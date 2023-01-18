ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

'Go bag', police raid drills for embattled Philippine Nobel laureate

Nobel laureate Maria Ressa told AFP she keeps a prison "go bag", bundles of cash for bail, and runs simulations of police raids with her staff as she fights for press freedom in the Philippines. And that's for everyone, for journalists, for business, for institutions," she told AFP in an interview.
MarketRealist

Journalist Maria Ressa Combats Fake News — Details on Her Net Worth

In the last few tumultuous years of world history, "fake news" is a troubling term that makes the rounds far too often. As the nomenclature might suggest, fake news typically refers to false reports of current events that are typically spread by politicians and government officials who actively pursue a controversial agenda. In recent years, it has taken on a secondary form as an argument for pundits seeking to decry legitimate news updates as fabricated claims.
TaxBuzz

Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa Cleared of Tax Evasion Charges

Filipino Nobel laureate Maria Ressa has been cleared of tax evasion charges in her home country. The journalist and her news outlet, Rappler, faced legal action taken by former Philippine government leader Rodrigo Duterte, who accused Ms. Ressa and her company of evading tax payments when it raised capital through partnerships with foreign investors.
The Independent

Extradition of cartel boss El Chapo’s son to US halted by judge

The extradition of drug cartel boss El Chapo’s son to the United States was halted by a Mexican federal judge the day after 29 people died in a wave of violence that followed his arrest by special forces.Ovidio Guzman, 32, was seized by military troops in his home state of Sinaloa and brought to Mexico City by helicopter where he is now behind bars at a high-security federal prison.The arrest of Mr Guzman, whom the US calls “a senior member of the Sinaloa Cartel” and has offered a $5m arrest reward, came a week before Joe Biden’s visit to...
msn.com

El Chapo Guzman asks to be transferred to a Mexican jail

Former Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán has asked Mexican authorities to transfer him from the Colorado prison in the United States, where he is serving a life sentence, to a prison in Mexico. El Chapo's lawyer, José Refugio, said Tuesday that the famous drug trafficker wants...
The Independent

El Chapo begs Mexican president to save him from ‘cruel and unfair’ US prison

Former cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has made a desperate plea to be repatriated to Mexico to serve out his sentence due to the “cruel and unfair” treatment he receives in the United States.In response, Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador has reportedly said he will review the request, telling a news conference: “You always have to keep the door open when it comes to human rights.” Guzman, 64, was convicted in 2019 of drug trafficking, money laundering and homicide after decades in control of the Sinaloa Cartel, Mexico’s most powerful organised crime group.He was sentenced to life and...
POLITICO

From Davos: Mutiny on the mountain

OVERHEARD: Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker talking at high volume in the central lounge of the Congress Center about his future political career, including a possible White House bid. OVERNIGHT: Jacinda Ardern stunned New Zealanders and her global fan base by announcing she will step down as prime minister by Feb....
POLITICO

From Davos: The race to succeed Klaus Schwab

With Alex Ward, Erin Banco, Cristina Gonzalez and Jakob Hanke Vela. ‘HE’LL DIE IN OFFICE’ — FRUSTRATION MOUNTS OVER LACK OF KLAUS SCHWAB SUCCESSION PLAN. START YOUR DAY WITH THIS: Ryan has a must-read deep-dive into the political race everyone is afraid to talk about: Who will succeed World Economic Forum founder and overlord Klaus Schwab? And will the soon-to-be 85-year-old pass on the torch while he’s alive?
BBC

Vietnam politics: Power shift as President Nguyen Xuan Phuc quits

Vietnam's President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has announced he is stepping down, sparking a potential power shift among the communist-ruled country's leaders. The move had been widely rumoured and follows the departure of two deputy prime ministers who served under him. Mr Phuc, a former prime minister, had held the post...
AFP

EU parliament head publishes list of gifts

The speaker of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, has disclosed the many gifts she has received on behalf of the institution in the past year, as the scandal-hit institution seeks to rebuild credibility. All gifts made to the institution have been declared internally and are kept by the institution, not by the president," parliament spokesman Jaume Duch told AFP.  "The unprecedented transparency on publicly declaring the institutional gifts initiated by president Metsola aims to improve the existing practice on these institutional gifts."
Vice

Chapo 2.0: Expect Bombshells From the Next Big Cartel Trial in the US

BROOKLYN — When the trial of Genaro García Luna starts Tuesday in Brooklyn, the feeling of deja vu will be inescapable. Four years ago in the same courtroom, before the same judge, likely with several of the same key witnesses, a jury convicted the infamous Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, the Sinaloa Cartel leader now serving a life sentence in a maximum-security U.S. prison.
