his left ankle again. Ball was injured when teammate P.J. Washington landed on him after jumping to try for a rebound with about nine minutes left in the third quarter. Ball appeared to be in a lot of pain and didn’t put any weight on his left leg as he was helped to the locker room.
Thunder vs. Pacers takeaways: Luguentz Dort, OKC beat Indiana to extend win streak
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took the ball between his legs. Making a move to the rim, he knocked the Indiana defender to the floor and was immediately bottled by the help defender. SGA had many things he could do at the moment, shoot, drive by for a slam but the Thunder guard passed to Luguentz...
The 1995 McDonalds All-American High School Basketball Team Was Stacked
The 1995 McDonalds All-American game featured some future basketball Hall of Famers.
Complex
NBA Stars and Fans Weigh In on Video of 3rd Grade Basketball Players Taunting Opponents
A viral video of third grade basketball players taunting their opponents has sparked quite a polarizing response. The clip, courtesy of Courtside Films, focuses on Kason Angert and Zion Lancaster balling out for Team Charging during the Snowball Classic, but all anyone wanted to talk about was a brief portion of the nearly four-minute-long video where they taunt their opponents. People are shockingly more bothered by their behavior on the court than the fact that Lancaster is playing in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” like it’s no big deal.
Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (1/19)
The 33-12 Boston Celtics host the 22-22 Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on Thursday evening in the two 2022 NBA Finals foes face off for just their second meeting since that series ended with Boston going fishing in 6 games. The Celtics, having lost yet again on the Dubs home court, will be extra motivated to get some revenge on their home floor.
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid, James Harden propel 76ers past Blazers
Joel Embiid dominated a matchup with Jusuf Nurkic, the Philadelphia defense harassed Damian Lillard into 6-for-21 shooting and the visiting 76ers staved off a late Portland Trail Blazers rally for a 105-95 victory on Thursday. Embiid led all scorers with 32 points, and James Harden aided the Philadelphia cause with...
