Week in Clark County History: Jan. 22
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald to choose some front-page news from editions dating 10, 20 and 30 years ago. A prayer breakfast, parade and program celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. drew a crowd of hundreds of Arkadelphia citizens to the events.
Steamboat history on Ouachita discussed at meeting
The Clark County Retired Teachers Association recently heard Bob Thompson, Clark County Historical Association president, give details about steamboats that traveled the Ouachita and other South Arkansas rivers in the early 1900s. Carrying local crops downstream and returning merchandise was treacherous and dangerous with the ever-changing rivers. The steamboats continued...
Chandler exits chamber for Hostess position
Nikki Chandler has resigned as leader of the Arkadelphia Area Chamber of Commerce. Chandler, who started her role as executive vice president in summer 2021, made the announcement Friday in an email. “I have been so blessed to be in this role for the short time that I was,” she said.
Patty Sharp
Patty Sharp of Arkadelphia passed from this life on January 19 to be with her savior in heaven. She was 82. Patty is survived by her sons Frank and Keith, her granddaughters Colleen and Kimberly, and her sister, Patricia Perrien. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Gerry Sharp, her parents, Franklin and Ruby Fehr, her four brothers, Franklin (Buddy), Roy, Charles and Jeffie Fehr, and her sisters Dorothy (Dotty) Hammond, Juanita Francis, and Betty Boyd.
Garland County sheriff says department will not enforce ATF gun stock law
Another Arkansas sheriff is saying his department will not enforce a recent federal gun stock rule.
Former OBU professor named to Parks, Recreation and Travel Commission
Former Ouachita Baptist University professor Dr. Trey Berry has been appointed to the Arkansas State Parks, Recreation and Travel Commission. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the announcement Friday. She also appointed Rebecca Baker and re-appointed Eric Jackson to the panel. Berry is the 12th president of Southern Arkansas University. He...
John Bradford Goza
John Bradford Goza, 67, of Arkadelphia, Arkansas, passed away January 20, 2023, at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born April 21, 1955, in Hutchinson, Kansas, the son of Paul and Frankie Goza. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, James Barry Goza. Johnny...
City of Hot Springs on the hunt for new police chief
The city of Hot Springs is searching for a new police chief.
Arkansas sheriffs say they will not enforce new ATF rule on handgun stabilizing braces
The Garland Co. Sheriff joined several others across the state in announcing Friday he will not enforce a new federal rule that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
KARK reporter killed in accident got her start at Henderson
As a freshman, Haven Hughes stepped onto Henderson State University’s campus knowing exactly what she wanted to do after college. She wanted to be a television news reporter, and that’s just what she did. Hughes, who graduated in 2022, landed a position as a reporter for KARK 4 soon after graduating.
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Jan. 20
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Kingsland woman dies in Hwy 167 collision
A two-car collision claimed the life of a South Arkansas woman Friday evening in rural Grant County. Janet Gaddy, 61, of Kingsland, was killed Jan. 20 on U.S. Highway 167. According to a fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, Gaddy was traveling southbound in a Chevy Equinox when the driver of a northbound Toyota Corolla crossed the center line and collided head-on with Gaddy’s vehicle.
Obituary: Jerry Dale Jones
Jerry Dale Jones, age 50, of Dierks, Ark., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 near Dierks, Ark. He was born Sept. 14, 1972, in Little Rock, Ark., the son of Dale Jones and Pam Eudy Cutler. He was a member of the Athens Missionary Baptist Church and was a...
You’re Invited to Attend an Internal Medicine Residency Program Grand Rounds Series in Hot Springs
Physicians, nurses and healthcare professionals in Hot Springs are invited to attend the Internal Medicine Residency Program Grand Rounds Series. The first seminar in the series will be Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 12:00pm-1:00pm in the Innovation Center at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. Harvey Potts, M.D., PGY-2 will present...
Hope PD arrest records for 01/20
24-year-old Clayton Harris was arrested by Hope PD around 4:09 p.m. on January 13 in the 1600 block of West Avenue B in Hope. Harris was charged with terroristic threatening in the first degree, carrying a weapon, and served a failure to appear warrant. Both men were transported to the...
BNPD: DRIVER NAMED IN FATAL HIT AND RUN
Benton Police Department detectives continue their investigation of the fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred the morning of Jan. 15. Jerrica Speed, 28, of Hot Springs, has been named as the driver. Speed made contact with authorities regarding the incident, and investigators were able to confirm the vehicle’s involvement. Once...
KARK
Winner of ‘Best Date Night Spot’ in Saline County
Rob and Jamie Gaston, the owners of the award-winning Copper Mule Table & Tap, bring us some of their menu favorites. Their bartender, Drake King, also joins us in the studio to whip up a specialty cocktail.
Lanes on I-30 in Benton clears after Tuesday morning crash
A crash on Interstate 30 in Benton has blocked traffic going eastbound Tuesday morning.
Benton police identify driver in deadly Sunday morning hit-and-run
Benton police announced that they have identified the vehicle and driver in a hit-and-run on Sunday that resulted in the death of a teen.
Lark Place murder suspect and mother arrested
More arrests have been made in connection to a deadly shooting outside an Arkadelphia apartment complex, although few details have emerged in the case. Chase Langstaff Browning, 19, was arrested Saturday on two charges of first-degree murder. His mother, Laroyce Browning, was also taken into police custody for a single count of hindering apprehension. Laroyce Browning, 40, is a family service worker for the Arkansas Department of Human Services in Arkadelphia, according to her LinkedIn account. The two were arrested at the elder Browning’s home on Walnut Street.
