The Southern Door Eagles defeated the Kewaunee Storm 63-59 behind a 30 point outburst from Drew Daoust. The Eagles led for most of the game Tuesday night, as they got out to a very early lead, and only gave it up a handful of times. Taylor Schaefer scored the first five points of the entire night, as he was joined by fellow senior forward Jared Hawkey in assisting the Eagles to an early lead.

EAGLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO