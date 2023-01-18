Allen A. Jacobson, 87, of Columbia Falls, passed away peacefully on Jan. 8, 2023, one day after what would have been the 66th wedding anniversary to his wife, Sharon Rae Hileman Jacobson. Allen, known to many as “Jake,” was born on June 1, 1935, to Ella and Leslie Jacobson in Glasgow. When Allen was a young boy his family moved from Glasgow to a ranch in the Bissell area west of Whitefish. Allen was raised there, and at 16 he graduated from Flathead County High School in Kalispell. He went on to college in Dillon and Havre and at the...

COLUMBIA FALLS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO