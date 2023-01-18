ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People’s Park destruction has cost UC Berkeley over $4 million dollars

The destruction that occurred at People’s Park in August — after the campus attempted to begin construction on student housing — cost the university over $4 million worth of damage, as first reported by East Bay Times. Part of this expense resulted from fencing the park, costing...
BERKELEY, CA
Berkeley City Council votes to set 2023-2031 Housing Element into motion

Berkeley City Council voted unanimously to pass the 2023-2031 Housing Element in an explosive special meeting Wednesday, virtually attended by over 150 Berkeley residents. Prior to the vote, a slew of public commenters criticized two last-minute amendments proposed by Councilmember Rashi Kesarwani less than 24 hours before the meeting. One amendment in question proposes changes in language to allow by-right demolition of residential units to build “middle housing,” defined as duplexes or fourplexes.
4 UC Berkeley projects awarded MRPI grants

Four humanities and sciences research projects hosted by UC Berkeley were awarded grants as part of the UC’s Multicampus Research Programs and Initiatives, or MRPI, this year. MRPI grants are awarded to UC research projects every two years, provided the projects use multidisciplinary academic expertise across three or more...
What does increased flooding mean for the Bay Area?

For the last few weeks, Bay Area locals have experienced consistent rain. This is great news for our persistent drought conditions in California, but poses a curveball for those trying to adapt to wetter conditions that bring flooding and displacement. Living near Berkeley, it is almost as if the little...
Uncertainty continues post-strike as students face fall grade delays

After a six-week-long, UC-wide academic worker strike, many UC Berkeley students continue to grapple with confusion and uncertainty as some grades from the fall semester have yet to be finalized. Campus junior transfer student Courtney Morris said one of her professors submitted course grades past the Dec. 31st deadline and...
