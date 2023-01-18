Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alec Baldwin & Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be charged with 2 counts of Involuntary Manslaughter on Rust Shooting DeathJames PatrickSanta Fe, NM
Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.Sherif SaadSanta Fe, NM
Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo CaseAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Emily Grace Takes Advantage Of Tuesday’s Snow Storm
Emily Grace, 3, poses with a small snowman Tuesday in the yard of a residence on Altura Circle in White Rock. Photo by Yvette Byers.
Amazing Snow Lizard Spotted On Barranca Road
An amazing snow lizard is spotted giving a ride to friends today on Barranca Road. Courtesy/Sue Tonelli.
Snow returns to New Mexico Friday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Quieter weather returning, only briefly, before another storm arrives Friday. Snow chances will return to parts of New Mexico with colder temperatures. Snow has tapered off from across New Mexico tonight. Strong winds in eastern New Mexico are also dying down from earlier today. Thursday will see a break between storms with quieter but cool weather across the state.
Rotary Hears From Expert Birder Dr. Jonathan Dowell
Jonathan Dowell recently told the Rotary Club of Los Alamos about his avid interest in birding. Photo by Linda Hull. Birder Jonathan Dowell, with assistance from wife Tessa, found and photographed this rare Bohemian Waxwing in White Rock just days ago. Photo by Jonathan Dowell. By LINDA HULL. Vice President.
New Mexico campground worries after years of cancelled camps
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The aftermath of the Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon wildfire is still wreaking havoc for spots of Northern New Mexico. A campground in Montezuma is struggling to pick up the pieces and is expecting to see a drastic loss for years to come. When the Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon wildfire ripped through the El Porvenir Christian […]
Quieter before another storm arrives
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow still continues for some areas as our latest storm system exits. Winds will come to an end tonight, but another winter storm will arrive Friday. Moderate to heavy snowfall continues this evening across parts of the northern mountains, with snow still in the Sandias and down to the Sacramento Mountains. Winds will be dying down tonight as the snow will taper off too. Thursday will see a break between storms with quieter but cool weather across the state.
Simple Introduction To Energy Work Saturday Feb. 4
In June 2019, I received my 200-hour yoga teacher certification through Evolutionary Education in Carrollton, Ga. Prior to this training, I had heard of energy and energy work, mostly in the way of “chi” in Aikido and grounding by walking barefoot on the earth. I had read about...
KOAT celebrates 70 years together
KOAT is celebrating 70 years of broadcasting in New Mexico’s communities. Since the 1950s, audiences and their families have invited us into your homes and helped us bring you the stories that matter most. From New Mexico’s most tragic stories to covering some of the most beautiful events in...
The 22nd Annual New Mexico Magazine Photos of the Year: People
"This photo was taken in the Barelas neighborhood of Downtown Albuquerque during a cruise night where local custom car clubs line Fourth Street with beautifully detailed cars, motorcycles, and bicycles. I was walking near the center of the road and noticed this young man riding his lowrider bicycle with numerous motorcycles behind him. I decided to use the motorcycle lights to add drama to the scene. As you can see, his stare was not impacted by me or my camera. I was born and raised in New Mexico and I have been documenting custom car culture and other cultural celebrations since I was a teenager as a participant and photographer." —Bobby Gutierrez.
Another winter storm on the way Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yet another winter storm will impact New Mexico Tuesday. More rain and snow will develop in the early morning and linger into Wednesday morning. Heavy snow fell over the weekend through Monday across western and northern parts of New Mexico, but especially southwest Colorado. Over one foot of snow has fallen in […]
Full list: New Mexico Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
Handmade sign warns Albuquerque drivers of a speed camera
“We got to penalize them. If we don't penalize them, they're going to continue to do it and do it and do it. A warning ain't nothing."
Los Alamos National Laboratory On Delayed Opening Today
Due to winter weather conditions, today, Jan. 18, Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) is on a delayed opening. Employees working on-site should plan to arrive between 10 a.m. and noon and check for updates on the LANL homepages or call the LANL Hotline at 505.667.6622.
Rio Rancho planning roundabout at busy intersection
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho has plans for another road improvement project. Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull says the project will try and tackle the intersection at Idalia and Loma Colorado by putting in a roundabout. As the city of Rio Rancho continues to grow, they say it is a major demand trying to […]
New Independent Insurance Agency & MVD Express Open For Business In Downtown Los Alamos
Independent Owner-Broker Debbie Reynolds, left, with her daughter, Customer Services Representative Desiree Reynolds-Martinez are now serving Los Alamos clients at 1362 D Trinity Dr. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon. Los Alamos Daily Post. bjgordon@ladailypost.com. The Los Alamos branch of the Debbie Reynolds Insurance Agency and MVD Express opened for business...
Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
Step Up Gallery’s First Exhibit Of 2023 Opens Jan. 26
Step Up Gallery’s newest exhibit runs Jan. 26 to Feb. 22. The public is invited to view the art and meet the artists at an opening reception 2:30-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in Step Up Gallery at Mesa Public Library. Two artists – sculptor Darla Graff Thompson and painter...
Update: Los Alamos Public Schools Closed Tuesday Due To Snow
Los Alamos Public Schools will be closed for the day due to snow. More snow is predicted throughout the day. All clubs, activities and sports are also canceled. LAPS expects to return to a regular school day tomorrow, Jan. 18. Acting Supt. Jennifer Guy says, ‘Be safe and enjoy the snow’.
Pets Of The Week: Cotton & Joker
Cotton is a speckled and spotted freckly floof of fun – and as soft and comforting to snuggle as her name. This 2-month-old heeler/Aussie mix is available for adoption from the charming Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe. Apply on the website and they will schedule an appointment at the resort in Santa Fe. Cotton goes home spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and with six months of free heartworm prevention.
Olions 2023 Topper Revue At Smith Auditorium Jan. 20-21
The community is invited to attend the Los Alamos High School (LAHS) Olions annual Topper Revue!. This year’s show presents four emcees – played by Evan Long, Olivia Long, Remy Patterson and Elise Ovaska – as frat boys lost in the woods. It is a show that...
