Iowa City, IA

ESPN Quad Cities

Illinois Racing Fans Are Excited For Return Of Go-Karting On Ice

If you're looking for a thrill this winter in Illinois, then ice go-karting is something you should definitely check out. Ever since I had my first experience on a go-kart in the Wisconsin Dells, I've been a huge fan. Luckily, when I was growing up there was a track just a short bike ride from my house. To me, it doesn't matter if it's a family-friendly ride or high-speed racing, I enjoy it all.
CHICAGO, IL
How You Can Visit the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago for Free This Winter

Shedd Aquarium in Chicago is offering free admission to Illinois residents once again in 2023, and your family totally needs to take advantage of it!. For those that don't know, the Shedd Aquarium is located on the shores of Lake Michigan and is home to a wide variety of aquatic life from around the world. Visitors can see everything from dolphins and beluga whales to octopuses and piranhas. In addition to the marine animals, the aquarium also has a number of interactive exhibits and educational programs. So, as a parent, taking your kids to the Shedd is a real win/win...Your kids will have fun seeing a TON of cool species and they will learn a TON while they're at it!
DAVENPORT, IA
What The Hell Is Happening Under Our Bathroom Sink?

Megan was in the bathroom today and popped open the cabinet under the sink, and found some crap you would never expect to see. You know, under the sink you expect to find extra soap, or toilet paper, or some cleaner, some paper towels, and maybe some kind of other hygiene product. That's it.
DAVENPORT, IA
Davenport, IA
