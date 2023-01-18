Read full article on original website
My favorite winter fashion items
I write this article as I prepare to board my plane from JFK back to SFO, sitting in the lounge and admiring the giant airplanes through the windows. To my left and right, businessmen sip on what I’d guess to be their fifth coffee of the day. They delicately stab at fruit cubes and fancy salad leaves from the lounge fare, but I’ve settled for a glass of infused water.
A new year means new energy, but some Black women across the globe simply can’t afford a “soft life,” a term birthed out of the self-care movement, which urges women to live a life of comfort and low stress. Social media influencers make it look easy. To...
The only thing Suki Waterhouse knows better than her music is her audience. “You’re at a Suki Waterhouse concert,” she joked at her San Francisco concert on Jan. 11, “of course you’re single.” (Her statement rings true, for the most part; it’s difficult to listen to songs like “Brutally” and “Melrose Meltdown” when you’re holding hands with someone.)
Gripping a trapeze bar suspended in midair is no small feat, but Miley Cyrus makes it look easy. With her shoulders pulled back and leg muscles glistening, her entire body appears activated while her parted red lips and tousled blonde locks evoke an overall sense of chill. This is the energy Cyrus has in store for 2023.
