Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish marijuana dispensaries ‘rules of proximity’
I am writing to acknowledge and address all the emails, text messages, and telephone calls from citizens (both my supporters and non) concerned by the number, proximity, and location of dispensaries in downtown Whitefish. In 2020 the citizens of Montana passed I-190 legalizing recreational marijuana for adult use and the...
Rising number of guns recovered at Montana airports
TSA has a message for travelers: Stop packing firearms in your carry-on luggage. Statewide, travelers through Billings Logan International Airport were the biggest culprits.
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Alan John Fuzesy, 70
Alan John Fuzesy died Jan. 10, 2023, in Kalispell, Montana. Arrangements are being made at this time. Darlington Cremation and Burial Service is caring for his family.
Whitefish Pilot
Neighbors of KM Ranch project raise objections again
A revised proposal for a 155-acre piece of land on KM Ranch Road is just as flawed as a previously rejected plan for the property, neighbors told the Flathead County Planning Board on Wednesday night. “This is the same dog with different fleas,” Joe DeCree told the board. Montarise...
Mark Cech, 67
Mark Alvin Cech died Jan. 5, 2023, in Kalispell, Montana. A Celebration of Life will be held this coming summer in Livingston, Montana. Darlington Cremation and Burial Service is caring for Mark and his family.
Discussions continue regarding community solar project
The Whitefish City Council held a work session prior to their last regular meeting to discuss the installation of a solar photovoltaic panels facility near the wastewater treatment plant along Monegan Road. Council directed staff to continue working on an agreement with Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC). The community solar PV facility would likely be a fixed panel system and would produce about 200 KW. The facilities would be managed and maintained by FEC. New information about the efficiency of the wastewater treatment plant helped determine that the community solar project will be capable of generating approximately one-third of the annual power requirement...
Schmidt keeps community first in new role as bank president
All set to start a career in finance right out of college, Eric Schmidt’s life took an unexpected detour that landed him back in his hometown of Whitefish. Schmidt says he never planned on moving back to town, but sometimes life has a way of working out for the better. He was able to be closer to his family, see the world and, eventually, cultivate a rewarding career at a bank that he grew up visiting often as a kid. “I have been coming into this bank since I was a child,” he said. “I remember running in here when my mom...
Looking Back for Jan. 18
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler. 50 Years Ago Jan. 18, 1973 The District 44 school board asked the public for a 7.8 mill special levy to raise some $41,000 to complete the new Central junior high physical education building. The board voted to schedule a second special levy election. Last month, voters approved only a small portion of the $51,281 in special funds which the school board sought for the new gym complex. A turnout of about 25% of eligible voters favored, by a handful of votes, the $10,216 high school portion of the levy and turned down...
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Officials Temporarily Close Gazebo in Depot Park
In response to health and safety concerns, Kalispell city officials temporarily closed the gazebo in Depot Park on Wednesday morning, a location that homeless individuals have continuously occupied for the past several months during its daytime hours. While the park is still open for public use, city officials have blocked...
Zignegos to reign as Whitefish Winter Carnival king and queen
Whitefish residents Doug and Chris Zignego will reign as the Whitefish Winter Carnival King Ullr LXIV and Queen of the Snows. They were crowned during a coronation ceremony Saturday evening in downtown Whitefish. Doug was born and raised in Miles City and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1969. His father owned and operated DeLuxe Motors, the Chrysler-Plymouth dealership in Miles City and Doug and his six siblings worked in the automotive world as they grew up. Doug attended Montana State University, graduating with a mechanical engineering degree in 1974. Following his father’s footsteps, Doug joined the Navy and became a...
Flathead Beacon
Market Trends: 2022 Median Square Footage
Frequently last year (by request), we looked at the median amount of square footage for single-family residences sold (by city and sold price range). Let’s refresh the data, moving the window forward to cover the entire year (January through December 2022). Polson usually offers the largest –but no longer...
Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish at its best
On Jan. 7, a big outpouring of love and support came out to celebrate the 75th birthday of Gary Cabell, longtime Whitefish resident and beloved member of our community. After a massive GoFundMe campaign (currently at $58,697), a huge group of longtime locals congregated at The Montana Tap House to celebrate, not only Gary, but the strength of our community as a whole.
Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish Skijoring moves to farm in CFalls for annual competition
The annual Whitefish Skijoring competition is Jan. 28-29 and will shift to a location in Columbia Falls this year — the Sapa family farm off Highway 2 near the Blue Moon. President Leah Mitchell said the event was unable to secure a location in the Whitefish area and the Sapa family was able to host the event.
Woman accused of bilking donors with fake cancer diagnosis sentenced
Victims of Amy Glanville’s alleged yearslong scam using a fake cancer diagnosis to raise tens of thousands of dollars in donations took turns Friday describing the scheme as one that destroyed relationships, shook their faith and fractured a local church. “I believe in spiritual redemption, I believe with all my heart you can be restored,” Mary Woodward said from the witness stand in Flathead County District Court. “But it will take a [change of heart]. It will take a surrendering of life. Because it’s only something God can do from the inside out.” Judge Heidi Ulbricht sentenced Glanville, 47, to a suspended,...
Crews battle house fire in Bigfork area
The Bigfork Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on Montana Highway 35 on Monday evening.
Student Art: ‘On the Trail to Elizabeth Lake’
The art featured above is called "On the trail to Elizabeth Lake, GNP" and is a graphite drawing by Whitefish High School freshman Elijah Bergeson in the class WHS Introduction to Art. The Pilot will periodically feature art from Whitefish High School students.
Whitefish’s McDaniel, Sibson lead swim team in Missoula
The Bulldog swim teams competed in a large meet in Missoula on Saturday that combined several Class AA, A and B schools. Though Class AA schools dominated the top placings in the team scores, Whitefish had some shining moments in the competition. Bulldog senior Jack McDaniel came away with a win in the boys 100 yard breaststroke, swimming it in a time of 1:05.71. He also had a fourth-place finish in the boys 500 yard freestyle. Teammate Gavin Sibson, a Whitefish junior, took an impressive first place in the boys 500 yard freestyle event — finishing with a time of 5:23.93, just...
FVSEF ski racers with podium finishes at Big Sky
Flathead Valley Ski Education Foundation (FVSEF) ski racers Kira Paatalo of Whitefish, Colter Bengtson of West Glacier and Henryk Hadidi of Whitefish all found podium success at the first Northern Division alpine ski races of the season at Big Sky, Montana. The Youth Ski League (YSL) race series included two giant slaloms and two slaloms for age classes U14, U12, U10, and U8. Paatalo earned a third-place finish for U14 girls in one of the giant slaloms (GS). Bengtson won the first GS for U12 boys and was second in the other. He also had a first and second in the...
Whitefish Pilot
WTC hosts annual Father-Daughter Winter Ball
On Friday, Jan. 27, the Whitefish Theatre Company hosts the eighth annual Father-Daughter Winter Ball. This special evening takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish and is open to fathers and daughters of all ages. Although most of the night will be spent...
