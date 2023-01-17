Patty Sharp of Arkadelphia passed from this life on January 19 to be with her savior in heaven. She was 82. Patty is survived by her sons Frank and Keith, her granddaughters Colleen and Kimberly, and her sister, Patricia Perrien. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Gerry Sharp, her parents, Franklin and Ruby Fehr, her four brothers, Franklin (Buddy), Roy, Charles and Jeffie Fehr, and her sisters Dorothy (Dotty) Hammond, Juanita Francis, and Betty Boyd.

ARKADELPHIA, AR ・ 6 HOURS AGO