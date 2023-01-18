ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

KRQE News 13

Snow returns to New Mexico Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Quieter weather returning, only briefly, before another storm arrives Friday. Snow chances will return to parts of New Mexico with colder temperatures. Snow has tapered off from across New Mexico tonight. Strong winds in eastern New Mexico are also dying down from earlier today. Thursday will see a break between storms with quieter but cool weather across the state.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Rotary Hears From Expert Birder Dr. Jonathan Dowell

Jonathan Dowell recently told the Rotary Club of Los Alamos about his avid interest in birding. Photo by Linda Hull. Birder Jonathan Dowell, with assistance from wife Tessa, found and photographed this rare Bohemian Waxwing in White Rock just days ago. Photo by Jonathan Dowell. By LINDA HULL. Vice President.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico campground worries after years of cancelled camps

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The aftermath of the Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon wildfire is still wreaking havoc for spots of Northern New Mexico. A campground in Montezuma is struggling to pick up the pieces and is expecting to see a drastic loss for years to come. When the Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon wildfire ripped through the El Porvenir Christian […]
MONTEZUMA, NM
KRQE News 13

Quieter before another storm arrives

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow still continues for some areas as our latest storm system exits. Winds will come to an end tonight, but another winter storm will arrive Friday. Moderate to heavy snowfall continues this evening across parts of the northern mountains, with snow still in the Sandias and down to the Sacramento Mountains. Winds will be dying down tonight as the snow will taper off too. Thursday will see a break between storms with quieter but cool weather across the state.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Simple Introduction To Energy Work Saturday Feb. 4

In June 2019, I received my 200-hour yoga teacher certification through Evolutionary Education in Carrollton, Ga. Prior to this training, I had heard of energy and energy work, mostly in the way of “chi” in Aikido and grounding by walking barefoot on the earth. I had read about...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KOAT 7

KOAT celebrates 70 years together

KOAT is celebrating 70 years of broadcasting in New Mexico’s communities. Since the 1950s, audiences and their families have invited us into your homes and helped us bring you the stories that matter most. From New Mexico’s most tragic stories to covering some of the most beautiful events in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

The 22nd Annual New Mexico Magazine Photos of the Year: People

"This photo was taken in the Barelas neighborhood of Downtown Albuquerque during a cruise night where local custom car clubs line Fourth Street with beautifully detailed cars, motorcycles, and bicycles. I was walking near the center of the road and noticed this young man riding his lowrider bicycle with numerous motorcycles behind him. I decided to use the motorcycle lights to add drama to the scene. As you can see, his stare was not impacted by me or my camera. I was born and raised in New Mexico and I have been documenting custom car culture and other cultural celebrations since I was a teenager as a participant and photographer." —Bobby Gutierrez.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Another winter storm on the way Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yet another winter storm will impact New Mexico Tuesday. More rain and snow will develop in the early morning and linger into Wednesday morning. Heavy snow fell over the weekend through Monday across western and northern parts of New Mexico, but especially southwest Colorado. Over one foot of snow has fallen in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos National Laboratory On Delayed Opening Today

Due to winter weather conditions, today, Jan. 18, Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) is on a delayed opening. Employees working on-site should plan to arrive between 10 a.m. and noon and check for updates on the LANL homepages or call the LANL Hotline at 505.667.6622.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho planning roundabout at busy intersection

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho has plans for another road improvement project. Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull says the project will try and tackle the intersection at Idalia and Loma Colorado by putting in a roundabout. As the city of Rio Rancho continues to grow, they say it is a major demand trying to […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
LAS CRUCES, NM
ladailypost.com

Step Up Gallery’s First Exhibit Of 2023 Opens Jan. 26

Step Up Gallery’s newest exhibit runs Jan. 26 to Feb. 22. The public is invited to view the art and meet the artists at an opening reception 2:30-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in Step Up Gallery at Mesa Public Library. Two artists – sculptor Darla Graff Thompson and painter...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Update: Los Alamos Public Schools Closed Tuesday Due To Snow

Los Alamos Public Schools will be closed for the day due to snow. More snow is predicted throughout the day. All clubs, activities and sports are also canceled. LAPS expects to return to a regular school day tomorrow, Jan. 18. Acting Supt. Jennifer Guy says, ‘Be safe and enjoy the snow’.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Pets Of The Week: Cotton & Joker

Cotton is a speckled and spotted freckly floof of fun – and as soft and comforting to snuggle as her name. This 2-month-old heeler/Aussie mix is available for adoption from the charming Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe. Apply on the website and they will schedule an appointment at the resort in Santa Fe. Cotton goes home spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and with six months of free heartworm prevention.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Olions 2023 Topper Revue At Smith Auditorium Jan. 20-21

The community is invited to attend the Los Alamos High School (LAHS) Olions annual Topper Revue!. This year’s show presents four emcees – played by Evan Long, Olivia Long, Remy Patterson and Elise Ovaska – as frat boys lost in the woods. It is a show that...
LOS ALAMOS, NM

