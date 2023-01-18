Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Fan ejected from college game for holding up a 'Please Go To Texas' signAsh JurbergLexington, KY
Related
Yardbarker
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to criticism of his parade behavior
Stetson Bennett on Tuesday responded via Twitter to some criticism he received over his behavior at the team’s championship parade on Saturday. Bennett led his Georgia Bulldogs to a 65-7 win over TCU on Jan. 9 for their second straight college football national championship. Georgia held a parade in Athens on Saturday to celebrate the title. Some apparently took issue with the 25-year-old’s behavior.
Everything John Calipari Said After Kentucky's 85-71 Win Over Georgia
Below is everything that Kentucky head coach John Calipari said after the Wildcats' 85-71 win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena: JOHN CALIPARI: Terrific second half. First half, they were beating us on the bounce and we had to tighten up the defense. My error was, I ...
Look: Ohio State Offered Alabama 5-Star Quarterback Commit
Ohio State football is still on the lookout for a quarterback in its 2024 recruiting class. The Buckeyes lost a commitment from five-star Dylan Raiola last month, and have been looking for replacements since then. On Tuesday, they offered another five-star signal caller, Julian Sayin. The ...
Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member
Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
Sports World Praying For Kentucky Basketball Family Today
The Kentucky basketball family lost a Wildcats mainstay on Wednesday. In a statement from John Calipari, the UK coach confirmed the loss of trainer Chris Simmons, whom he had a long-running relationship with: "Chris Simmons, our trainer at Memphis who came w/ me here, passed away," Coach Cal ...
College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral
It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder. Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus. This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
Lane Kiffin's Tweet About Alabama Transfer Going Viral
Lane Kiffin has been known to drop hints on social media, some subtle, others not so much. So when the Ole Miss head coach retweeted a 247Sports article from Tuesday about Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy entering the NCAA transfer portal, it drew plenty of attention. Kennedy, a former ...
Former LSU 5-star quarterback transfer heading to Ole Miss
Walker Howard turned heads when he entered the college football transfer portal, taking an important name out of LSU's quarterback rotation. Now, the quarterback has made his decision final, announcing that he will attend Ole Miss for the 2023 football season. Football insider Glenn Guilbeau ...
LSU loses QB from infamous Brian Kelly video to Ole Miss
It was just over a year ago that Brian Kelly had taken over the job at LSU and had everyone laughing over his fake accent and funny recruiting videos. Kelly seemed to stray so far out of character as he tried to fit in with his new job. But a year later, things are looking... The post LSU loses QB from infamous Brian Kelly video to Ole Miss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ole Miss fan claims Lane Kiffin is recruiting to hurt Auburn football
The message boards have produced another interesting opinion surrounding Ole Miss, Auburn, and Lane Kiffin.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to terrible Georgia Bulldogs news
The Georgia Bulldogs will try for their third-consecutive national championship next season after becoming the first program ever to win back-to-back College Football Playoff national titles earlier this month. But as they go for the unprecedented three-peat, they’ll be doing it without one of their top skill players as it looks like talented wide receiver AD Mitchell is moving on.
Look: Lane Kiffin Has 1-Word Message For Mississippi State
Mississippi State didn't snag any new commits this week before college football's winter transfer portal closed. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin responded to an article about the Bulldogs' transfer window with a sarcastic message toward his rival. "Congrats," Kiffin wrote on Twitter. Mississippi State ...
AOL Corp
Top SC recruit Kam Pringle appears to have mind made up as decision day nears
Woodland High School offensive tackle Kam Pringle — considered by some as the state’s top prospect for the 2024 class and one of the nation’s best — is set to announce his college commitment Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at his school. He has named a final six of South Carolina, Clemson, NC State, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida.
Former LSU EDGE Philip Webb Reveals Transfer Destination
Webb entered the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season, finds a new home in the SWAC.
Alabama linebacker enters transfer portal Tuesday evening. Will Golding make a move?
Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy entered the transfer portal on Tuesday evening and that has the attention of Ole Miss fans. Why? Because it was newly-hired Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding who recruited Kennedy to Tuscaloosa and coached his position on the field. Kennedy was mostly a special teams stalwart...
AOL Corp
Kentucky basketball finally returns to full strength for SEC home game against Georgia
With plenty of games still to go in SEC play, the Kentucky Wildcats have returned to full health. A UK basketball season that has often been interrupted by player injuries received a boost Tuesday night, with senior guard Sahvir Wheeler and sophomore forward Daimion Collins both set to return to the court.
Jackson State HC Tomekia Reed: Coaching at an HBCU not for the weak
Jackson State head basketball coach Tomekia Reed has some words of wisdom for those who want to coach HBCUs. The post Jackson State HC Tomekia Reed: Coaching at an HBCU not for the weak appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Notre Dame’s Brey says ‘we lost momentum,’ time is right
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Mike Brey said he began thinking it was time to step down as Notre Dame coach on the plane ride home in March following the Irish’s NCAA Tournament run. “From 2000 to 2017, we went to 12 NCAA Tournaments,” Brey said at a...
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball at Missouri
The Crimson Tide looks to stay undefeated in SEC play in a gym that has created horrors for the team in the past.
Former SEC West assistant emerges as potential Alabama OC candidate
As the search for a new Alabama offensive coordinator continues, one name has emerged. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Oklahoma assistant coach Jeff Lebby could be a legitimate candidate. Thamel talked about Lebby and the potential connection to Alabama on The Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday about the coaching search. “I would think that Nick Read more... The post Former SEC West assistant emerges as potential Alabama OC candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Comments / 0