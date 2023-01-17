Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sportsspectrum.com
Jacie Hoyt leading through faith in 1st season at Oklahoma State: 'He is on the move'
It hasn’t taken long for Jacie Hoyt to make an impact on the Oklahoma State women’s basketball program. In her first year at the helm, she has a Cowgirls team that went 9-20 last season off to a 13-4 start and riding a three-game winning streak in Big 12 play.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Spencer Sanders Says He ‘Didn’t Want to Leave’ Oklahoma State
On Thursday morning, Spencer Sanders announced that he was heading to Ole Miss to play for Lane Kiffin in 2023. Oxford has become a destination for the top transfer talent across the country, and Spencer Sanders is the latest talent to bet on himself and test his mettle under Kiffin.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Wranglers holding open tryouts this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY — Lace up your cleats and grab your helmet because the Oklahoma City Wranglers are looking for players. The new United Football League team is holding tryouts this weekend. This season will be the team's first in Oklahoma City, and the Wranglers are searching for the best players in the area.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: Toby Keith Leads OSU Fans in ‘Should’ve Been a Cowboy’ at Eskimo Joe’s
Country music legend Toby Keith is one of the biggest Oklahoma fans that walks the face of the earth, and many times you will find him on the sidelines of some of their biggest games. Last night, the Sooners ran into a second-half buzzsaw of an offense in Stillwater and...
Toby Keith Leads A Sing-Along Of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” In An Oklahoma State University Bar
Man, it feels good to be an OK State Alum today. Last night during the annual Bedlam basketball game against rival OU, Oklahoma State came out on top. After the game, notorious OU fan Toby Keith hit the iconic Eskimo Joes right around the corner from Gallagher-Iba Arena and led a sing-along of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Row (@oldrowofficial) It truly shaped up to be one of the best Wheel […] The post Toby Keith Leads A Sing-Along Of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” In An Oklahoma State University Bar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KOKI FOX 23
New York boy recommends University of Tulsa mascot replacement
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa plans to announce a new mascot at their first home football game this fall. In the meantime, an eight year old from New York is offering up a suggestion. Nax D. Saurus- the Univeristy of Tulsa Saurophaganax. Joel Motskin lives in Scarsdale,...
KOCO
Millwood Public Schools changes event protocols after shooting at road basketball game
OKLAHOMA CITY — Millwood Public Schools has changed event protocols for its final home basketball games of the season after a person was shot during the high school's basketball game in Del City. A news release from the district says any minor not accompanied by an adult will not...
Purcell Register
Thompson to be inducted into the OSU Hall of Fame
Major General Michael C. Thompson of Edmond is one of four honorees being inducted into the Oklahoma State University Hall of Fame. The OSU Alumni Association is hosting the induction ceremony Friday, February 10, at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center in Stillwater. Induction into the OSU Hall of Fame is...
KOCO
WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom
Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. KOCO 5 field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m. just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
Oklahoma’s Most Notorious Speed Traps
When I travel back to my hometown, the route is generally easy. There are three exits in total along my 200-mile drive home. I hop on I-44 at Lawton, exit to I-35 in OKC, and one more time at US-60 in Northern Oklahoma. All in all, it's a piece of cake... until I near my own small little hometown.
TMZ.com
Gunshots Go Off At Oklahoma H.S. Basketball Game, Horrifying Video
Multiple gunshots rang out at the end of a high school basketball game in Oklahoma on Tuesday ... sending fans scrambling for their lives -- and the horrifying incident was all captured on video. It happened at Del City H.S. after the school's boy's basketball team beat Millwood High, 62-58.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Multiple chances for snow, rain over next five days in Oklahoma
Oklahoma has several chances for rain and snow over the next five days as wintry weather moves into the Sooner State. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox says the first chance is for Saturday. Rain is expected to start early Saturday morning in western Oklahoma and should start falling in the Oklahoma City metro around 7 a.m.
KOKI FOX 23
Toby Keith makes surprise stop at Stillwater restaurant
STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music singer Toby Keith made an impromptu stop at Eskimo Joes this week. Keith, who last year announced he had been battling stomach cancer, surprised fans at the popular Stillwater eatery with a rendition of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”. Customers joined in as...
This Oklahoma City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
KOCO
Del City High School sophomore, father describe moments gunfire echoed after basketball game
DEL CITY, Okla. — A Del City High School sophomore and his father described the moments gunfire echoed after a basketball game. It was chaos after the buzzer, with a video showing people scrambling to get out of Del City’s gym after shots were fired. A father and his son shared their story of panic.
The Moore American
Oklahoma County making play for Griffin Memorial Hospital
Plans to move Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma City are in the works, and stakeholders are courting the state’s mental health agency with land and cash to make that happen, The Transcript has learned. Oklahoma County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for...
Journal Tribune
Tonkawa's POW Camp: Murder, Mass, Musicals, and Memories
Gracing the horizon like a grain silo, a gray concrete water tower base still stands about a half-mile north of Tonkawa on 13th Street. When people new to Kay County see the abandoned cylinder-looking structure for the first time, they ask: “What is that?” Then the story begins.
Oklahoma State Bar Association Suspends License Of Tulsa Attorney Charged With 3 Counts Of Rape
The Oklahoma State Bar Association has suspended the license of a Tulsa attorney who has been charged with three counts of rape. Jeffrey Krigel is being held in the Tulsa County Jail without bond. In addition to the rape charges, Krigel is also accused of intimidating two people who testified...
Wildlife removal experts provide tips to keep unwanted pests out of Oklahoma homes
You may not be the only one finding comfort in the warmth of your home on these cold winter days.
Oklahoma marijuana grow facility building total loss after fire in downtown Tonkawa
The fire at Kongfei Green LLC Marijuana Grow Facility started just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday and crews worked all morning into the afternoon to knock the fire out.
Comments / 1