ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
The Associated Press

Austria remains opposed to expanding EU visa-free travel

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Monday he stands against expansion of the European Union’s visa-free Schengen area because of his country’s concerns over illegal migration. Nehammer travelled to Bulgaria on the invitation of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev. The two leaders visited the Bulgaria’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy