bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Independence, Missouri
Places to visit in Independence, MO. There are many things to do in Independence if you want to take a trip to Missouri and have a fun day out. You can explore the state’s history, learn about its people, and enjoy its beautiful scenery. The city is close to...
kcur.org
A treasure trove of Kansas City photographs reveals a century of untold history
In a small office upstairs at the Truman Courthouse in Independence, Missouri, archivists are trying to capture the history in a set of more than 300,000 images. “It's kind of a treasure hunt," says digital archivist Erin Gray. "You never know what you're going to come across." The painstaking process...
Speakeasies in Kansas City
There's a speakeasy for everyone — bit's just a matter of finding them.
New and coming-soon businesses to Kansas City
As KC continues to grow, we’re keeping an eye on upcoming developments and recently opened businesses.
New Whataburger location opens in Kansas City’s Northland
A new Whataburger location at N.W Barry Road and Highway 169 in the Northland opened this week, the eighth in the Kansas City area.
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City area generally enjoys a cost of living that's a little lower than much of the rest of the country. However, if you ask a lot of renters in the metro, they might tell you otherwise.
KCTV 5
Missouri inmate ‘ecstatic’ to have marijuana charges expunged
1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence. A man has been taken into custody following a police pursuit on Thursday evening that started in KCMO and ended in Independence. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Gladstone teacher made history Thursday by being the first North Kansas...
WIBW
Topeka Arab Shriners donate 1500 tickets to KS National Guard for upcoming circus
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Arab Shrine showed their support of the Kansas National Guard Wednesday morning by donating 1500 tickets to the upcoming Shrine circus. The presentation took place at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard at Forbes Field. 100% of the circus proceeds will go towards...
1 man dead in Thursday morning shooting in east Kansas City
One person died in a shooting on Thursday morning in Kansas City, Missouri. The shooting happened in the 7600 block of E. 108th Terrace at around 10:38 a.m.
Overland Park rolls out new glass recycling program
The City of Overland Park has partnered with Ripple Glass to provide glass recycling at six apartment complexes.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket drawn in Blue Springs, Missouri
A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was drawn on Friday in Blue Springs, Missouri, according to the Missouri Lottery.
Spring opening planned for apartments at former Olathe library site
The Olathe apartment project, called the Clearing at Anderson Pointe, is being developed by Block Real Estate Services LLC.
She sends food to the dinner table, instead of the trash can; how one social venture is saving family mealtime with would-be waste
A Kansas City nonprofit’s innovative approach is reducing food waste, fighting food insecurity, and restoring family mealtime. Pete’s Garden, founded in 2019 by Tamara Weber, partners with caterers, restaurants, and food service organizations to save unserved, prepared food that would otherwise be thrown out. Weber and a team of volunteers portion and package that food The post She sends food to the dinner table, instead of the trash can; how one social venture is saving family mealtime with would-be waste appeared first on Startland News.
Shelter gets permanent custody of dogs rescued from junk-filled Cass County property
The Cass County Circuit Court officially awarded the Humane Society of Missouri permanent custody of the dogs that were rescued from frigid weather and months of concern due to possible neglect and endangerment of the animals.
Man killed in overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas
One person has died Monday after a house fire near N. 32nd Street and Greeley Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, officials say.
northeastnews.net
Two Alarm Fire guts vacant Benton Boulevard building
This morning just after 6:00 a.m., Kansas City, Missouri Fire Fighters responded to an apartment building blaze in the 500 block of Benton Boulevard, just north of Independence Avenue. Upon arrival firefighters almost immediately took a defensive stance due to collapse danger. The building immediately south of the burning building...
Part of Highway 169 to close for over a year for Buck O’Neil Bridge project
Highway 169 will be closed from the Charles Wheeler Downtown Airport to E. 5th Street in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, for over a year.
New 60-home subdivision planned for growing Lenexa area
Landplan Engineering has targeted 44 acres at Clare Road and an extended 91st Street for Creekside Park, a 60-lot single-family project.
kcur.org
Jackson County and Kansas City couldn't agree on a regional jail. So they're building 2
Kansas City officials are moving forward with a plan to build a $150 million city jail after talks failed on a proposal to build it alongside the new Jackson County Detention Center already being constructed on the city’s eastside. Jackson County officials refused to collaborate, citing the addition of...
Radio Ink
Kelly Urich Announces Retirement from KCMO
After more than three decades on radio, Kansas City-based KCMO (94.9 FM) morning show host Kelly Urich has announced his intention to retire later this year. A search is currently under way to find Urich’s replacement, who will eventually join co-host Mackenzie on KCMO’s morning drive program. “The...
