First Coast News
Inspiring the next generation of wildlife conservationists (FCL Jan. 12, 2023)
Wildlife conservation is the preservation and protection of plant and animal species and their habitats. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, over 41,000 species are currently threatened with extinction. By conserving wildlife, we’re able to reduce endangerment and extinction risks and ensure that future generations can enjoy our Wild Kingdom. Visit WildKingdom.com for more information.
One Green Planet
Orphaned Polar Bear Cub Captured and Brought to Alaska Zoo in Rare Decision
A wild polar bear cub was captured and moved to Alaska Zoo in a rare decision that officials said was the best course of action. Wildlife officials saw the cub roaming around the Prudhoe Bay area of Alaska alone and witnessed how comfortable the bear was around humans. According to a press release from U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the decision to move the cub to a zoo was made by polar bear program biologists and an Alaska Zoo veterinarian who feared for the welfare of the cub.
A video of a huge, muscular mountain goat seen in the forest
Recently, a video of a huge muscular mountain goat seen in a forest was posted on the social media platform Twitter by the user OddIy Terrifying. The video has amassed over 15 million views and 450k likes since it was posted, and viewers have been astonished by the strangeness of this creature.
Mountain Lion Leaps From Tree To Tree In An Effort To Escape From Hunters
Wildlife is just so amazing. The skillset that all of these different animals have is so unique and incredible. Just trying to survive every day, and really, they are pros at it. Perfectly adapted to thrive in their natural environments… it’s part of what makes nature so interesting to watch. Mountain lions are one amazing kitty cat, a frightening one, but amazing nonetheless. Fierce and skillful predators, stalking their prey and attacking with speed and accuracy. They don’t have many […] The post Mountain Lion Leaps From Tree To Tree In An Effort To Escape From Hunters first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Bears Have a Taste For Bird Seed — Which May Pose a Problem For You
Although setting out a bird feeder may provide you with hours of entertainment, it poses a risk to you and your family. Bears may be eating from your bird feeders, because to them, it isn't “birdseed” but rather “an easy source of available food.” By simply stopping by your bird feeder, a bear can help itself to calorie-dense sustenance, right from the dispenser. Maybe, if you were a bear, you would do it too.
Phys.org
Raising minimum age of trophy hunted lions could increase hunting sustainability
Raising the minimum age threshold for trophy hunted male lions to eight years to account for errors in aging estimates by professional hunters could increase hunting sustainability, suggests a modeling study published in Scientific Reports. Trophy hunting is widely practiced in Africa as a conservation strategy, but its use can...
Did You Know These 30 Animals Are on New Hampshire’s Endangered Species List?
We're lucky to live in a part of the country where there's lots of wildlife, and the ways in which these critters interact with human beings is often amusing. There was the random turkey getting his steps in by running circles around a parked car, the hungry New Hampshire bear who stole snacks off of a front porch, and another bear that decided to shelter from the cold right underneath a New England home, much to the surprise of its residents.
