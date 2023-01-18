ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Comments / 0

 

niceville.com

Pasco drug dealer forfeits house, $400K; sentenced to 21 years

FLORIDA – A Pasco County man who admitted to dealing drugs has been sentenced to over 21 years in federal prison and ordered to forfeit his house and more than $400,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. U.S. District Judge Mary...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigating suspicious incident in Trinity

PASCO COUNTY, FLa. - Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a suspicious incident which happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday near SR 54 and Duck Slough Blvd. in Trinity. It was reported that a white adult woman with brown hair was yelling from an older red or maroon van,...
TRINITY, FL
Bay News 9

Homicide rate down dramatically in St. Petersburg last year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New crime statistics released by the St. Petersburg Police Department show a dramatic drop in homicides last year in St. Petersburg. St. Petersburg homicide deaths halved in the year 2022, according to statistics released by the St. Petersburg Police Department. 16 homicides took place in...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cw34.com

Video: Credit cards stolen from retirement community used at Walmart

VALRICO, Fla. (CBS12) — Credit cards stolen from multiple elderly residents at a retirement center in one Florida county ended up being used at a Walmart in another. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said someone swiped the credit cards from a number of private rooms at the Osprey Heights retirement living facility in Valrico last month.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Inmate dies in custody at Manatee County Detention

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s office is confirming the death of an inmate in custody. The death was reported Wednesday morning at 4:27 a.m. Deputies learned that 43-year-old Ronnie Lee Fletcher was having a medical episode while in his cell at the Manatee County Jail. A “MED STAT” was called and medical staff with the assistance of deputies performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

