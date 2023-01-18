Read full article on original website
Student Art: ‘On the Trail to Elizabeth Lake’
The art featured above is called "On the trail to Elizabeth Lake, GNP" and is a graphite drawing by Whitefish High School freshman Elijah Bergeson in the class WHS Introduction to Art. The Pilot will periodically feature art from Whitefish High School students.
Whitefish Theatre Co. brings ‘Collected Stories’ to stage
The Whitefish Theatre Company presents its third Black Curtain theatre production of the 2022-23 season with “Collected Stories” by Pulitzer Prize winner Donald Margulies. Called “intelligent and sharp,” “Collected Stories” has performances on Jan. 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. In “Collected Stories”, grad student Lisa Morrison is thrilled to be under the tutelage of her literary idol, Ruth Steiner. Over the years, Lisa becomes Ruth’s personal assistant and gradually her friend, as Ruth helps her hone her writing abilities. But as Lisa’s career begins to flourish and Ruth’s begins to fade, can the tenuous...
Whitefish Skijoring moves to farm in CFalls for annual competition
The annual Whitefish Skijoring competition is Jan. 28-29 and will shift to a location in Columbia Falls this year — the Sapa family farm off Highway 2 near the Blue Moon. President Leah Mitchell said the event was unable to secure a location in the Whitefish area and the Sapa family was able to host the event.
Carole Lee (Gibson) Moseley, 77
Carole was born Sept. 1, 1945, in Conrad, Montana, the youngest of Wayne and Lily Gibson's four children. A Montana horse-girl at heart, she never had horses of her own, but she and her childhood friends spent weekends sneaking into neighbors’ fields to find gentle old mares to ride. In high school, she was an enthusiastic cheerleader and sports fan. After attending beauty school in the early '60s in Great Falls, she began her trade and worked as a waitress at the Chat and Chew in Shelby. After serving coffee to a handsome young highway patrolman named Jim Moseley, he asked...
Allen A. Jacobson, 87
Allen A. Jacobson, 87, of Columbia Falls, passed away peacefully on Jan. 8, 2023, one day after what would have been the 66th wedding anniversary to his wife, Sharon Rae Hileman Jacobson. Allen, known to many as “Jake,” was born on June 1, 1935, to Ella and Leslie Jacobson in Glasgow. When Allen was a young boy his family moved from Glasgow to a ranch in the Bissell area west of Whitefish. Allen was raised there, and at 16 he graduated from Flathead County High School in Kalispell. He went on to college in Dillon and Havre and at the...
Mark Cech, 67
Mark Alvin Cech died Jan. 5, 2023, in Kalispell, Montana. A Celebration of Life will be held this coming summer in Livingston, Montana. Darlington Cremation and Burial Service is caring for Mark and his family.
Local freeskiers dominate at WMR’s first-ever IFSA junior competition
More than 100 young athletes from across the region competed in the first International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association (IFSA) Junior Regional event held at Whitefish Mountain Resort over the weekend of Jan. 6-8. Members of the Flathead Freeride Club and the Whitefish Mountain Resort Freestyle Team dominated the skiing portion of the competition. Teams from Missoula, Big Sky, Grand Targhee and Jackson Hole, all of which belong to the IFSA’s Northern Region, competed in the event alongside local skiers and riders. Kyle Taylor, the head coach and visionary of the Flathead Freeride Club, a part of the Flathead Valley Ski Education Foundation,...
Alan John Fuzesy, 70
Alan John Fuzesy died Jan. 10, 2023, in Kalispell, Montana. Arrangements are being made at this time. Darlington Cremation and Burial Service is caring for his family.
Whitefish’s McDaniel, Sibson lead swim team in Missoula
The Bulldog swim teams competed in a large meet in Missoula on Saturday that combined several Class AA, A and B schools. Though Class AA schools dominated the top placings in the team scores, Whitefish had some shining moments in the competition. Bulldog senior Jack McDaniel came away with a win in the boys 100 yard breaststroke, swimming it in a time of 1:05.71. He also had a fourth-place finish in the boys 500 yard freestyle. Teammate Gavin Sibson, a Whitefish junior, took an impressive first place in the boys 500 yard freestyle event — finishing with a time of 5:23.93, just...
Whitefish Christian Academy basketball team winning season
The Whitefish Christian Academy boys basketball fifth-sixth grade team finished the season with an 18-1 record. In doing so, the team won first place in the Flathead Valley Rural League, a league that consists of 13 valley schools. The WCA Lions also won the first-ever Whitefish Invitational Tournament, a new local tournament hosted by the Whitefish Lil Dribblers. The school says those accomplishments mark the best basketball season in recent years for the fifth-sixth grade team.
Planning board again rejects massive Columbia Falls subdivision proposal
For the second time in five months, the Columbia Falls City County Planning Board on Tuesday voted down the massive River Highlands subdivision project proposed for the east side of the Flathead River. The vote against the proposal, which would be located adjacent to River Road, was unanimous with member Patti Singer abstaining. Member Steve Duffy was absent from the meeting. At least 150 people turned out in opposition. Back in August, developer James Barnett proposed 455 rental units on 49.1 acres just east of the U.S. 2 bridge over the Flathead River. The board rejected the concept. Barnett and his consultants trimmed...
Whitefish marijuana dispensaries ‘rules of proximity’
I am writing to acknowledge and address all the emails, text messages, and telephone calls from citizens (both my supporters and non) concerned by the number, proximity, and location of dispensaries in downtown Whitefish. In 2020 the citizens of Montana passed I-190 legalizing recreational marijuana for adult use and the...
Neighbors of KM Ranch project raise objections again
A revised proposal for a 155-acre piece of land on KM Ranch Road is just as flawed as a previously rejected plan for the property, neighbors told the Flathead County Planning Board on Wednesday night. “This is the same dog with different fleas,” Joe DeCree told the board. Montarise...
Whitefish boys nab first conference win over Libby, falls to Wildcats
Led by the Bulldog big man Jack Sears with 19 points, Whitefish ran away with a 59-44 win over Libby on Friday night to record its first Northwest A win of the season. The Bulldogs (2-8, 1-5) have struggled to put together good second-half performances this season mainly due to a bench few in numbers to give relief to the starters. But Friday night was a different tale. Whitefish began the game shooting and defending well, but allowed Libby a 20-point second quarter which gave the Loggers a slight 29-28 lead at the half. Coming out of the locker room, Whitefish...
Woman accused of bilking donors with fake cancer diagnosis sentenced
Victims of Amy Glanville’s alleged yearslong scam using a fake cancer diagnosis to raise tens of thousands of dollars in donations took turns Friday describing the scheme as one that destroyed relationships, shook their faith and fractured a local church. “I believe in spiritual redemption, I believe with all my heart you can be restored,” Mary Woodward said from the witness stand in Flathead County District Court. “But it will take a [change of heart]. It will take a surrendering of life. Because it’s only something God can do from the inside out.” Judge Heidi Ulbricht sentenced Glanville, 47, to a suspended,...
Discussions continue regarding community solar project
The Whitefish City Council held a work session prior to their last regular meeting to discuss the installation of a solar photovoltaic panels facility near the wastewater treatment plant along Monegan Road. Council directed staff to continue working on an agreement with Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC). The community solar PV facility would likely be a fixed panel system and would produce about 200 KW. The facilities would be managed and maintained by FEC. New information about the efficiency of the wastewater treatment plant helped determine that the community solar project will be capable of generating approximately one-third of the annual power requirement...
