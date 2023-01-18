Read full article on original website
Related
'Go bag', police raid drills for embattled Philippine Nobel laureate
Nobel laureate Maria Ressa told AFP she keeps a prison "go bag", bundles of cash for bail, and runs simulations of police raids with her staff as she fights for press freedom in the Philippines. And that's for everyone, for journalists, for business, for institutions," she told AFP in an interview.
Journalist Maria Ressa Combats Fake News — Details on Her Net Worth
In the last few tumultuous years of world history, "fake news" is a troubling term that makes the rounds far too often. As the nomenclature might suggest, fake news typically refers to false reports of current events that are typically spread by politicians and government officials who actively pursue a controversial agenda. In recent years, it has taken on a secondary form as an argument for pundits seeking to decry legitimate news updates as fabricated claims.
Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa Cleared of Tax Evasion Charges
Filipino Nobel laureate Maria Ressa has been cleared of tax evasion charges in her home country. The journalist and her news outlet, Rappler, faced legal action taken by former Philippine government leader Rodrigo Duterte, who accused Ms. Ressa and her company of evading tax payments when it raised capital through partnerships with foreign investors.
Philippines' Marcos says tells Xi intends to pursue independent foreign policy
MANILA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Thursday he had told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that his administration intends to pursue an independent foreign policy.
Extradition of cartel boss El Chapo’s son to US halted by judge
The extradition of drug cartel boss El Chapo’s son to the United States was halted by a Mexican federal judge the day after 29 people died in a wave of violence that followed his arrest by special forces.Ovidio Guzman, 32, was seized by military troops in his home state of Sinaloa and brought to Mexico City by helicopter where he is now behind bars at a high-security federal prison.The arrest of Mr Guzman, whom the US calls “a senior member of the Sinaloa Cartel” and has offered a $5m arrest reward, came a week before Joe Biden’s visit to...
China and Philippines agree to 'manage differences' on South China Sea
Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. have agreed to strengthen economic ties and resume talks on oil exploration, as they look to revive their economies amid the pandemic downturn and friction over contested areas of the South China Sea.
Donald Trump's Saudi Arabia Payments Spark Calls for Fresh Investigation
The former president has hosted LIV Golf tournaments at his resorts, which are funded by the gulf kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
msn.com
El Chapo Guzman asks to be transferred to a Mexican jail
Former Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán has asked Mexican authorities to transfer him from the Colorado prison in the United States, where he is serving a life sentence, to a prison in Mexico. El Chapo's lawyer, José Refugio, said Tuesday that the famous drug trafficker wants...
Donald Trump withdraws lawsuit against New York attorney general
Former President Donald Trump withdrew his lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday.
‘El Chapo’ wants out of US prison, pleas to return to Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Wednesday his government will consider a plea by imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to be returned to Mexico, presumably to serve out his sentence. Guzman, 64, was sentenced to life behind bars in the United States for a drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for […]
Mexican journalist attacked on first day of 2023 after 2022 was deadliest year for journalists in decades
A Mexican journalist was attacked on the first day of 2023 after 2022 saw the deadliest year on record for Mexican journalists in decades.
El Chapo begs Mexican president to save him from ‘cruel and unfair’ US prison
Former cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has made a desperate plea to be repatriated to Mexico to serve out his sentence due to the “cruel and unfair” treatment he receives in the United States.In response, Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador has reportedly said he will review the request, telling a news conference: “You always have to keep the door open when it comes to human rights.” Guzman, 64, was convicted in 2019 of drug trafficking, money laundering and homicide after decades in control of the Sinaloa Cartel, Mexico’s most powerful organised crime group.He was sentenced to life and...
POLITICO
From Davos: Mutiny on the mountain
OVERHEARD: Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker talking at high volume in the central lounge of the Congress Center about his future political career, including a possible White House bid. OVERNIGHT: Jacinda Ardern stunned New Zealanders and her global fan base by announcing she will step down as prime minister by Feb....
POLITICO
From Davos: The race to succeed Klaus Schwab
With Alex Ward, Erin Banco, Cristina Gonzalez and Jakob Hanke Vela. ‘HE’LL DIE IN OFFICE’ — FRUSTRATION MOUNTS OVER LACK OF KLAUS SCHWAB SUCCESSION PLAN. START YOUR DAY WITH THIS: Ryan has a must-read deep-dive into the political race everyone is afraid to talk about: Who will succeed World Economic Forum founder and overlord Klaus Schwab? And will the soon-to-be 85-year-old pass on the torch while he’s alive?
As independent media blossoms in Cuba, journalists face a crackdown
‘Chilling’ new criminal law penalizing internationally funded journalism comes as repression in the country is on the rise
Biden has summit with Mexican President López Obrador days after 'El Chapo' son's fentanyl trafficking arrest
Migration is a big talking point for President Biden's summit Monday with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador held days after the arrest of the son of "El Chapo" in Sinaloa.
BBC
Vietnam politics: Power shift as President Nguyen Xuan Phuc quits
Vietnam's President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has announced he is stepping down, sparking a potential power shift among the communist-ruled country's leaders. The move had been widely rumoured and follows the departure of two deputy prime ministers who served under him. Mr Phuc, a former prime minister, had held the post...
Nobel Prize-winning journalist Maria Ressa cleared of tax charges in Philippines
Philippine journalist Maria Ressa and the media company she founded were acquitted Wednesday of tax evasion charges filed against her under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.
EU parliament head publishes list of gifts
The speaker of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, has disclosed the many gifts she has received on behalf of the institution in the past year, as the scandal-hit institution seeks to rebuild credibility. All gifts made to the institution have been declared internally and are kept by the institution, not by the president," parliament spokesman Jaume Duch told AFP. "The unprecedented transparency on publicly declaring the institutional gifts initiated by president Metsola aims to improve the existing practice on these institutional gifts."
Chapo 2.0: Expect Bombshells From the Next Big Cartel Trial in the US
BROOKLYN — When the trial of Genaro García Luna starts Tuesday in Brooklyn, the feeling of deja vu will be inescapable. Four years ago in the same courtroom, before the same judge, likely with several of the same key witnesses, a jury convicted the infamous Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, the Sinaloa Cartel leader now serving a life sentence in a maximum-security U.S. prison.
Comments / 0