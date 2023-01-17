Read full article on original website
Zillow Just Predicted the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023—and They Might Shock You
New year, new you, and new city, to boot? According to Zillow, the answer is yes. The real-estate platform just released its list of the 10 hottest markets in 2023—and the results might surprise you. Shooting to the very top of the list is Charlotte, North Carolina, which Zillow ranked based on its home value growth and increase in owner-occupied residences. Meanwhile, Cleveland and Pittsburgh received the coveted second and third spots, respectively, because both are high in projections for time on market and new jobs per new home built.
Home Values Are Falling the Most in These 7 Cities: Zillow
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. After two years of double digit growth, home values in the United States are falling. Much of that decline is attributable to a steep rise in mortgage rates, which have more than doubled over the past...
Rent Is Finally Getting Cheaper — Especially in These 9 Cities
Although you probably shouldn't be holding your breath for significantly more affordable rents in 2023, here's a glimmer of good news: Some relief from unrelenting price increases is well underway. It still costs renters 20% more to take out a new lease than it did three years ago, according to...
Desperate home sellers are basically paying buyers to purchase their homes
Sellers want to off-load properties so badly that they're paying down buyers' mortgage rates and offering money for repairs at record levels.
An increasing number of lawsuits are being filed against real estate agents as home prices continue to fall across the US
These lawsuits are driven by "unhappy consumers" after having a negative emotional experience during a real estate transaction, an expert told Insider.
Stimulus Checks in February: Here’s who will receive up to $600!
During the month of February, Americans will get up to $600 in additional stimulus checks. Many, but not all, states in the United States of America will get another stimulus payout in February. The purpose of these payments of up to $600 is to aid residents in coping with the...
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
Wells Fargo could be shut down by federal regulators after costly $3.7 billion scandal
SAN FRANCISCO- Facing its fifth lawsuit in six years, Wells Fargo could be shut down for good after the bank's latest scandal. After federal investigations revealed "widespread mismanagement" that grieved 16 million consumer accounts, Wells Fargo was charged with the largest financial penalty ever.
First-time homebuyers are pretty much screwed in 2023
Not a single home sold in November was under $200,000, according to real estate data from the US Census Bureau.
An Excess of Weed Has Caused Prices to Plummet Across the Nation and Leaving Businesses Struggling
With more and more states legalizing marijuana, the cannabis industry has seen a surge in growth. While the increased demand for products has been a great for many businesses, it can be argued that the current market is oversaturated with product (source). This article looks at how legal weed industries across the US are experiencing too much product and plummeting prices, as well as what this could mean for businesses in these states.
The Cheapest Place to Live in California
With as many people are moving out of California, there may be reason to move there just as much. Whether it's just looking for a new life somewhere else or maybe just trying to move to a place with less snow and wind, California may not be such a bad option. But you always hear how expensive it is to live there. Well, if you shop around you're sure to find a place to settle. With so many options in such a long state, where would be a good place to start? Well, if you're looking for the cheapest place to live that still provides everything you might need there's one spot that is deemed exactly that.
Evictions are picking up across the U.S. Here's what at-risk tenants can do
With most pandemic-era eviction protections having expired and rents rising, the number of tenants coming home to find notices on their doors is picking up. Behind on your rent or facing displacement? Here's what housing experts recommend you do. Between rents rising and most pandemic-era eviction bans having expired, the...
The real estate rager is over. Prepare for a housing hangover.
The housing market is cleaning up its wildest party in decades. Prices saw double-digit increases while days on the market were reduced to hours. But now we’re flipping on the lights and ending this rager. It’s time to go back to normal — whatever that is. This...
Millennials are now the 'roommate generation' after being squeezed out of homeownership by high housing costs, said Redfin CEO
"The only solution is for home prices to fall," Glenn Kelman said of the struggle millennial homebuyers face during a Barron's Live podcast episode.
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
The Top 10 Housing Markets for 2023, According to Zillow
Slide 1 of 11: Last year was a roller coaster for the housing market. At the beginning of the year, home values soared. But by December, higher mortgage rates and other factors had brought housing sales to a standstill in many places. As the calendar turns to 2023, the cooling in housing is likely to continue, according to Zillow. In a recent report on the state of housing in America, Anushna Prakash, economic data analyst at Zillow, says: “This year’s hottest markets will feel much chillier than they did a year ago. The desire to move hasn’t changed, but both buyers and sellers are frozen in place by higher mortgage rates, slowing the housing market to a crawl.” So which markets will fare best? Zillow says the following places still offer “relative affordability and room to grow,” making them the hottest housing markets of 2023. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Here are the states where residents spend the most on rent
Two states that are among the world’s biggest tourist destinations are also the priciest for renters, a new study has found.
10 Most Expensive Cities for Housing in the US
Whether you rent or own, housing costs typically make up the biggest portion of your monthly budget, and where you decide to live can have a major impact on how much you have to pay. If you live in a...
Best U.S. cities for young adults looking to buy their first home
Smaller U.S. towns in the Northeast have the most affordable options for young adults looking to buy their first home, according to new real estate data. Communities such as Somersworth, New Hampshire, and Windsor Locks, Connecticut, are ever more attractive to 25-to-34-year-olds because they offer plenty of restaurants and are within a 30-minute commute of a larger metropolitan area, a new study from Realtor.com found.
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent Survey
As inflation rises and our basic needs such as housing, groceries, and gas become more and more expensive, being part of America's "middle class" may feel like a moving target to some. The salary which used to pay all one's bills may only pay a fraction now. As a result, some publications are now claiming that the nation's middle class is either changing or shrinking.
