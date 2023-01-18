Read full article on original website
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Pennsylvania Man Accused of Putting Ex's House on Fire One Day After Breakup and Killing Her Sister In WheelchairWestland DailyPhiladelphia, PA
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
ocnjsentinel.com
MRHS boys swim team rebound, top C.C.
LINWOOD — Coming off losses to three tough teams, the Mainland Regional boys swim team used last week’s meet against Cedar Creek to give them a chance to compete more against each other and try some different events. The Mustangs topped the Pirates 126-42, winning all but one...
Boys Basketball: Hit hard by cancer, Cherry Hill East continues to lean on each other
You know it. I know it. The world knows it. When it comes to the South Jersey basketball community this season, no team may have been impacted by the disease more than Cherry Hill East. Hayden Laufgraben, a junior, was diagnosed with leukemia in the fall. Dave Quinn, an assistant...
ocnjsentinel.com
Ocean City Raider wrestlers sweep Saturday’s quad meet
OCEAN CITY The Red Raiders wrestling team swept its home quad meet over the weekend, going 3-0 against Williamstown, Eastern, and Gateway as the meets got progressively harder. “It was great,” head coach Dan Calhoun said. “The kids trained hard this week and to get three wins, with the way...
News 12
Jersey Proud: Rowan field hockey player up for Division III Athlete of the Year
A student athlete at Rowan University is a candidate for the Division III Athlete of the Year award. Field hockey player Kristiina Castagnola, a Voorhees native, is No. 1 at the university’s all-time scoring list. She also led the Profs to their first No. 1 ranking in 20 years and then all the way to the national semifinals.
ocnjsentinel.com
MRHS swim coach leaves position amid undefeated start
LINWOOD — Longtime girls swim team coach Mike Schiavo has left his position at Mainland Regional High School due to what one parent called a conflict with athletes’ parents. Schiavo worked his final day in his coaching position Jan. 6, when boys coach Brian Booth was named interim...
Camden High Dominates Bishop Eustace, 91-39
CAMDEN, NJ — Coming off a split in the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts over the weekend, the Camden High Panthers returned to South Jersey to lead a rout of Bishop Eustace Prep, 91-39. At Hoophall, the Panthers lost a close one to California's Corona Centennial, 66-62, and then scored a huge victory over Nevada's Bishop Gorman, 90-54. The Panthers, now 12-2, will travel to Illinois to play Chicago's Kenwood High at DePaul University on Jan. 20.
atlanticcityweekly.com
A.C. Weekly presents: The 10 best sandwiches in South Jersey
Two pieces of bread holding together some sort of filling between them. The sandwich as a concept is a basic premise, but a glorious one, and in a world where nobody seems to agree on much, it serves as a sort of unifier, a place of common ground among mankind. After all, have you ever met a person who straight up dislikes sandwiches as a whole? I’m not sure this person exists.
Get free coffee at Dunkin’ on Friday to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles
If you are going to be in Philadelphia on Friday you can get free Dunkin’ coffee. Dunkin’ at 1500 Spring Garden St. will host a pep rally 8-10 a.m. with coffee, Swoop, the Eagles cheerleaders and pep band and Cuppy. Customers can get a free medium hot or...
Orthopedic Medicine Specialist on Jalen Hurts' shoulder
Dr. Adam Lyons is a sports and orthopedic medicine specialist with Stroll Medical Group in Philadephia. He joined the 94WIP Morning Show to talk about Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury.
Are South Jersey’s Best Subs Found In EHT Or Mays Landing?
If Jersey's known for one thing over everything else, I'd like to think it's the food. You hear jokes made all day along about how the Garden State is the "armpit of America," blah blah blah. Well, if you've never set foot in New Jersey, know that you're missing out...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Dec. 5-11, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
Do You Know Why Certain People Call South Jersey Beaches “The Shore?”
I'm a South Jersey girl, don't get me wrong. But, I grew up in Gloucester County. Some people from Atlantic and Cape May counties have literally yelled at me and said that Gloucester County's not "South Jersey". I told them to get a map. It is South Jersey, it's just...
Hidden gem old school tavern in South Jersey
My family has lived in Burlington County for over 50 years but they have never heard of Eastampton. We've heard of Westampton, but we didn't know there was an Eastampton. Both towns are on either side of the county seat of Mount Holly. I guess we never had a reason to go on the east side of Mount Holly.
Cheesesteak for the game? The best are in NJ and right here
For years we've heard about how Philadelphia is the cheesesteak capital of the world. While the cheesesteak may have originated in the City of Brotherly Love, it's New Jersey that has taken the sandwich up a notch. So much so that such Philidelphia establishments as Geno's and Tony Luc's have set up shop here as well. Tony Luc will even tell you how to make your own.
Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
3 warehouses planned for former South Jersey business center property
Nearly 48 acres of land, located at what was formerly known as the Salem Business Center, will be the future home to three warehouse buildings, according to a release last week put out by the Carneys Point property’s new owners, D2 Collins LLC of Philadelphia. The seller, the Delaware...
Make It a Habit: New Burger Restaurant Opens on Route 18
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - For starters, it's the only place in town where you can get a Santa Barbara burger with the works - avocado, tomato, pickles, and grilled onions on buttery Texas toast. To be honest, it was worth waiting for! Next time, perhaps, a side of the tempura green beans... The Habit Burger Grill opened on Route 18 yesterday with an official ribbon-cutting and lots of positive vibes from local officials. Making this their 15th location in New Jersey, the newest Habit Burger is located at 751 Rte 18 South, right in front of JCPenney's at the Brunswick Square Mall. Mayor Brad...
Top 4 places in NJ to get great pancakes
Pancakes are delicious. I know, I know, with my self-imposed diet restrictions, I limit my intake of foods like pancakes, but sometimes ya gotta cheat!. One of the best pancake places in the Garden State is at the Jersey Shore. Sea Isle City specifically. When my wife Jodi and I...
ocnjsentinel.com
Stecher, third-generation jeweler, closing his doors
MARMORA — Change is a good thing, according to Charles Stecher, a third-generation jeweler and gemologist who has been practicing his craft for more than 42 years. “There have been many changes since the family business opened 65 years ago and exciting changes are coming again,” Stecher said in announcing his retirement.
thesunpapers.com
Winterfest in Downtown Haddonfield
Celebrate the New Year in Downtown Haddonfield with Winterfest, Jan. 19 to 22, 2023. Shop Haddonfield stores for exclusive savings on Winter apparel, holiday products, and more all weekend long. Downtown Haddonfield businesses will be open with extended shopping hours on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2023. Witness Winterfest ice sculptures in Kings Court on Saturday, Jan. 21 (weather dependent.)
