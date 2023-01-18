Read full article on original website
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
Yunex Traffic Partners with LYT on Urban Mobility Transit and Emergency Solutions Throughout the Pacific Northwest
The two companies bring together leading AI and connected vehicle technologies to prioritize and optimize public transport, emergency, and other vehicles to enable shorter travel times, less congestion, improved air-quality, and more reliable mass transit. Yunex Traffic’s suite of solutions will leverage LYT.emergency, LYT’s next generation EVP which moves emergency...
Blackbird.AI Launches Global Alliance Program to Bring Narrative & Risk Intelligence to Top Social and Media Technology Partners
Leading Narrative and Risk Intelligence Company Makes Cutting-Edge Analytics Platform Available to Partners Around the World. Blackbird.AI, a global leader in AI-driven narrative analytics and risk intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its Global Alliance Program to provide the capabilities of its world-class solutions to a network of partners comprised of market leaders in data science, social and broadcast intelligence, risk management & consulting.
CIMM, 4As, TVB To Study Ways To Evolve Local Measurement
The Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement, the American Association of Advertising Agencies and the TVB said they launched a study that will assess local TV measurement in the U.S. and develop an action plan to make improvements. The group has hired Sequent Partners to work on the project. The effort...
Why your company needs an innovation strategy in 2023
Almost a decade ago, Harvard Business School professor Gary Pisano famously wrote that companies should consider creating an innovation strategy. Today, an innovation strategy is not just an optional nice thing to have — it’s a requirement for companies that want to be successful. With significant post-pandemic inflation and interest rates climbing to new highs, the big banks are warning of a recession in 2023. This, coupled with the longstanding impacts of intense global competition, fickle consumers, rigorous regulation, environmental degradation and disruptive technologies, has companies looking to make the most of these uncertain times. An innovation strategy is exactly how...
BlockchainSpace Makes An Exceptional Move for Web3 Community Support with Metasports Acquisition
Manila, Philippines, 19th January, 2023, Chainwire. BlockchainSpace CEO and Founder Peter Ing, Metasports CBO and Co-Founder Lars Hernandez, and Metasports CEO and Co-Founder Joe Josue are optimistic that the majority acquisition of Metasports will make waves in Web3 and bring great value to their stakeholders in the coming years. BlockchainSpace...
Ten Filipino startups complete the 917Ventures Accelerator Program by 500 Global
500 Global, a global venture capital firm, hosted Demo Day on January 18 in collaboration with the Philippines’ corporate venture builder 917Ventures, marking the culmination of a ten-week virtual accelerator program designed to scale ten 917Ventures portfolio companies. Held at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, Philippines, Demo Day...
The Path to a Medical Career: A Comprehensive Guide to Studying Medicine
Studying medicine is no easy feat. It requires hard work, dedication, and a passion for helping others. But if you’re willing to put in the effort, it can be one of the most rewarding experiences of your life. From understanding complex medical concepts to working with patients on a...
Daversa Partners Continues Expansion of its European Practice
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Daversa Partners, the technology industry’s premier executive search firm, continues to scale its investment in its global practice with the promotion of leaders Billy Garneau, Haleigh Singer, and Jamie Manecky. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005317/en/ For three decades, Daversa Partners has built the leading management teams across the most disruptive companies of this generation, focused on serving the founder and funder community around the world. Having worked alongside Tech’s top VC and PE firms, Daversa Partners has had the privilege to build over 10,000 companies, all of which hold a shared vision: push the throttle on innovation. The company today is an important strategic partner that moves top executives into startup and growth oriented companies.
Distinguished Programs and SiriusPoint Partner on Environmental Insurance Program
NEW YORK , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program manager, today announces a new partnership with SiriusPoint Ltd. ("SiriusPoint"), to expand into Environmental,. Construction Pollution. and. Professional Insurance. ("Environmental"). As part of the agreement, SiriusPoint's Environmental team led by. will move to Distinguished. Business...
EMMA International Consulting Group, Inc. and Thema srl Announce Strategic Partnership
EMMA International Consulting Group, Inc. (EMMA International) a global leader in quality, regulatory, and compliance services for the Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, and Medical Device industries, has entered into a strategic partnership with THEMA, an Italian based strategic-regulatory consulting company focused on medical and IVD devices. The goal of this strategic partnership...
The Year Of Social Impact; Jonathan Jadali & Ascend Agency Take The Lead In Community Impact For The PR Industry
Over the last decade, social entrepreneurship has shot to the front of the line in corporate discuss. It has become one of the most significant drivers of corporate acceptance among younger consumers and customers. As society continues to evolve into a more humane and compassionate version of itself, corporations and businesses of all sizes have begun evolving into more socially conscious entities. This trend is expected to grow rapidly in 2023, leading some to term it the year of social enterprise. In today's world, social entrepreneurship is treated as a discipline of its own, and different businesses have launched as...
Federated learning AI model could lead to healthcare breakthrough
The potential for synthetic intelligence (AI) and machine studying (ML) to enhance human well being can’t be understated, however it does face challenges. Among the many massive challenges is coping with siloed information sources, so researchers usually are not in a position to simply analyze information from a number of areas and initiatives, whereas nonetheless preserving privateness. It’s a problem that may doubtlessly be solved with an method often called federated studying.
With Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation grant, VisualDx to develop diagnostic, surveillance tools for underserved
VisualDx on Wednesday announced it has received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop diagnostic and surveillance tools to help medical providers improve treatment decisions and outcomes in underserved areas. The firm said it will use the funds to expand equitable access to its clinical decision...
Leading Medical Practice In Partnership with Patient
When It Comes To Managing A Medical Practice, Physicians Need To Be Able To Take The Lead on Practice Management, Not Just The Art Of Medicine. Healthcare is going through a radical metamorphosis. Medical practices of the modern era must deal with many regulatory, administrative, and financial obstacles while striving to meet patient expectations.
Choosing a career for life in the healthcare sector
The majority of people think of nurses, paramedics, physicians, and midwives as the key professionals within healthcare. However, there are hundreds of careers in the US medical industry for people who have an interest in health. From phlebotomists to occupational therapists and medical assistants, there are numerous opportunities to consider.
A father of 4 neurodivergent children brings his learnings to work
I’m the father of four neurodivergent children—each has ADHD, two are dyslexic, and two are autistic (ASD). And, each of our children is thriving. Our family is a neurodiverse team. As parents and leaders in our home, my spouse, Jennifer, and I strive to provide an environment that values their abilities and meets their specific needs. Jennifer is a clinical social worker who specializes in child and family therapy. I’ve spent 20 years leading teams to solve messy technical and human problems. Our professional expertise has often sparked new ideas that also influence our parenting.
Mission-driven research funding in the limelight
Structuring research funding around big, exciting “missions” is getting a lot of political traction. As ARIA gears up for action – though it’s been pretty quiet on that front recently, executive searches aside – we should probably expect the trend for mission-driven research to continue.
