Contractor Who Stole Thousands From Lakeland Homeowner Convicted
LAKELAND, Fla. – A local contractor has been convicted by a jury on charges of theft while working at a Lakeland home in 2021. In the early part of 2021, a local resident had a bathroom in her home renovated. The project took a couple
Pasco drug dealer forfeits house, $400K; sentenced to 21 years
FLORIDA – A Pasco County man who admitted to dealing drugs has been sentenced to over 21 years in federal prison and ordered to forfeit his house and more than $400,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. U.S. District Judge Mary...
Traffic stop leads to homicide warrant arrest in Punta Gorda
Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers initiated a traffic stop in Punta Gorda that led to an arrest on a homicide warrant from 2016.
Mother of victim in deadly Tampa crash asks judge for leniency in sentencing driver
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man was facing up to 15 years in prison after initially being accused of driving drunk during a crash that killed his girlfriend back in 2020. Instead, the judge decided he deserved a second chance, partially thanks to calls for mercy from the victim's mother.
Suspect Arrested And Charged In Fatal November Shooting Of Motorist
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have arrested a suspect for the fatal shooting of a victim who was driving in a West Hillsborough County neighborhood. On November 25, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office received a call about
Lakeland PD pulls 3 officers off street; community activists demand criminal charges
LAKELAND, Fla. — Community activists in Lakeland are calling for charges to be filed against several Lakeland Police Department officers. They say the same officers' names have been appearing repeatedly in cases where people were beaten and zapped with stun guns during their arrests. They say it’s not just a pattern — they call it criminal.
PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigating suspicious incident in Trinity
PASCO COUNTY, FLa. - Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a suspicious incident which happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday near SR 54 and Duck Slough Blvd. in Trinity. It was reported that a white adult woman with brown hair was yelling from an older red or maroon van,...
Homicide rate down dramatically in St. Petersburg last year
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New crime statistics released by the St. Petersburg Police Department show a dramatic drop in homicides last year in St. Petersburg. St. Petersburg homicide deaths halved in the year 2022, according to statistics released by the St. Petersburg Police Department. 16 homicides took place in...
Video: Credit cards stolen from retirement community used at Walmart
VALRICO, Fla. (CBS12) — Credit cards stolen from multiple elderly residents at a retirement center in one Florida county ended up being used at a Walmart in another. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said someone swiped the credit cards from a number of private rooms at the Osprey Heights retirement living facility in Valrico last month.
2 Arrested Following Tampa Officer-Involved Shooting
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department identified and arrested the suspect who shot toward officers yesterday. At 5:41 p.m. on January 17, 2023, three Street Ant-Crime (SAC) officers conducting a proactive patrol in an unmarked vehicle in the 3600 block of 54th Street, saw
WATCH: Tampa officers rescue baby from abandoned stolen car
The Tampa Police Department released body camera footage from an Aug. 5, 2022 incident where a baby was found inside an abandoned stolen car.
Shots fired into SUV, occupied Tarpon Springs home
Tarpon Springs police investigated a shooting in the area of Palm Avenue Thursday night.
Clearwater Drug Dealer Sentenced To Fifteen Years In Federal Prison For Distributing Fentanyl
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Justin Roberson, 34, Clearwater, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. Roberson had pleaded guilty on September 20, 2022. According to court documents, the Clearwater Police Department (CPD) and the
Friends remember victim found inside car after police chase
A 40-mile chase from Madison to Laurel counties on Wednesday ended in a crash, a man in custody, and the discovery of his girlfriend's body in that car.
Teen accused of speeding, causing Lutz deadly crash arraigned
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Oct. 22, Michael Hoerig was involved in a car crash that left him brain-dead. His family decided to donate all of his organs, giving dozens of others a second chance. That car crash is now in court as a teen faces vehicular homicide and...
St. Pete man who backed into fire truck charged with DUI: deputies
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was charged with driving under the influence after he backed his car into a fire truck, deputies said. According to an affidavit, a man identified as Timothy Gonzalez was spotted passed out behind the steering wheel of his vehicle around 5:15 p.m. Monday. When Seminole Fire […]
Police: Woman killed in Tampa shooting, no arrests made
A shooting investigation is underway in Tampa on Wednesday evening.
Juvenile charged with firing at police officers
Two teenagers have been arrested after one fired a gun at three Tampa officers, police said. The other young suspect had warrants out for his arrest in an unrelated crime.
Bicyclist Dies After Thursday Clearwater Crash
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a car vs. bicycle crash with serious injuries this afternoon at Missouri Avenue and Kingsley Street. Police say Indalecio Ramirez-Vargas, 77, of Clearwater, was struck by a 2019 Dodge Charger headed north on
Inmate dies in custody at Manatee County Detention
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s office is confirming the death of an inmate in custody. The death was reported Wednesday morning at 4:27 a.m. Deputies learned that 43-year-old Ronnie Lee Fletcher was having a medical episode while in his cell at the Manatee County Jail. A “MED STAT” was called and medical staff with the assistance of deputies performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived.
