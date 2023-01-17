ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

investorjunkie.com

9 Best Dividend Stocks for Income Investors

Advertising Disclosure This article/post contains references to products or services from one or more of our advertisers or partners. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products or services. Investing in regular stocks is a good strategy for an investor looking to capitalize on long-term growth...
NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023

Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
CNBC

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023: Cramer adds this new stock to the portfolio

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share how they are handling current market conditions as the S&P Oscillator says we are in overbought territory. Jim explains why he is adding a new stock to the Charitable Trust portfolio that has been surging. He also says there are two other buying opportunities for new Club members, and trims a small amount from one holding that has been on a tear.
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Index Funds to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Last year was particularly challenging for many investors. Recession fears sent the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) tumbling into a bear market. Both indexes suffered their sharpest declines since the global financial crisis in 2008. But there's a silver lining to the downturn. At some...
NASDAQ

First Week of March 17th Options Trading For Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG)

Investors in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Tokyo (Symbol: SMFG) saw new options begin trading this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SMFG options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified the following call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ

Buy These 3 Stocks to Combat Volatility in 2023?

Beta is a metric that measures risk and is used to compare the volatility of stocks to the broader market as a whole with the S&P 500 index having a baseline beta value of 1.0. Generally, securities with a beta below 1 have historically been less volatile than the market.
NASDAQ

This is Why KeyCorp (KEY) is a Great Dividend Stock

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
CNBC

Friday, Jan. 20, 2023: Cramer wants to load up on this stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they believe the tech resurgence could be here to stay. Jim says these companies are starting to become more attractive as they continue trimming their workforces. Jim also explains why he's loving a new addition to the Charitable Trust, and is ready to keep buying more shares when the timing is right.
NASDAQ

What Makes NatWest Group (NWG) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ

Reasons to Retain Booz Allen (BAH) Stock in Your Portfolio

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth. The company has an expected long-term (three to five years)...

