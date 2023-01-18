Read full article on original website
Man arrested for October fatal shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 56-year-old Tommy Williams that took place on Bailey Avenue back in October. Just after 2:00 on Thursday afternoon, deputies spotted the suspect, 24-year-old Brandon Neal, at a house on Napier Avenue. When deputies approached the house, Neal had already gone inside.
Deputies: Father shoots son after fight in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators in Laurens County say a man shot his son after they got into a fight Wednesday. In a media release, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a house on Dublin Eastman Road in Dexter on Wednesday. When they arrived, deputies found a man had been shot.
Man shot and killed near Macon middle school
MACON, Ga. -- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 2300 block of Lincoln Street just before 02:00 a.m. Deputies responded to Lincoln Street near Ballard Hudson Middle School after calls that a person was shot. Upon arrival, deputies found 47-year-old Ishmael Hassan...
Maserati driver crashes into fence trying to evade a traffic stop
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is behind bars after refusing to comply with a traffic stop in Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office took to social media, to post images and a caption about the driver of a Maserati who refused a traffic stop in downtown. Deputies and members...
Nine facing charges connected to meth, fentanyl trafficking ring in Middle Georgia
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Federal drug and gun indictments could be handed down to nine people accused of trafficking fentanyl and meth in the Midstate. A 13-count federal indictment was unsealed on Thursday, charging the nine individuals with participating in an armed distribution ring. Five of the accused were arrested on Thursday while three were already in state custody and one man, 30-year-old Kenneth Maddox of Warner Robins, is still at large.
Coroner: Warner Robins fire victim dies from his injuries
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man badly burned in a Warner Robins fire has died. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, 55-year-old Troy Ellis Holland died from his injuries at an Atlanta hospital. The fire happened a few minutes after midnight on January 17, 2023, at Richmond II...
Macon's roads are becoming deadlier for pedestrians, but few hit-and-runs are solved
A single black shoe and fragments of a vehicle were among scant evidence investigators plucked from the asphalt of one of Macon’s busiest thoroughfares in an effort to find Audrey Michelle Mack’s killer. The clues, strewn in the road at Pio Nono Avenue and Carroll Street on the...
BSO looking for help identifying Macon Dollar General burglary suspects
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help getting information that could lead to the arrests of two burglary suspects. The two people seen in this video are wanted for a burglar at the Dollar General on Houston Road. The BSO is asking...
Deputies: Macon man steals cash out of Rescue Mission donation jar
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery that took place just after 4:30 P.M. on Wednesday. In a Media Release, the sheriff's office said 41-year-old Durante Marquis Smith entered the Rescue Mission Bargen Center on Napier Avenue, and took a donation jar off of the counter.
Deputies: Multiple people hurt after Wednesday morning wreck in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Wednesday morning wreck in Macon has left multiple people hurt. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Gray Highway at Wood Valley Road. Witnesses say the driver of a Nissan X-Terra was trying to turn left onto Gray Highway from Wood Valley Road. The driver, later identified as 40-year-old Delmis Banegas, of Macon, pulled out in front of a Hyundai Sonata. The two vehicles hit each other.
Fort Valley Police: "Look for disgusting house on Montrose Street"
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Fort Valley Police Department is advising residents to be wary of a "disgusting" house on Montrose Street. In a Facebook post, the FVPD advises that people who live nearby use proper precautions in protecting themselves, going on to say that the house will be cleaned up by the City of Fort Valley Public Works, assisting with a code enforcement operation.
DA: Suspect in 2020 Fort Valley fatal shooting sentenced to decades in jail
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man has been sentenced to decades in jail in connection to a 2020 gang-related shooting death in Fort Valley. In a post on Facebook, the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's office says 30-year-old Richard Lee Postell pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and participation in criminal street gang activity for the June 1, 2020 death of a 24-year-old Fort Valley man.
Vehicle, foot chase in Macon leads to big pot bust
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies made an arrest and took nearly ten pounds of weed off the streets after a driver led them on a chase, according to the Sheriff's Office. In a Facebook post, deputies say that Corporal Michael Dorough attempted the traffic stop on Mercer University...
Sumter County shooting injures two people, one in critical condition
SUMTER COUNTY -- Two people are injured following a shooting near an apartment in Sumter County. Around 11:54 A.M. on Wednesday, Americus police responded to 60 Cherokee Street following a 'shots fired' call and said they found a woman with a minor injury to her foot. Officers also discovered several...
2 in custody after three separate shootings within 24 hours in Americus
The Americus Police Department is currently investigating three separate shootings which have occurred within the past 24 hours. Just before noon on January 18, officers of the Americus Police Department responded to the apartments in the area of 60 Cherokee Street to a call of shots fired. On arrival officers located a female victim with a minor wound to the foot and observed numerous shell casings along with evidence that a second person may have been injured. A short time later, officers were notified of a gunshot victim at an apartment on 16th Green Street in Americus. A black male subject with gunshot wounds was located in an apartment. He was transported to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition. This incident is under investigation by the Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Warner Robins man killed in Tuesday wreck on Highway 247
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Warner Robins man is dead after a wreck Tuesday evening. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, the wreck happened on Highway 247 near the Bibb and Houston County line. around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. Williams says 34-year-old Brandon Buford died from his injuries after...
Killer of Mercer Law School student loses latest appeal, has already filed another one
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The convicted killer of a Mercer Law School student has lost his appeal. Stephen Mark McDaniel admitted to killing Lauren Giddings. Then 27 years old, Giddings was murdered and dismembered by McDaniel, a fellow law student, on June 26, 2011. Days later, her torso was discovered behind Barrister's Hall, an apartment complex popular with law students on Mulberry St. A WGXA reporter at the time was the first to inform McDaniel that part of Giddings' body had been recovered.
Apartment fire in Warner Robins leaves one person seriously injured
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person was seriously injured in a fire at Richmond II Apartments on Feagin Mill Road. Warner Robins Firefighters arrived on the scene at around 12:17 A.M. on Tuesday, quickly locating the victim and turning them over to Fire and EMS personnel on the scene.
California man arrested after Crisp County traffic stop
A man is behind bars in Crisp County after a traffic stop. On Tuesday, January 17, around 1:00 p.m., a Crisp County Sheriff’s deputy arrested 23-year-old Junyu Kim, from Los Angeles, California. A Crisp County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a blue Toyota Corolla for speeding on GA 401/I75 near mile...
Three arrested for drugs and guns in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three men are sitting in Monroe County Jail after three separate search warrants revealed drugs and guns, deputies say. The searches began at about 10:30 Tuesday morning and investigators say that each search resulted in illegal activity. During a search at the apartment of Jaquarrius...
