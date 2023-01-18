ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mainland, PA

ocnjsentinel.com

MRHS boys swim team rebound, top C.C.

LINWOOD — Coming off losses to three tough teams, the Mainland Regional boys swim team used last week’s meet against Cedar Creek to give them a chance to compete more against each other and try some different events. The Mustangs topped the Pirates 126-42, winning all but one...
LINWOOD, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Ocean City Raider wrestlers sweep Saturday’s quad meet

OCEAN CITY The Red Raiders wrestling team swept its home quad meet over the weekend, going 3-0 against Williamstown, Eastern, and Gateway as the meets got progressively harder. “It was great,” head coach Dan Calhoun said. “The kids trained hard this week and to get three wins, with the way...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

MRHS swim coach leaves position amid undefeated start

LINWOOD — Longtime girls swim team coach Mike Schiavo has left his position at Mainland Regional High School due to what one parent called a conflict with athletes’ parents. Schiavo worked his final day in his coaching position Jan. 6, when boys coach Brian Booth was named interim...
LINWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden High Dominates Bishop Eustace, 91-39

CAMDEN, NJ — Coming off a split in the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts over the weekend, the Camden High Panthers returned to South Jersey to lead a rout of Bishop Eustace Prep, 91-39. At Hoophall, the Panthers lost a close one to California's Corona Centennial, 66-62, and then scored a huge victory over Nevada's Bishop Gorman, 90-54. The Panthers, now 12-2, will travel to Illinois to play Chicago's Kenwood High at DePaul University on Jan. 20.
CAMDEN, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

A.C. Weekly presents: The 10 best sandwiches in South Jersey

Two pieces of bread holding together some sort of filling between them. The sandwich as a concept is a basic premise, but a glorious one, and in a world where nobody seems to agree on much, it serves as a sort of unifier, a place of common ground among mankind. After all, have you ever met a person who straight up dislikes sandwiches as a whole? I’m not sure this person exists.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
94.5 PST

Hidden gem old school tavern in South Jersey

My family has lived in Burlington County for over 50 years but they have never heard of Eastampton. We've heard of Westampton, but we didn't know there was an Eastampton. Both towns are on either side of the county seat of Mount Holly. I guess we never had a reason to go on the east side of Mount Holly.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Cheesesteak for the game? The best are in NJ and right here

For years we've heard about how Philadelphia is the cheesesteak capital of the world. While the cheesesteak may have originated in the City of Brotherly Love, it's New Jersey that has taken the sandwich up a notch. So much so that such Philidelphia establishments as Geno's and Tony Luc's have set up shop here as well. Tony Luc will even tell you how to make your own.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
92.7 WOBM

Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey

Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Make It a Habit: New Burger Restaurant Opens on Route 18

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - For starters, it's the only place in town where you can get a Santa Barbara burger with the works - avocado, tomato, pickles, and grilled onions on buttery Texas toast.  To be honest, it was worth waiting for! Next time, perhaps, a side of the tempura green beans... The Habit Burger Grill opened on Route 18 yesterday with an official ribbon-cutting and lots of positive vibes from local officials.  Making this their 15th location in New Jersey, the newest Habit Burger is located at 751 Rte 18 South, right in front of JCPenney's at the Brunswick Square Mall. Mayor Brad...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
94.5 PST

Top 4 places in NJ to get great pancakes

Pancakes are delicious. I know, I know, with my self-imposed diet restrictions, I limit my intake of foods like pancakes, but sometimes ya gotta cheat!. One of the best pancake places in the Garden State is at the Jersey Shore. Sea Isle City specifically. When my wife Jodi and I...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Stecher, third-generation jeweler, closing his doors

MARMORA — Change is a good thing, according to Charles Stecher, a third-generation jeweler and gemologist who has been practicing his craft for more than 42 years. “There have been many changes since the family business opened 65 years ago and exciting changes are coming again,” Stecher said in announcing his retirement.
MARMORA, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Winterfest in Downtown Haddonfield

Celebrate the New Year in Downtown Haddonfield with Winterfest, Jan. 19 to 22, 2023. Shop Haddonfield stores for exclusive savings on Winter apparel, holiday products, and more all weekend long. Downtown Haddonfield businesses will be open with extended shopping hours on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2023. Witness Winterfest ice sculptures in Kings Court on Saturday, Jan. 21 (weather dependent.)
HADDONFIELD, NJ

