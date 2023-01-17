ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

doorcountydailynews.com

Packerland wrestling title on the line on U 102.1

NOTE: This event has been canceled due to school being called off at all four schools. Make-up date for the matches and associated broadcast TBD. The Packerland Conference crown for wrestling is on the line Thursday night as Southern Door hosts county rival Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol, Peshtigo, and Oconto for a quadrangular meet.
EAGLE, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Eagles squeak past Storm on 103.3 The Clipper

The Southern Door Eagles defeated the Kewaunee Storm 63-59 behind a 30 point outburst from Drew Daoust. The Eagles led for most of the game Tuesday night, as they got out to a very early lead, and only gave it up a handful of times. Taylor Schaefer scored the first five points of the entire night, as he was joined by fellow senior forward Jared Hawkey in assisting the Eagles to an early lead.
EAGLE, WI

