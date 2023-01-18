ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Union, OH

Lady Dragons wrestlers excel at Heart of Ohio competition

People's Defender
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L1Tw6_0kIfk00l00
West Union’s Scotlyn Adams, left, placed second in her weight class at the recent Heart of Ohio Tournament. (Photo provided)

By Michael Felts

WUHS Wrestling Coach

The West Union High School Girls Wrestling team traveled to Mechanicsburg High School for the annual Heart Of Ohio Girls Tournament.

WUHS took their largest team yet of nine girls to wrestle at the Heart; Scotlyn Adams, Emma Crawford, Skylan Pennington, Sara Boldman, Leena Blanton, Rebecca Bowling, Kyra Gray, Kymora Webb and Alexis Cowan.

This is the largest tournament and toughest to date. There were 68 schools from all over the state coupled with a couple of schools from outside the state. The returning Ohio State team champions, Harrison High School, were there along with several other tough teams like Marysville and United.

“For the most part, the West Union girls wrestled well,” siad Coach Michael Felts. “There were a couple of matches that did not go our way and a couple of injuries that pulled some girls from the event. Overall the team did very well. We took sixth out of the 68 schools. This is one of our best placements yet. The girls did place fifth out of 42 teams a couple of weeks back at Watkins Memorial which was almost as big but not as tough.”

“Scotlyn Adams finished second behind the #1 ranked 105 in the state, Dearwester of Harrison. Scotlyn dominated until the final, pinning all her opponents in the first period and is currently ranked fourth in the state. I feel very confident that if Scotlyn is on at the state tournament she can easily hit the state finals. She still has a lot of work to do this year before March, but I believe she can get there.”

“There were a couple of girls that wrestled (as I like to say ‘out of their heads’) like Emma Crawford and Kyra Gray,” Felts continued. “Emma won her first match by pin then in the second round lost to the young lady that won the tournament from Huntington Township. This loss put us in the consolation bracket where Emma stormed back and took third with three wins, all first period pins. Kya Gray is a first-year wrestler that came out late this year which put her behind. Kyra received a bye in the first round putting her into the quarters where she took advantage of this and won her next two matches by pin, putting her into the finals where she lost a lough match to a Lakewood girl. I am very pleased with the way both these young ladies did.”

“Leena Blanton had a very good day in one of the toughest weight classes at the tournament. There were five state placers and seven state qualifiers in Blanton’s weight class, over half the field had state credentials. Leena came into the tournament as the seventh seed which put us at the bottom of the bracket with the 2 seed. Leena won her first match by pin only to pull the second seed the next round where she lost a tough match. This loss put her in the consolations where she won one and lost one which put her in the finals for fifth. Leena wrestled very well against a returning state placer. After being up by 4 or 5 points, she ended up getting the pin. This is a very big win for Leena, not only to show or prove to her she can beat the best girls in the state, but that she is one of the best girls in the state.” Blanton is currently ranked sixth.

“Alexis Cowan also had a very tough weight class,” Felts added. “Cowan came into the tournament as the fifth seed. In her bracket there were the #3, #4 and #6 ranked girls in the state. Cowan made easy work of her fist opponent with a :27 second pin. She then beat the #16 ranked girl / fourth seed in the second round only to lose to the #1 seed and #3 ranked girl in the state from United. Cowan then came back with two very solid wins to take third. In her finals match she beat the #2 seed and #4 ranked girl in the state, her biggest win to date.”

“As I said before the team did very well. I am proud of all my girls. We still have a lot of work to do to prepare for our regional and state tournament in March. As I always tell my team, this is all practice until it really matters and it only matters in March. This year is going to be a very special one. As some people know the state of Ohio sanctioned girls wrestling last year marking this year as the first official year for OHSAA Girls Wrestling. For the young ladies that make it past regionals to the state tournament is going to be awesome. The state tournament will be held alongside the boys tournament in Columbus. If everything goes as planned I think we can have 3-4 girls make it to state and out of those girls 2-3 state placers.”

