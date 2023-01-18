Former cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has made a desperate plea to be repatriated to Mexico to serve out his sentence due to the “cruel and unfair” treatment he receives in the United States.In response, Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador has reportedly said he will review the request, telling a news conference: “You always have to keep the door open when it comes to human rights.” Guzman, 64, was convicted in 2019 of drug trafficking, money laundering and homicide after decades in control of the Sinaloa Cartel, Mexico’s most powerful organised crime group.He was sentenced to life and...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO