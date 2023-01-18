ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Independence, Missouri

Places to visit in Independence, MO. There are many things to do in Independence if you want to take a trip to Missouri and have a fun day out. You can explore the state’s history, learn about its people, and enjoy its beautiful scenery. The city is close to...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Missouri inmate ‘ecstatic’ to have marijuana charges expunged

1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence. A man has been taken into custody following a police pursuit on Thursday evening that started in KCMO and ended in Independence. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Gladstone teacher made history Thursday by being the first North Kansas...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

She sends food to the dinner table, instead of the trash can; how one social venture is saving family mealtime with would-be waste

A Kansas City nonprofit’s innovative approach is reducing food waste, fighting food insecurity, and restoring family mealtime. Pete’s Garden, founded in 2019 by Tamara Weber, partners with caterers, restaurants, and food service organizations to save unserved, prepared food that would otherwise be thrown out. Weber and a team of volunteers portion and package that food The post She sends food to the dinner table, instead of the trash can; how one social venture is saving family mealtime with would-be waste appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
northeastnews.net

Two Alarm Fire guts vacant Benton Boulevard building

This morning just after 6:00 a.m., Kansas City, Missouri Fire Fighters responded to an apartment building blaze in the 500 block of Benton Boulevard, just north of Independence Avenue. Upon arrival firefighters almost immediately took a defensive stance due to collapse danger. The building immediately south of the burning building...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Radio Ink

Kelly Urich Announces Retirement from KCMO

After more than three decades on radio, Kansas City-based KCMO (94.9 FM) morning show host Kelly Urich has announced his intention to retire later this year. A search is currently under way to find Urich’s replacement, who will eventually join co-host Mackenzie on KCMO’s morning drive program. “The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
