NBC News

What hitting debt ceiling means for U.S., average Americans

In a letter to Congress, Treasury Secretary Yellen said the U.S. could hit its debt limit by January 19th and warned Speaker McCarthy that the Treasury will have to take “extraordinary measures” to avoid a default. NBC’s Jake Ward is joined by a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisors to break down the significance of the debt ceiling and how it could affect average Americans. Jan. 14, 2023.
WIBW

Congressmen reintroduce Bipartisan Social Security act in face of collapse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Social Security Program is expected to be exhausted by 2035, Congressman Jake LaTurner has helped reintroduce legislation that would keep it afloat. On Thursday, Jan. 12, U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says he and U.S. Representative Tom Cole (R-OK) joined together to reintroduce the...
Shameel Shams

Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused

People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. hits debt limit and Treasury Department begins ‘extraordinary measures’

WASHINGTON — The nation reached its debt limit Thursday, beginning the uncertain process known as extraordinary measures, in which the U.S. Treasury Department uses accounting maneuvers to avoid defaulting on the debt. The often-used practice is intended to give the Republican House, Democratic Senate and Biden administration time to negotiate a bipartisan agreement to raise […] The post U.S. hits debt limit and Treasury Department begins ‘extraordinary measures’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
freightwaves.com

Trucker age-exemption bill reintroduced in new Congress

Underage truck drivers would be exempted from restrictions that prohibit them from moving containers to and from marine terminals as proposed in a Republican-backed bill reintroduced in the new Congress. The Ceasing Age-Based (CAB) Trucking Restrictions Act was introduced this week by U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., with 19 co-sponsors,...
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. House passes legislation barring sales of strategic reserve oil to China

U.S. House Republicans wrapped up their first week in the majority Thursday by passing with bipartisan support a bill to prohibit the Energy Department from selling the nation’s stockpile of crude oil to China or affiliated entities. The bill, written by Energy and Commerce Committee Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican from Washington, would prevent releases […] The post U.S. House passes legislation barring sales of strategic reserve oil to China appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WISH-TV

Bad news for the economy is now bad news on Wall Street

(CNN) — The market is bracing for a perfect storm of bad news. The latest worry? The impending debt ceiling drama in Washington. The United States hit its borrowing cap on Thursday, forcing the Treasury Department to start taking “extraordinary measures” to keep the government open. If...
thecryptocurrencypost.net

One-third of U.S. Congress Secured Donations from FTX

According to recent reports, more than one in three of the 535 senators and representatives serving in the United States Congress has received financial backing for their political campaigns from one of the top executives of the defunct cryptocurrency firm FTX. That is a total of 196 members.In an extensive research effort to shed light on the relationship that Congress had with the bankrupt exchange, the journalists at CoinDesk were able to identify all the members of Congress who were involved.

