Governor-elect Josh Shapiro sworn in today
It’s just hours away until Governor-elect Josh Shapiro get’s sworn in as Pennsylvania’s newest governor. Shapiro will be Pennsylvania’s 48th Governor, but is no stranger to the world of politics. According to information by PHL17’s partner station, ABC27, Shapiro was the first freshman-elected student body president...
Politics In Focus Full Show 1/14/2023
On Politics In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. with journalist Jennifer Lewis-Hall – we start with Pennsylvania and its incoming governor. Josh Shapiro will be sworn-in as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor on January 17th. Ahead of the inauguration, the Democrat stopped by the Pennsylvania farm show. Dennis Owens reports from Harrisburg.
New Jersey Governor Signs Legislation To Teach Students Fact From Fiction
Then we turn to New Jersey and Governor Phil Murphy. In a measure that is the first of it is kind in the nation, Gov. Murphy signed a bill into law that creates new guidelines for students to identify fact from fiction. The bi-partisan legislation establishes K-through-12 media literacy education. The Governor says the law will direct the New Jersey Department of Education to develop the new learning standard. With us to delve into the topic, what it means and how it will be taught is Ewa Dziedzic-Elliott who is the President of the New Jersey Association of School Librarians.
