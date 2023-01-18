ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Montana history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Montana using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
An Open Letter to Those Who Reserved All of the Montana Campsites

To Those Who Reserved ALL of the Montana Campsites for this Summer,. I have always been happy with my ability to be spontaneous and casually go on adventures here in the great state of Montana. But, thanks to technology and people who are more organized and less spontaneous than I am, it is becoming impossible to live my Montana life like I used to.
Why are people hanging out in Montana's radon-filled mines?

Austin Amestoy Welcome to The Big Why, a series from Montana Public Radio where we find out what we can discover together. I'm your host, Austin Amestoy. This is a show about listener-powered reporting. We'll answer questions, large or small, about anything under the Big Sky. By Montanans. For Montana, this is the Big Why. This week's question comes to us from a listener.
How Bills To Stop Killing Coyotes With Snowmobiles Went Down In Flames

Former Montana lawmaker questions what kind of religious people who worship Creator would condone torturing living products of creation?. Among the proudest moments in my young, coming-of-age years were two events: passing the hunter’s safety test as a newly minted teenager in the Upper Midwestern state where I grew up, and earning the state-issued permit to drive a snowmobile, which I got prior to securing an auto driver's license, so I could get to hockey practice on outdoor ice in winter.
Lucky In Montana? You Could Be Holding Thousands In Your Hand

The next time you are out and about, just enjoying the sunshine, whistling your favorite tune, and you look down and see a penny, you may want to grab it. The financial struggle here in Bozeman is apparent, so a little luck might be just what you need. You could be sitting on thousands of dollars and not even know it. Especially with all our hiking and outdoor activities, I think coming across one of these rare coins is not too far-fetched.
The Best No-Frills Food Spot in Montana Is Iconic

Not everyone needs all the bells and whistles when it comes to food. Whether you are in the mood for a burger, sandwich, or another dish, sometimes the best meal comes with no frills. If you are grabbing lunch or dinner in Montana, you want something delicious and quick. You...
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)

A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
How many “Montana Bar” bars are there in the state of Montana?

You may have noticed when doing some driving around Montana, a lot of businesses love to use Montana in their name. Everything from glass, doors, clothing etc. See Also: Great Made In Montana gifts to give. Most of those types of businesses would probably send a cease and desist letter...
FWP suspected in local geese; three grizzlies around state

Avian influenza was detected in Montana last spring and is continuing to affect domestic and wild birds, according to Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. A number of dead geese have been spotted in the Missouri River in and around Great Falls and they’re suspected to have died from the disease, according to FWP.
Montana Lookout Cabins Are Fantastic, These People Beg To Differ

Folks should always do their research when looking to stay here in Montana. When people are traveling around Montana, they will typically rent out hotels. The alternatives are either VRBO or Airbnb to find rooms or households that fit within their budget. The other option is camping in an RV, trailer, or tent. What if you want the feel of camping but have a house to hang out in?
Camp Scout and Gather expands with grill, ski trails along Montana 40

As Montana 40 seems to be transforming into an ocean of mini-storage facilities, the Archer family decided to create a family-friendly destination for mini-golf, dining and hanging out with friends. Just west of Gil’s Furniture, on the south side of the highway and just beyond the Montana Expresso coffee hut, construction of the Mini Mountain Mini-Golf course and Scouts Grill finished this summer. The course and the grill join the Scout and Gather Mercantile, Denise Archer’s antique/art shop, and the entire property, known as Camp Scout and Gather, has become the newest place for the local community to mingle. “It’s a family...
This Video Shows How Bears Are Quirky and Odd Creatures

Bears might seem like fluffy creatures everyone wants to hug and boop on their nose, but they are mischievous and can cause harm. We found the best example. Bears are a big part of living in Montana. These animals might be in hibernation right now, but at parts of the year, bears scavenge forests, rivers, and occasionally towns for food. Columbia Falls last summer had a massive bear problem with bears and had to put in an emergency protocol.
