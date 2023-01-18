Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Blackbird.AI Launches Global Alliance Program to Bring Narrative & Risk Intelligence to Top Social and Media Technology Partners
Leading Narrative and Risk Intelligence Company Makes Cutting-Edge Analytics Platform Available to Partners Around the World. Blackbird.AI, a global leader in AI-driven narrative analytics and risk intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its Global Alliance Program to provide the capabilities of its world-class solutions to a network of partners comprised of market leaders in data science, social and broadcast intelligence, risk management & consulting.
constructiontechnology.media
How is construction adapting to supply chain problems?
The events of the last few years have significantly impacted supply chains. Catrin Jones looks at how companies are mitigating disruption and building resilience for the future. Over the past two years the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the energy crises have all wreaked havoc on supply chains. These...
ffnews.com
SunLife and Swiss Re’s iptiQ launch digital ‘over 50s’ life insurance solution in the UK
SunLife, part of Phoenix Group, and iptiQ, Swiss Re’s digital B2B2C insurer launch an innovative life insurance product for UK-based customers aged 50 years and above. The new solution runs on a digital end-to-end platform and accelerates claims processing with customer-focused features. This partnership brings together SunLife’s market-leading position...
Dock Launches Platform Offering Financial Services in Latin America
Dock has launched a platform that helps companies offer financial services to customers in Latin America. The new Dock One cloud-based platform enables companies to add new businesses to their operations and expand to countries throughout Latin America through a single application programming interface (API), Dock said in a Tuesday (Jan. 17) press release.
thenewscrypto.com
WEF Sets up Its Own Metaverse Global Collaboration Village
The WEF initiatives its own metaverse Global Collaboration Village. This Metaverse will use new technology to create innovative solutions to critical global challenges. The Metaverse has been a popular topic of discussion at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023 in Davos. The web’s future design holds the promise of transforming numerous industries and is more than just a gamiﬁcation virtual representation of reality.The WEF launched a working version of its own metaverse project, Global Collaboration Village, on Tuesday. And is meant to provide a forum for entities to collaborate and devise action plans to address the world’s most pressing challenges.
US startups are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft
Node Air and JetX are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft that combines the best of their respective technologies. This collaboration will connect Node Air's modular transportation system with JetX 's Vector Thrust Propulsion. The concept of modular aircraft is relatively new and has yet to be...
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Davos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise to invest $2.5 billion in battery swapping network in Indian state
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - India's Maharashtra state on Tuesday signed a deal with Taiwan's Gogoro (GGR.O) and automotive system maker Belrise Industries under which the two firms will invest $2.5 billion over eight years in building battery-swapping infrastructure across the state.
Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’
Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
techxplore.com
Hydrogen's place in an increasingly connected energy web shows need for regulatory change
Capturing the potential profits and jobs offered by a growing hydrogen industry may need as much innovation in regulatory agencies as it does in the research laboratories, according to new research from The University of Texas at Austin. The work highlights the increasing complexity and interconnected nature of energy markets as disparate regulatory agencies push for increased use of clean energy sources.
SpaceNews.com
U.S. delivers first of two space sensors to be hosted on Japanese satellites
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force announced Jan. 17 it has delivered the first of two space sensor payloads scheduled to fly on Japan’s navigation satellites. Japan’s Office of National Space Policy in 2020 inked an agreement with the U.S. Space Force to host two optical sensor payloads on Japan’s Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS) constellation. The first sensor will fly on QZS-6 and the second on QZS-7, currently projected to launch in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
informedinfrastructure.com
Simpson Strong-Tie Adds to Digital Framing and Building Component Solutions Suite with Acquisition of EstiFrame Technologies
The EasyFrame automated marking system drives accuracy and efficiency for framers and pro lumberyards providing wall panels and other value-added building components. Pleasanton, Calif. — Simpson Strong-Tie, the leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced that the company has acquired Elk Grove, CA–based EstiFrame Technologies, Inc. Founded in 2017 by Coby Gifford and Aaron Love, EstiFrame provides component manufacturing and framing technologies to the construction industry, including the EasyFrame automated marking system that matches saws with digital printers to label 2x frame members for fast and accurate assembly.
Reborn Coffee Ramps Up Southeast Asia Expansion Efforts; Forms JV With COLLECTIVE Wholesale Distribution Network
Reborn Coffee Inc REBN has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with COLLECTIVE PROJECT SDN BHD to establish an equity joint venture to expand and develop its coffee brand throughout Southeast Asia. COLLECTIVE owns and operates a wholesale distribution network with various specialty cafes in Malaysia. COLLECTIVE has been sourcing, roasting...
satnews.com
Arianespace’s Chief Commercial Officer brings 20+ years global satellite commercial leadership
Arianespace has appointed Steven Rutgers to serve as its next Chief Commercial Officer. Steven Rutgers began his career in the space industry over two decades ago, working his way progressively through the ranks — initially as the international market and account manager with Inmarsat distributor Xantic in the Netherlands. He subsequently worked in Hong Kong, Dubai and Singapore with Stratos and Inmarsat, negotiating complex bids and supporting commercial development.
ffnews.com
Plug and Play China Launches Call for Global Startup Applications
Globally renowned innovation platform, Plug and Play China, has announced a strategic partnership with the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and launched a call for entries for the Elevator Pitching Competition 2023 (EPiC 2023). Now in its seventh year, EPiC, the Elevator Pitch Competition, organized by HKSTP,...
voguebusiness.com
Digital fashion startup Syky raises $9.5 million and launches first NFT
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Syky, the digital fashion startup founded by Ralph Lauren’s former chief digital officer Alice Delahunt, has raised $9.5 million in a series A funding round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s VC firm Seven Seven Six. Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital and Polygon Ventures Group also participated in the round. Delahunt says Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is using the funding to build out its leadership team, as it begins incubating aspiring designers. The funding is a bet on luxury veteran Delahunt’s vision for digital fashion at a time when crypto funding has shrunken for many in the space.
coinjournal.net
Koinos announces $500K seed round led by Blockchain Founders Fund
Koinos is a free-to-use blockchain developed by a group that also helped create the Steem blockchain. The Koinos Group said the Blockchain Founders Fund led the seed round, with blockchain gaming platform Splinterlands participating. Koinos will use the funds to build Koinos Pro, a software product set to help developers...
To reinvent globalization, companies and countries should think ‘diversifying,’ not ‘decoupling,’ according to McKinksey Global Institute’s research
The world is interconnected, with every major region relying on imports for a large percentage of the goods and resources it needs. The pandemic, Ukraine, geopolitical stress, climate change, and macroeconomic uncertainty: These are turbulent times. No wonder business leaders and policymakers are re-examining everything from their supply chains to their trading patterns. The overarching question, as we see it, is what this means for globalization.
constructiontechnology.media
Trackunit buys German tech business
Telematics specialist trackunit has acquired German ‘disruptor’ company Flexcavo. The terms of the agreement, which closed on 1 January, have not been disclosed. Trackunit said the move will allow it to extend its reach in the contractor market. Berlin based Flexcavo is a hybrid rental and software business...
Woonsocket Call
Nomad Internet: America’s Largest Wireless Internet Service Provider Launched New Plans.
Nomad Internet is happy to say that it is the most extensive wireless Internet service provider in the United States. They are committed to bringing high-speed wireless Internet to rural communities across the United States. The Nomad Plan offers reliable high-speed internet access with no long-term contracts, making it an...
