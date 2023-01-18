Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google’s YouTube TV has quickly risen to become the largest live streaming service in the US by offering an entirely internet-based alternative to traditional TV subscriptions. Features like a la carte programming and a cheap 4K tier have helped drive growth since its launch in 2017, but a top-tier user experience has always been one of the service’s main strengths when compared to cable and satellite. To help maintain its edge in this category, YouTube TV is currently rolling out significant revamps to two of its interfaces users interact with most.

18 HOURS AGO