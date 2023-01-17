Read full article on original website
SPTI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: SPTI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.98, changing hands as high as $29.09 per share. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $22.74, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the...
AbbVie Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ABBV
In trading on Wednesday, shares of AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $150.37, changing hands as low as $149.09 per share. AbbVie Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABBV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Consumer Discretionary Names
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
General Electric (GE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, General Electric (GE) closed at $77.68, marking a +1.07% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the industrial...
Union Pacific (UNP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Union Pacific (UNP) closed at $208.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.54% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the railroad...
Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Miss
Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 31 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s 27 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $4,579 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,527 million. The top...
Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Raytheon Technologies (RTX) closed the most recent trading day at $94.36, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the an aerospace...
Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) closed at $31.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of...
APA (APA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, APA (APA) closed at $45.09, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and...
Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) closed at $14.72, marking a +0.41% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed at $224.30, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Emerson Electric (EMR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Emerson Electric (EMR) closed the most recent trading day at $87.35, moving +0.53% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of...
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
Pzena Investment Management Llc Ups Stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC)
Fintel reports that Pzena Investment Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,969,236 shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC). This represents 9.68% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 1,407,675 shares and 6.92% of the company, an...
ProPetro Holding (PUMP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ProPetro Holding (PUMP) closed at $9.30, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Cummins (CMI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cummins (CMI) closed at $235.55, marking a +0.03% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the engine...
Interesting AME Put And Call Options For September 15th
Investors in AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME) saw new options become available today, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 239 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the AME options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
