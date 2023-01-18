Read full article on original website
Barton's Lloyd earns conference field athlete of the week honor
Brandon Lloyd of the Barton Community College men's track and field team has been named the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) Week Two Indoor Field Athlete of the Week. Lloyd had a pair of national qualifying performances this past weekend as the Cougars opened the indoor season competing in...
🏀 Hays girls advance in Colby
COLBY - The Hays High Indians opened the 38th Colby Orange & Black Classic with Lamar, Colorado on Thursday evening. The Indians used a 15-0 first half run on their way to a 56-34 win. Hays needed the run after the Thunder scored the first six points of the contest....
Hays High defensive standout commits to Fort Hays State
The 2022 Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year is staying right here in Hays. Senior Bryce Salmans announced Wednesday via social media he has committed to Fort Hays State University. In his first season at the position, the defensive standout led the WAC in sacks and tackles for loss last season, while also pulling double-duty at tight end.
🏀 Big second half pushes Hays boys to next round
COLBY - The Hays High Indians defeated the Goodland Cowboys 51-33 in the first round of the 38th annual Orange & Black Classic on Thursday evening in Colby. Chason VanDerWege and Dawson Ruder each scored 10 to lead the Indians’ offensive attack. The Indians led 12-9 after the first...
🏀 TMP girls beat Norton at MCL tournament
STOCKTON - The TMP Lady Monarchs used a pair of big runs to build an early lead and then held off a late comeback effort from Norton on their way to a 46-34 victory Thursday in the MCL tournament consolation semifinals in Stockton. The Monarchs (5-5, 2-1 MCL) scored the...
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High vs Lamar
The Hays High girls open play at the Orange and Black Classic in Colby Thursday against Lamar Colorado. Tipoff is set for approximately 6:30 p.m. with the Hertz Rental Car Pregame Show at 6:10 p.m. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download...
🏀 Slow starts costs Tigers in road loss at Washburn
TOPEKA , Kan. – Washburn scored the first 10 points last night vs. Fort Hays State which proved to be the difference in a 74-64 win over the Tigers at Lee Arena Wednesday night. FHSU is now 12-6 overall, 7-5 in the MIAA, while Washburn moved to 7-9 overall and 4-6 in the MIAA.
🏀 Tiger women hang on for road win over Washburn
TOPEKA, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team extended its winning streak over in-state rival Washburn to seven games after a 53-46 road win Wednesday evening (Jan. 18). The Tigers (14-6, 9-3 MIAA) held the lead for more than 35 minutes in the contest thanks in large part to 18 Ichabod (7-9, 3-7 MIAA) turnovers.
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - FHSU men start in-state road swing at Washburn Wednesday
Topeka, Kan. - Lee Arena. Fort Hays State Men's Basketball will play two road games this week in Kansas, starting with Washburn on Wednesday night (Jan. 18) in Topeka. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Lee Arena. FHSU enters at 12-5 overall, 7-4 in the MIAA, while Washburn is 6-9 overall, 3-6 in the MIAA.
First-ever Kansas Furcon coming to Great Bend in July
The cat is out of the bag. And the ponies, unicorns, and a host of other characters. Wednesday evening, it was announced the first-ever FurryFansago event is coming to the Great Bend Events Center in July. Founder Kristian Rivera always planned for glitz and glam, but the first convention will be much more subtle. After years of thinking about doing a convention locally, it is finally becoming a reality.
Great Bend native joins the GB Police Department
Although an officer position still comes open from time to time, the Great Bend Police Department seems to be having a much easier time filling vacancies than in years prior. At the end of last November, Police Chief Steve Haulmark introduced the Great Bend City Council to the latest hire that made his staff complete.
📸Great Bend crews respond to truck fire Thursday afternoon
Great Bend first responders were dispatched to a truck fire near the intersection of 11th Street and Heizer Street just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.
I-70 reopens west of Hays following winter storm
The Kansas Department of Transportation said Interstate 70 has been reopened west of Hays to the Colorado line.
McPherson High JAG-K grad becomes law enforcement dispatcher
JAG-K A job shadow experience sponsored by Jobs for America’s Graduates-Kansas (JAG-K) led a former McPherson High School student to a job that is now paying dividends in public safety for the community. Tiannah McGill, a 2022 graduate of McPherson High, was unsure of her career aspirations when JAG-K...
Regents OK FHSU, NCK Tech, Northwest Tech affiliation agreement
A formal affiliation between Fort Hays State University, North Central Kansas Technical College and Northwest Kansas Technical College was unanimously approved at yesterday’s Kansas Board of Regents meeting. Rural higher education institutions have long been beacons of opportunity and drivers of economic prosperity in Kansas. However, today and in...
McPherson County All Schools Day announces theme
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The McPherson County All Schools Day Committee announced on Tuesday the theme for the 2023 festival, Small Towns, Big Dreams. Planning for the 2023 event is well underway. The parade is scheduled for Friday, May 12. The parade came back in 2022 after a hiatus due to the pandemic.
Son, sister of slain Hays resident urge Kansas House members to amend estate law
The grieving son and sister of a homicide victim urge Kansas House to approve a bill preventing accused killers from inheriting estate assets of the deceased. The post Son, sister of slain Hays resident urge Kansas House members to amend estate law appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Latest on winter storm's track through the Great Plains
The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a winter weather advisory for the Hays area from midnight Tuesday to midnight Wednesday. Rain or snow is expected to arrive after midnight Tuesday, changing to all snow by 3 a.m. as overnight temperatures drop. While significant snowfall is expected in...
'Military and the media' at Friends of Historic Fort Hays presentation
Join The Friends of Historic Fort Hays in welcoming Dr. Steven Boylan to Fort Hays as part of their 2023 annual meeting. Dr. Boylan will be presenting the very interesting and informative program titled, “Military and the Media Then and Now.” He currently serves as a professor of the practice and the director of graduate military programs for the University of Kansas School of Business in.
🎥 Hays' utilities extension north of I-70 will ready properties for development
Another area of north Hays will be a step closer to potential development with the proposed construction of sanitary sewer and water main improvements along 55th Street east of 230th Avenue, and water improvements at 58th Street and 230th Avenue. City commissioners will hear more about the project and utilities...
