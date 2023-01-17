Then we turn to New Jersey and Governor Phil Murphy. In a measure that is the first of it is kind in the nation, Gov. Murphy signed a bill into law that creates new guidelines for students to identify fact from fiction. The bi-partisan legislation establishes K-through-12 media literacy education. The Governor says the law will direct the New Jersey Department of Education to develop the new learning standard. With us to delve into the topic, what it means and how it will be taught is Ewa Dziedzic-Elliott who is the President of the New Jersey Association of School Librarians.

