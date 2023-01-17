Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
NASDAQ
Beacon (BECN) Opens Two Branches in Texas, Boosts Ambition 2025
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN recently announced the opening of two new branches at greenfield locations in Baytown and suburban Forth Worth, TX. The Baytown branch serves the greater Houston market, reaching Harris and Chambers counties and the Galveston Bay region while the services of the Forth Worth branch extend to the west side at the busy crossroads of Highways 820 and 30.
NASDAQ
Buy These 3 Stocks to Combat Volatility in 2023?
Beta is a metric that measures risk and is used to compare the volatility of stocks to the broader market as a whole with the S&P 500 index having a baseline beta value of 1.0. Generally, securities with a beta below 1 have historically been less volatile than the market.
NASDAQ
Will Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ). This company, which is in the Zacks Transportation - Services industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on technology boost, set for third week of gains
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Friday amid choppy trading as rate-sensitive technology stocks gained, and as investors were relieved that the domestic retail sales data declined less than expected. At 10:07 a.m. ET (1507 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was...
NASDAQ
APA (APA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, APA (APA) closed at $45.09, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and...
NASDAQ
NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NXTP) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NXTP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.54 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.60. This compares to loss of $2 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - VIG, ORCL, UPS, QCOM
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (Symbol: VIG) where we have detected an approximate $844.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.3% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 425,261,610 to 430,837,416). Among the largest underlying components of VIG, in trading today Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) is up about 0.3%, United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) is off about 0.2%, and Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) is up by about 0.1%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VIG Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VIG, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Interesting ELAN Put And Call Options For March 17th
Investors in Elanco Animal Health Inc (Symbol: ELAN) saw new options become available this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the ELAN options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Dada Nexus Limited Sponsored ADR (DADA) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
What Makes NatWest Group (NWG) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Cisco Systems (CSCO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed the most recent trading day at $46.78, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of routers,...
NASDAQ
This is Why KeyCorp (KEY) is a Great Dividend Stock
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
NASDAQ
Can Motorola (MSI) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Motorola (MSI), which belongs to the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This communications equipment maker has an established...
NASDAQ
What's in the Offing for Texas Instruments' (TXN) Q4 Earnings?
Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 24. For fourth-quarter 2022, the company anticipates revenues between $4.4 billion and $4.8 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.6 billion, suggesting a decline of 4.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Novo Nordisk (NVO)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
NASDAQ
First Week of March 17th Options Trading For Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG)
Investors in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Tokyo (Symbol: SMFG) saw new options begin trading this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SMFG options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified the following call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Will Nasdaq (NDAQ) Keep Its Beat Streak Alive in Q4 Earnings?
Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 25, before the opening bell. The company delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 5.88%. Factors to Consider. Solid organic revenue growth, strong performance at index and analytics businesses and contributions...
