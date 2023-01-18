Read full article on original website
County planner notes growth
Development in Beaverhead County is on an upward trend, based on the number of approved subdivisions and septic tank permits issued last year. Beaverhead County Planner Rob Macioroski noted the county planning board approved seven minor subdivisions in 2022, which created 20 new lots. Though the planning board did not review any major subdivisions this year, that is somewhat on par with the trend over the past 10 years.
Pluggin’ away: Council to fill holes tonight
At its second regularly scheduled meeting of 2023, the Dillon City Council tonight will decide on filling a gap in the city’s thin blue line of police officers and start to address a gap that recently opened in its own ranks, as well as on arguably the city’s hardestworking commission.
Chamber bestows annual awards
An annual event dedicated to celebrating success proved as successful as ever this year. The Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture’s annual awards ceremony and dinner packed the Lewis & Clark Room of the University of Montana Western on Friday evening, when the group bestowed food and drinks upon all, and awards on some outstanding area businesses and individuals.
Beaverhead S & R report
The Beaverhead County Search and Rescue held its annual Stan Shafer Memorial Ice Fishing Derby Sunday January 15th at Clark Canyon Reservoir. This is one of the unit’s two fund raising activities. The proceeds from the derby are used to support all the unit’s searches/ rescues throughout the year. It was a beautiful day with approximately 400 individuals scattered across the reservoir trying to catch the big money fish or at least get in the winner’s circle by catching the biggest ling or trout by weight. Tara Remely, derby chairperson, was ecstatic about the number of people that showed up to enjoy a great day of fishing and the number of S&R members that worked the derby. She thought this year’s derby came off without any hitches and was a great success. On behalf of the S&R unit we want to thank Tara Remely, derby chairperson, for all the time and effort she puts in each year to make this event a great success.
EXPRESS YOURSELF IN THE DILLON TRIBUNE
Tribune Let other people know how you feel and what you think with a letter to the editor. Letters are subject to editing for libel and good taste, and should be limited to 400 words or less. Letters expressing appreciation for a specific, out-of-the-ordinary action are welcome, but letters with...
Local 12-step meetings
The Dillon Alano Club has updated its regular schedule of meetings in club headquarters at 215 E. Helena St. to: Thursdays at noon for the Freelance Group; Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. for NA (Narcotics Anonymous); Fridays at 8 p.m. for the Hard-Nose Group; and Mondays at 6:15 p.m. for the Blended Women’s Group. Meetings for the Lucky Tuesday Group will happen Tuesdays at 8 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 215 E. Glendale St. in Dillon. Alano Club meetings will also occur in the area outside Dillon, with Sheridan AA getting together Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and Twin Bridges AA convening Thursdays at 8 p.m. For more information, call the Area 40 Hotline 888-607-2000.
IN BRIEF
Dillon Rotary will get together for its weekly Wednesday noon lunch meeting today, Jan. 18, in the Guild Hall of St. James Episcopal Church, 203 E. Glendale St. For more information, email matthewfullerton@me.com. Sports Camp starts today. Rookie Sports Camp will provide kiddos aged 3–6 introductions to basketball, soccer, t-ball,...
Dillon boys and girls seeing tougher mat compeititon
Dillon wrestling has low numbers on both the boys and girls sides, but the kids they have are battling tough. After the first girls only mixer last week and two dual matches for the boys at Frenchtown, the Beavers are preparing to travel to Lewistown for the Montana Class A Duals, one of the state’s top team tournaments.
Bulldogs split with Rocky and Montana Tech
The University of Montana Western men’s basketball team lived by the 3 and sighed by the 3 last week, splitting a pair of league games in Dillon. The Bulldogs hit 50 percent of their efforts from beyond the arc in the second half Thursday at Straugh Gymnasium while surging past Rocky Mountain College for a 76-60 win, their most lopsided of the Frontier Conference season.
Lady Beavs survive wild weekend to emerge 10-0
The Dillon Lady Beavers had been looking forward to an upgrade in competition and that found it in a pair of road games at Frenchtown and Hamilton. In games that mattered with the Southwestern A lead at stake, Dillon found a way to win and preserve their undefeated season. “We...
