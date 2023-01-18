ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

ladailypost.com

Steven Lynne Delivers 2023 State Of County Report

Los Alamos County Manager Steven Lynne presents his State of the County report during the Chamber Business Breakfast Jan. 12 at SALA Event Center. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. Chamber members listen to County Manager Steven Lynne’s presentation. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. By KIRSTEN LASKEY. Los Alamos Daily Post. kirsten@ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Update: Los Alamos Public Schools Closed Tuesday Due To Snow

Los Alamos Public Schools will be closed for the day due to snow. More snow is predicted throughout the day. All clubs, activities and sports are also canceled. LAPS expects to return to a regular school day tomorrow, Jan. 18. Acting Supt. Jennifer Guy says, ‘Be safe and enjoy the snow’.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

County Utilities Department To Host Town Hall Meeting To Discuss Future Energy Thursday In Council Chambers

Community members are invited to attend a Town Hall meeting to discuss potential methods for powering Los Alamos County in the not-too-distant future. The meeting is 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in Council Chambers at the Los Alamos County Municipal Building, 1000 Central Ave. Remote participation will be available through Zoom using the link ladpu.com/TownHall.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

$275,000 grant awarded to three Albuquerque Schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A $275,000 grant will help three South Valley schools with a new Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program. The funds will go to Mountain View Elementary, Polk Middle School and Rio Grande High School. The funding for the grant came from the Omnibus Bill approved by congress. The money will help […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho planning roundabout at busy intersection

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho has plans for another road improvement project. Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull says the project will try and tackle the intersection at Idalia and Loma Colorado by putting in a roundabout. As the city of Rio Rancho continues to grow, they say it is a major demand trying to […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos National Laboratory On Delayed Opening Today

Due to winter weather conditions, today, Jan. 18, Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) is on a delayed opening. Employees working on-site should plan to arrive between 10 a.m. and noon and check for updates on the LANL homepages or call the LANL Hotline at 505.667.6622.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

PAC 8 Community Media Center: Jan. 20-26 2023

PAC 8 Community Media Center is available for recording events, transferring of old media, shooting and editing, live streaming and drone photography and videography. For information, email pac8@losalamos.com, call 505.662.7228 or visit pac8cmc.com. PAC 8 Television schedule for Jan 20-26: Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. 6 a.m. — Democracy Now! –...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Balloon Fiesta’s longtime executive director to retire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than two decades leading the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, the executive director for New Mexico’s marquee event is stepping down. In a news release Tuesday, the AIBF announced the retirement of Paul Smith, who’s spent 26 years in the organization’s top spot.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

County Seeks Volunteers To Test Website Navigation

Los Alamos County is seeking volunteers willing to test the navigation structure for a new Los Alamos County website. The 10-minute online test asks volunteers to perform 11 short tasks to indicate where they expect to find information on the county website. The results will assist the county project team and its consultant in better organizing data on the website to be more intuitive to the web user.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Police Department Report: Jan. 11 – Jan. 17, 2023

Christopher Lonnie Juan Dominovich, 25, of Abiquiu was arrested January 11 on a Magistrate Court warrant. Joshua Geronimo Lovato. 30, of Ohkay Owingeh was arrested Jan. 14 on a Municipal Court warrant. Information published in the weekly Los Alamos Police Department Report is obtained from LAPD. Please note that when...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Rotary Hears From Expert Birder Dr. Jonathan Dowell

Jonathan Dowell recently told the Rotary Club of Los Alamos about his avid interest in birding. Photo by Linda Hull. Birder Jonathan Dowell, with assistance from wife Tessa, found and photographed this rare Bohemian Waxwing in White Rock just days ago. Photo by Jonathan Dowell. By LINDA HULL. Vice President.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Legislative session, Court appearance, Windy weather, Problem intersection, Direct Las Cruces flights

Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] Governor Lujan Grisham delivers 2023 New Mexico State of the State speech – Wednesday is the second day of the 2023 legislative session. Tuesday, the Governor gave her state of the state speech. Michelle Lujan Grisham is recommending investing more money into housing, homelessness, health care, economic development, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Simple Introduction To Energy Work Saturday Feb. 4

In June 2019, I received my 200-hour yoga teacher certification through Evolutionary Education in Carrollton, Ga. Prior to this training, I had heard of energy and energy work, mostly in the way of “chi” in Aikido and grounding by walking barefoot on the earth. I had read about...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Letter To The Editor: Disappointed In General Flood Of MLK ‘Tributes’

I was disappointed to read this past Monday’s general flood of MLK “tributes” and quotes that ranged from out-of-context to the point of uselessness (e.g., our county PR department’s “I have a dream” social media quote with nothing further) to flat-out distortions that promote the opposite of King’s goals.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Inside look at Presbyterian Hospital’s new tower

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public is getting its first look into Presbyterian’s new tower, which officials say will help increase access to patient care. The 11-story tower on the hospital’s downtown campus will add 144 beds. They’ll be used primarily for patients who need more extensive care but don’t need to be in the ICU. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

