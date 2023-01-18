Los Alamos County is seeking volunteers willing to test the navigation structure for a new Los Alamos County website. The 10-minute online test asks volunteers to perform 11 short tasks to indicate where they expect to find information on the county website. The results will assist the county project team and its consultant in better organizing data on the website to be more intuitive to the web user.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO