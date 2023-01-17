Read full article on original website
What hitting debt ceiling means for U.S., average Americans
In a letter to Congress, Treasury Secretary Yellen said the U.S. could hit its debt limit by January 19th and warned Speaker McCarthy that the Treasury will have to take “extraordinary measures” to avoid a default. NBC’s Jake Ward is joined by a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisors to break down the significance of the debt ceiling and how it could affect average Americans. Jan. 14, 2023.
Dems join GOP in vote to block Biden from selling strategic oil reserves to China
The House on Thursday passed a bill to prevent the sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Chinese-owned entities in response to Biden's drawdown of SPR reserves.
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
WIBW
Congressmen reintroduce Bipartisan Social Security act in face of collapse
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Social Security Program is expected to be exhausted by 2035, Congressman Jake LaTurner has helped reintroduce legislation that would keep it afloat. On Thursday, Jan. 12, U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says he and U.S. Representative Tom Cole (R-OK) joined together to reintroduce the...
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Update: 32 States Extended Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Through January 2023, 32 states (and counting) have extended emergency SNAP allotments.
Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused
People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of California residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of California residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing continue to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets.
U.S. hits debt limit and Treasury Department begins ‘extraordinary measures’
WASHINGTON — The nation reached its debt limit Thursday, beginning the uncertain process known as extraordinary measures, in which the U.S. Treasury Department uses accounting maneuvers to avoid defaulting on the debt. The often-used practice is intended to give the Republican House, Democratic Senate and Biden administration time to negotiate a bipartisan agreement to raise […] The post U.S. hits debt limit and Treasury Department begins ‘extraordinary measures’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
freightwaves.com
Trucker age-exemption bill reintroduced in new Congress
Underage truck drivers would be exempted from restrictions that prohibit them from moving containers to and from marine terminals as proposed in a Republican-backed bill reintroduced in the new Congress. The Ceasing Age-Based (CAB) Trucking Restrictions Act was introduced this week by U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., with 19 co-sponsors,...
Trump warns U.S. House Republicans not to touch Social Security, Medicare
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump warned his fellow Republicans on Friday not to "destroy" federal retirement and health benefits as they try to exact spending cuts from President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies in the looming debate over the debt ceiling.
U.S. House passes legislation barring sales of strategic reserve oil to China
U.S. House Republicans wrapped up their first week in the majority Thursday by passing with bipartisan support a bill to prohibit the Energy Department from selling the nation’s stockpile of crude oil to China or affiliated entities. The bill, written by Energy and Commerce Committee Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican from Washington, would prevent releases […] The post U.S. House passes legislation barring sales of strategic reserve oil to China appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Republicans' debt plan could cause 'economic catastrophe' - White House
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Republicans' plan to pay some U.S. debts as they come due but not others is a "recipe for economic catastrophe" that threatens the global economy, the White House said on Tuesday.
U.S. House passes bill banning exports of reserve oil to China
WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill on Thursday to ban releases of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve from being exported to China, though the measure faces an uncertain future in the Senate.
Lubbock Congressman Arrington responds to U.S. reaching debt limit, $31.4 trillion
Lubbock Congressman Jodey Arrington released a statement Thursday in response to the United States hitting its debt limit of $31.4 trillion.
WISH-TV
Bad news for the economy is now bad news on Wall Street
(CNN) — The market is bracing for a perfect storm of bad news. The latest worry? The impending debt ceiling drama in Washington. The United States hit its borrowing cap on Thursday, forcing the Treasury Department to start taking “extraordinary measures” to keep the government open. If...
State Democrats join multi-state effort to tax the ultra-wealthy
The bills would tax about 700 Washington residents.
WISH-TV
The US will likely reach its debt limit on Thursday. What comes next is predictable
(CNN) — The US has been in debt and arguing about it for its entire existence. The only two years in US history when there was no debt came as then-President Andrew Jackson was blowing up the banking system and immediately preceded the Panic of 1837 and a major depression.
Biden: We're going to have a discussion about U.S. debt with House leader
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Friday pledged to "have a discussion" with House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on U.S. debt amid a looming debate about raising the debt ceiling.
These Tampa Bay U.S. Reps say its time to reign in the nation’s debt
In response to questions from the Tampa Bay Times, three local Republican Congress members suggested they would withhold votes to raise the limit without spending cuts, but didn’t provide specifics on what conditions they would demand. Meanwhile, Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Tampa, called on the Republicans to “act with urgency...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
One-third of U.S. Congress Secured Donations from FTX
According to recent reports, more than one in three of the 535 senators and representatives serving in the United States Congress has received financial backing for their political campaigns from one of the top executives of the defunct cryptocurrency firm FTX. That is a total of 196 members.In an extensive research effort to shed light on the relationship that Congress had with the bankrupt exchange, the journalists at CoinDesk were able to identify all the members of Congress who were involved.
