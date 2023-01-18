Read full article on original website
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, David Pastrnak, and who could be a fit in the middle
Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Boston Bruins will likely be aggressive buyers at the deadline this year. Patrice Bergeron’s playing career is getting closer to the end, so if/when David Patrnak is signed to a long-term extension, he may want to know what the Bruins thoughts are for his long-term centerman.
Red Wings & Panthers Could Produce Trade Deadline Blockbuster
At the time of this writing, the Detroit Red Wings sport a 19-17-8 record and are five points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Overall, this season has certainly been a step in the right direction for the Red Wings, but with their playoff hopes not very high, it is unlikely that they will browse the trade market for rentals. Yet, when noting that they are improving, we should not rule out the possibility of them adding players with term if they seem to be potential fits for the future.
Bruins Prospects Report: Poitras, Harrison, Bussi & More
In this edition of the latest Bruins Prospects report for The Hockey Writers, two members of the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) earn a trip to the upcoming All-Star Game, and two prospects are continuing their strong seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Matthew Poitras Stays...
Joel Embiid Gives Honest Assessment of Kawhi Leonard After ACL Tear
Joel Embiid is a big fan of Kawhi Leonard.
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
Bruins Weekly: Krejci, Maple Leafs, Trade Assets & More
In the latest edition of Bruins Weekly, we discuss a veteran reaching a big milestone, a goalie quietly having a good stretch, the Black and Gold finally beating a rival, and more. Bruins Avoid Back-to-Back Losses Again & Finally Solve Toronto. There have been some impressive numbers through the first...
New York Rangers: 3 Keys to Defeating the Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins head to Madison Square Garden Thursday night to take on the New York Rangers, in a battle that features a lot of firepower. Boston currently sits atop the NHL standings with 74 points and a 35-5-4 record, while the Rangers are in third place in the tightly contested Metropolitan Division with 57 points and a 25-13-7 record. It’s a tall task defeating the league’s best team, but the Rangers will look to exact revenge on a 5-2 defeat to the Bruins back on Nov. 3.
PAUL MAURICE RIPS OFFICIATING FOLLOWING FLORIDA'S LOSS TO TORONTO; INDICATES REF BIASED AGAINST HIM
Paul Maurice, head coach of the Florida Panthers, was not a happy man following his team's 5-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday night. Maurice believes his team played well, but fell victim to bad officiating. While he pointed to a few examples, this call on Radko Gudas really got under his skin.
What Were the Owners of the Toronto Maple Leafs Thinking?
Toronto Maple Leafs: It Is Far Too Early to Call Nick Robertson a Bust by Stephen Nixon Analysis What Were the Owners of the Toronto Maple Leafs Thinking? by James Tanner 33 minutes ago Follow @james_tanner123 Tweet Share x Pin Comment The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to be going all-in for the playoffs. Since Brendan Shanahan and Kyle Dubas…
Red Wings snap 3-game skid with 3-2 win over Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ville Husso made 33 saves and the Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the scuffling Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Lucas Raymond, Dominik Kubalik and Joe Veleno scored for the Red Wings, who had lost six of...
PANTHERS HEAD COACH FINED $25,000 BY THE NHL
Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice was fined $25,000 by the NHL on Thursday for his outburst on Tuesday night. Maurice was furious about the NHL's officiating in Tuesday night's loss to Toronto and let his feelings be made public. Hence, the fine. "Radko Gudas hits as a clean a...
Sabres bring home losing streak into matchup with the Islanders
New York Islanders (23-18-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (21-19-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -120, Islanders -101; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres look to end their four-game home skid with a win over the New York Islanders. Buffalo...
