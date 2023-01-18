Read full article on original website
Alec Baldwin & Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be charged with 2 counts of Involuntary Manslaughter on Rust Shooting DeathJames PatrickSanta Fe, NM
Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.Sherif SaadSanta Fe, NM
Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo CaseAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
ladailypost.com
Steven Lynne Delivers 2023 State Of County Report
Los Alamos County Manager Steven Lynne presents his State of the County report during the Chamber Business Breakfast Jan. 12 at SALA Event Center. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. Chamber members listen to County Manager Steven Lynne’s presentation. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. By KIRSTEN LASKEY. Los Alamos Daily Post. kirsten@ladailypost.com.
losalamosreporter.com
Update: Los Alamos Public Schools Closed Tuesday Due To Snow
Los Alamos Public Schools will be closed for the day due to snow. More snow is predicted throughout the day. All clubs, activities and sports are also canceled. LAPS expects to return to a regular school day tomorrow, Jan. 18. Acting Supt. Jennifer Guy says, ‘Be safe and enjoy the snow’.
ladailypost.com
County Utilities Department To Host Town Hall Meeting To Discuss Future Energy Thursday In Council Chambers
Community members are invited to attend a Town Hall meeting to discuss potential methods for powering Los Alamos County in the not-too-distant future. The meeting is 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in Council Chambers at the Los Alamos County Municipal Building, 1000 Central Ave. Remote participation will be available through Zoom using the link ladpu.com/TownHall.
$275,000 grant awarded to three Albuquerque Schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A $275,000 grant will help three South Valley schools with a new Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program. The funds will go to Mountain View Elementary, Polk Middle School and Rio Grande High School. The funding for the grant came from the Omnibus Bill approved by congress. The money will help […]
Rio Rancho planning roundabout at busy intersection
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho has plans for another road improvement project. Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull says the project will try and tackle the intersection at Idalia and Loma Colorado by putting in a roundabout. As the city of Rio Rancho continues to grow, they say it is a major demand trying to […]
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos County Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off Moves To Monthly Schedule
Los Alamos County’s Environmental Services Manager Angelica Gurule announced today a change to the household hazardous waste program. The existing weekly drop off schedule will move to a monthly schedule, with new hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning Feb. 3. Residents who already pay for curbside collection...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos National Laboratory On Delayed Opening Today
Due to winter weather conditions, today, Jan. 18, Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) is on a delayed opening. Employees working on-site should plan to arrive between 10 a.m. and noon and check for updates on the LANL homepages or call the LANL Hotline at 505.667.6622.
ladailypost.com
PAC 8 Community Media Center: Jan. 20-26 2023
PAC 8 Community Media Center is available for recording events, transferring of old media, shooting and editing, live streaming and drone photography and videography. For information, email pac8@losalamos.com, call 505.662.7228 or visit pac8cmc.com. PAC 8 Television schedule for Jan 20-26: Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. 6 a.m. — Democracy Now! –...
Albuquerque, January 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Albuquerque. The Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Albuquerque Academy on January 18, 2023, 16:30:00. The Bernalillo High School basketball team will have a game with Hope Christian High School on January 18, 2023, 16:30:00.
KRQE News 13
Balloon Fiesta’s longtime executive director to retire
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than two decades leading the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, the executive director for New Mexico’s marquee event is stepping down. In a news release Tuesday, the AIBF announced the retirement of Paul Smith, who’s spent 26 years in the organization’s top spot.
ladailypost.com
New Independent Insurance Agency & MVD Express Open For Business In Downtown Los Alamos
Independent Owner-Broker Debbie Reynolds, left, with her daughter, Customer Services Representative Desiree Reynolds-Martinez are now serving Los Alamos clients at 1362 D Trinity Dr. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon. Los Alamos Daily Post. bjgordon@ladailypost.com. The Los Alamos branch of the Debbie Reynolds Insurance Agency and MVD Express opened for business...
ladailypost.com
County Seeks Volunteers To Test Website Navigation
Los Alamos County is seeking volunteers willing to test the navigation structure for a new Los Alamos County website. The 10-minute online test asks volunteers to perform 11 short tasks to indicate where they expect to find information on the county website. The results will assist the county project team and its consultant in better organizing data on the website to be more intuitive to the web user.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Jan. 11 – Jan. 17, 2023
Christopher Lonnie Juan Dominovich, 25, of Abiquiu was arrested January 11 on a Magistrate Court warrant. Joshua Geronimo Lovato. 30, of Ohkay Owingeh was arrested Jan. 14 on a Municipal Court warrant. Information published in the weekly Los Alamos Police Department Report is obtained from LAPD. Please note that when...
ladailypost.com
Zia Credit Union Promotes Laura Loy To Vice President Of Marketing/Business Development
After debuting a new, modern look and redesigned website, Zia CU has announced the promotion of Laura Loy from Marketing and Business Development Manager to Vice President of Marketing/Business Development. This news comes in conjunction with Loy celebrating her three-year anniversary at the Credit Union. With a non-profit background, Loy...
ladailypost.com
Rotary Hears From Expert Birder Dr. Jonathan Dowell
Jonathan Dowell recently told the Rotary Club of Los Alamos about his avid interest in birding. Photo by Linda Hull. Birder Jonathan Dowell, with assistance from wife Tessa, found and photographed this rare Bohemian Waxwing in White Rock just days ago. Photo by Jonathan Dowell. By LINDA HULL. Vice President.
KRQE Newsfeed: Legislative session, Court appearance, Windy weather, Problem intersection, Direct Las Cruces flights
Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] Governor Lujan Grisham delivers 2023 New Mexico State of the State speech – Wednesday is the second day of the 2023 legislative session. Tuesday, the Governor gave her state of the state speech. Michelle Lujan Grisham is recommending investing more money into housing, homelessness, health care, economic development, […]
ladailypost.com
Simple Introduction To Energy Work Saturday Feb. 4
In June 2019, I received my 200-hour yoga teacher certification through Evolutionary Education in Carrollton, Ga. Prior to this training, I had heard of energy and energy work, mostly in the way of “chi” in Aikido and grounding by walking barefoot on the earth. I had read about...
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Disappointed In General Flood Of MLK ‘Tributes’
I was disappointed to read this past Monday’s general flood of MLK “tributes” and quotes that ranged from out-of-context to the point of uselessness (e.g., our county PR department’s “I have a dream” social media quote with nothing further) to flat-out distortions that promote the opposite of King’s goals.
Inside look at Presbyterian Hospital’s new tower
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public is getting its first look into Presbyterian’s new tower, which officials say will help increase access to patient care. The 11-story tower on the hospital’s downtown campus will add 144 beds. They’ll be used primarily for patients who need more extensive care but don’t need to be in the ICU. […]
ladailypost.com
Emily Grace Takes Advantage Of Tuesday’s Snow Storm
Emily Grace, 3, poses with a small snowman Tuesday in the yard of a residence on Altura Circle in White Rock. Photo by Yvette Byers.
