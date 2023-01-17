Read full article on original website
arkadelphian.com
Former OBU professor named to Parks, Recreation and Travel Commission
Former Ouachita Baptist University professor Dr. Trey Berry has been appointed to the Arkansas State Parks, Recreation and Travel Commission. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the announcement Friday. She also appointed Rebecca Baker and re-appointed Eric Jackson to the panel. Berry is the 12th president of Southern Arkansas University. He...
arkadelphian.com
John Bradford Goza
John Bradford Goza, 67, of Arkadelphia, Arkansas, passed away January 20, 2023, at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born April 21, 1955, in Hutchinson, Kansas, the son of Paul and Frankie Goza. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, James Barry Goza. Johnny...
arkadelphian.com
KARK reporter killed in accident got her start at Henderson
As a freshman, Haven Hughes stepped onto Henderson State University’s campus knowing exactly what she wanted to do after college. She wanted to be a television news reporter, and that’s just what she did. Hughes, who graduated in 2022, landed a position as a reporter for KARK 4 soon after graduating.
arkadelphian.com
Week in Clark County History: Jan. 22
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald to choose some front-page news from editions dating 10, 20 and 30 years ago. A prayer breakfast, parade and program celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. drew a crowd of hundreds of Arkadelphia citizens to the events.
KSLA
Texarkana city manager announces resignation
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The city manager of Texarkana, Ark. has announced his resignation. City Manager E. Jay Ellington made the official announcement Friday, Jan. 20 that he’ll be resigning from his position effective March 31. Ellington has been the city manager since June of 2021. VIDEO FROM ELLINGTON’S...
arkadelphian.com
Chandler exits chamber for Hostess position
Nikki Chandler has resigned as leader of the Arkadelphia Area Chamber of Commerce. Chandler, who started her role as executive vice president in summer 2021, made the announcement Friday in an email. “I have been so blessed to be in this role for the short time that I was,” she said.
arkadelphian.com
Patty Sharp
Patty Sharp of Arkadelphia passed from this life on January 19 to be with her savior in heaven. She was 82. Patty is survived by her sons Frank and Keith, her granddaughters Colleen and Kimberly, and her sister, Patricia Perrien. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Gerry Sharp, her parents, Franklin and Ruby Fehr, her four brothers, Franklin (Buddy), Roy, Charles and Jeffie Fehr, and her sisters Dorothy (Dotty) Hammond, Juanita Francis, and Betty Boyd.
arkadelphian.com
Declining enrollment at Gurdon prompts classroom shift, plans for millage election
Declining enrollment at Gurdon Public Schools has prompted its school board to take measures to shift student classrooms. The board is also planning to ask voters to decide on a millage increase this May that would generate $4 million for districtwide improvements, including raising teacher salaries. Following a 50-minute presentation...
arkadelphian.com
Juanita Hutcherson
Juanita Hutcherson, age 93, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Wednesday January 18, 2023, at Courtyard Gardens in Arkadelphia. She was born on June 23, 1929, in Delight the daughter of the late Ray and Effie Bateman Cross. Juanita enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with family. She is...
Third-grade student injured in El Dorado school bus accident
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the El Dorado School District confirmed that an El Dorado school bus was involved in an accident that left two injured. According to reports, the accident took place around 6:57 AM and only three students were on the bus. The students included a third grader, […]
Sneak Peek of Texarkana’s Newest Restaurant Before it Opens
When it comes to Texarkana, it's no secret, people who live here, love to eat! Well, it's finally official, Monjunis Italian Cafe and Grocery is slated to open on Monday, January 30, 2022. Monjunis Italian Cafe and Grocery once a popular eatery back in the 90s in Texarkana is back...
These Louisiana Cities Are More Dangerous Than Shreveport
All too often, social media becomes a breeding ground for nay-sayers, negative comments and bad news bears. And once again, those who would crow the loudest about how dangerous Shreveport is, with it's high crime rate, will probably ignore the real numbers regarding the implied dangers of living in Shreveport.
arkadelphian.com
Lady Badgers trounced by talented Scrapperettes in Nashville
The Arkadelphia Lady Badgers (11-6) faced true hardship in their 89-32 loss to the Nashville Scrapperettes (16-3) Friday night, as they went without a single field goal in the first quarter on their way to allowing 40 points in the period. The full court press played by Nashville overwhelmed the...
KNOE TV8
Reports of storm damage following south Arkansas severe weather
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - There are multiple reports of damage following the severe weather in south Arkansas on Jan. 18, 2023. Tree fell on a home in Parkers Chapel of Union County. Trees down “everywhere” on Cody Rd. in Parkers Chapel near Parkers Chapel School. Tree damage...
What Shreveport Area Casino Brings in Most Money?
All of the casinos in Shreveport and Bossier City made more money in December of 2022 when compared to the numbers from November. But if you look at the revenues from December of 2021, the numbers are down considerably. How Much Money Did the Casinos Bring in During December of...
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening Saturday
It has been said, "If you're gonna break your diet or New Year's resolution, it better be on something really great." And so I did just that at The Cake House which was rocking their grand opening Saturday morning with people laughing, smiling, and dancing to Sgt.B's DJ-style record-spinning, while waiting for their sweet treats.
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, Louisiana
Shreveport, Louisiana has a rich history of producing talented and successful individuals in the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and comedians. Among them are Jared Leto, Kevin Rahm, Paul Mooney, Pat Carroll, and Hank Williams Jr.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Jan. 20
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
KSLA
Officer nearly run over in high speed chase from Shreveport to Bossier
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Police were involved in a high speed chase Friday morning (Jan. 20) that began in Shreveport and ended in Bossier City. Bossier police officials say the chase was on I-20 E and crossed into Bossier City. Shreveport police officials say the chase started when an officer tried to stop a car in the Allendale neighborhood. The person reportedly refused to stop and drove off, almost running over an officer.
KSLA
Severe weather causes tree to fall on Texarkana home; trees also reported down in Haughton
(KSLA) - Emergency crews say severe weather is to blame for a tree falling on a home in Texarkana on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Crews were called to the 1800 block of Dudley Street at around 10:30 a.m. No one was home at the time firefighters arrived. Officials say the call...
