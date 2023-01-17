Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (Symbol: VIG) where we have detected an approximate $844.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.3% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 425,261,610 to 430,837,416). Among the largest underlying components of VIG, in trading today Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) is up about 0.3%, United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) is off about 0.2%, and Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) is up by about 0.1%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VIG Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VIG, versus its 200 day moving average:

1 DAY AGO