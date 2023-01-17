ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, AR

Comments / 0

Related
arkadelphian.com

Former OBU professor named to Parks, Recreation and Travel Commission

Former Ouachita Baptist University professor Dr. Trey Berry has been appointed to the Arkansas State Parks, Recreation and Travel Commission. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the announcement Friday. She also appointed Rebecca Baker and re-appointed Eric Jackson to the panel. Berry is the 12th president of Southern Arkansas University. He...
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

John Bradford Goza

John Bradford Goza, 67, of Arkadelphia, Arkansas, passed away January 20, 2023, at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born April 21, 1955, in Hutchinson, Kansas, the son of Paul and Frankie Goza. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, James Barry Goza. Johnny...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

KARK reporter killed in accident got her start at Henderson

As a freshman, Haven Hughes stepped onto Henderson State University’s campus knowing exactly what she wanted to do after college. She wanted to be a television news reporter, and that’s just what she did. Hughes, who graduated in 2022, landed a position as a reporter for KARK 4 soon after graduating.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Week in Clark County History: Jan. 22

For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald to choose some front-page news from editions dating 10, 20 and 30 years ago. A prayer breakfast, parade and program celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. drew a crowd of hundreds of Arkadelphia citizens to the events.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
KSLA

Texarkana city manager announces resignation

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The city manager of Texarkana, Ark. has announced his resignation. City Manager E. Jay Ellington made the official announcement Friday, Jan. 20 that he’ll be resigning from his position effective March 31. Ellington has been the city manager since June of 2021. VIDEO FROM ELLINGTON’S...
TEXARKANA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Chandler exits chamber for Hostess position

Nikki Chandler has resigned as leader of the Arkadelphia Area Chamber of Commerce. Chandler, who started her role as executive vice president in summer 2021, made the announcement Friday in an email. “I have been so blessed to be in this role for the short time that I was,” she said.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Patty Sharp

Patty Sharp of Arkadelphia passed from this life on January 19 to be with her savior in heaven. She was 82. Patty is survived by her sons Frank and Keith, her granddaughters Colleen and Kimberly, and her sister, Patricia Perrien. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Gerry Sharp, her parents, Franklin and Ruby Fehr, her four brothers, Franklin (Buddy), Roy, Charles and Jeffie Fehr, and her sisters Dorothy (Dotty) Hammond, Juanita Francis, and Betty Boyd.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Declining enrollment at Gurdon prompts classroom shift, plans for millage election

Declining enrollment at Gurdon Public Schools has prompted its school board to take measures to shift student classrooms. The board is also planning to ask voters to decide on a millage increase this May that would generate $4 million for districtwide improvements, including raising teacher salaries. Following a 50-minute presentation...
GURDON, AR
arkadelphian.com

Juanita Hutcherson

Juanita Hutcherson, age 93, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Wednesday January 18, 2023, at Courtyard Gardens in Arkadelphia. She was born on June 23, 1929, in Delight the daughter of the late Ray and Effie Bateman Cross. Juanita enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with family. She is...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Third-grade student injured in El Dorado school bus accident

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the El Dorado School District confirmed that an El Dorado school bus was involved in an accident that left two injured. According to reports, the accident took place around 6:57 AM and only three students were on the bus. The students included a third grader, […]
EL DORADO, AR
arkadelphian.com

Lady Badgers trounced by talented Scrapperettes in Nashville

The Arkadelphia Lady Badgers (11-6) faced true hardship in their 89-32 loss to the Nashville Scrapperettes (16-3) Friday night, as they went without a single field goal in the first quarter on their way to allowing 40 points in the period. The full court press played by Nashville overwhelmed the...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
KNOE TV8

Reports of storm damage following south Arkansas severe weather

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - There are multiple reports of damage following the severe weather in south Arkansas on Jan. 18, 2023. Tree fell on a home in Parkers Chapel of Union County. Trees down “everywhere” on Cody Rd. in Parkers Chapel near Parkers Chapel School. Tree damage...
EL DORADO, AR
Tracy Gladney

The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening Saturday

It has been said, "If you're gonna break your diet or New Year's resolution, it better be on something really great." And so I did just that at The Cake House which was rocking their grand opening Saturday morning with people laughing, smiling, and dancing to Sgt.B's DJ-style record-spinning, while waiting for their sweet treats.
TEXARKANA, TX
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Friday, Jan. 20

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
KSLA

Officer nearly run over in high speed chase from Shreveport to Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Police were involved in a high speed chase Friday morning (Jan. 20) that began in Shreveport and ended in Bossier City. Bossier police officials say the chase was on I-20 E and crossed into Bossier City. Shreveport police officials say the chase started when an officer tried to stop a car in the Allendale neighborhood. The person reportedly refused to stop and drove off, almost running over an officer.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy