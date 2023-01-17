Read full article on original website
arkadelphian.com
Declining enrollment at Gurdon prompts classroom shift, plans for millage election
Declining enrollment at Gurdon Public Schools has prompted its school board to take measures to shift student classrooms. The board is also planning to ask voters to decide on a millage increase this May that would generate $4 million for districtwide improvements, including raising teacher salaries. Following a 50-minute presentation...
arkadelphian.com
City board hears report on Ouachita River spill
In a brief meeting of the Arkadelphia board of directors Tuesday evening, City Manager Gary Brinkley stated that a chemical spill into the Ouachita River at Malvern should not have any effect on local water. “There’s a lot of vegetation and stuff between here and there.”. — Gary Brinkley,...
arkadelphian.com
KARK reporter killed in accident got her start at Henderson
As a freshman, Haven Hughes stepped onto Henderson State University’s campus knowing exactly what she wanted to do after college. She wanted to be a television news reporter, and that’s just what she did. Hughes, who graduated in 2022, landed a position as a reporter for KARK 4 soon after graduating.
City of Hot Springs on the hunt for new police chief
The city of Hot Springs is searching for a new police chief.
arkadelphian.com
Groundbreaking planned for new Peake campus
Arkadelphia Public Schools will hold a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the up and coming construction of the school district’s K-4 elementary campus. The ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the former site of Peake Elementary School, 1609 Pine St. Once complete, the $26 million facility will house students in grades kindergarten through fourth grade. The campus will retain its name as Peake Elementary School.
magnoliareporter.com
Storm causes damage in Beech Creek-Waldo-Lamartine area
A thunderstorm in South Arkansas on Wednesday morning brought down trees and power lines. In Columbia County, the damage was most extensive in the area between Lake Columbia and the Beech Creek community near Waldo. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said trees and power lines were down on the north...
hopeprescott.com
Bradford appointed to Black History Commission
LITTLE ROCK — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced several appointments to boards and commissions. That includes Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Bradford replaces Cherisse Jones-Branch. The BHCA continues to collect materials on Arkansas’s black history and...
KSLA
EF-1 tornado strikes Waldo, Ark.
WALDO, Ark. (KSLA) - A tornado caused some damage in Columbia County, Ark. Wednesday, Jan. 18 as severe storms moved through the ArkLaTex region. The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a tornado hit Columbia County near Waldo. Preliminary info shows an EF-1 with peak winds of 100 mph hit the area. A cold front pushing through the area produced a line of strong thunderstorms, which led to wind and tornado damage.
ktoy1047.com
Hempstead County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam
Numerous calls from the public have come in to the sheriff’s office referencing someone identifying themselves as a sergeant, claiming that the resident has missed jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest. The caller then informs the resident that they can pay a certain amount to avoid jail time and that this amount needs to be paid in Amazon or pre-paid Visa gift cards. Anyone receiving a call like this should immediately hang up and call the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, January 19, 2023: Structurlam’s sudden collapse
Stunning news out of Conway on Wednesday when Structurlam announced that it was laying off 144 workers – most of its workforce. There’s speculation that the cancellation of a contract to supply structural timber for the new Walmart headquarters was the big blow. But Walmart says it’s not the culprit and is looking for new sources of mass timber to complete its project. Structurlam took over a 288,000-square-foot complex in Faulkner County and spent $90 million to create mass timber for commercial construction. It’s too early to tell what impact this will have on the cross-laminated timber industry in the state. Many Arkansas companies have invested in the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville’s new facility to study and promote mass timber use. If Structurlam can’t make it, it calls similar ventures into question.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Jan. 16
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
onespiritblog.com
You’re Invited to Attend an Internal Medicine Residency Program Grand Rounds Series in Hot Springs
Physicians, nurses and healthcare professionals in Hot Springs are invited to attend the Internal Medicine Residency Program Grand Rounds Series. The first seminar in the series will be Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 12:00pm-1:00pm in the Innovation Center at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. Harvey Potts, M.D., PGY-2 will present...
Lanes on I-30 in Benton clears after Tuesday morning crash
A crash on Interstate 30 in Benton has blocked traffic going eastbound Tuesday morning.
arkadelphian.com
Lady Badgers tame Lady Panthers on road
Tuesday night was business as usual for the Arkadelphia Lady Badgers (11-5), who beat the Ashdown Lady Panthers (2-12) by a score of 69-30 in a game that was already over by the first quarter. After a 24-point explosion by the Lady Badgers to start the game, Ashdown could not keep up with the electric offense led by senior guard Liyah Smith.
arkadelphian.com
Scott named Clark County Republican chair
At the January meeting of the Clark County Republican Committee, officers were elected to serve for 2023 – 2024. The newly elected officers are: Chairman, Jenna Scott; 1st Vice Chairman, Eddie Arnold; 2nd Vice Chairman, Cassie Gonzales; Secretary, Kevin Wood; Treasurer, Mike Martin; and Election Commissioners, Nancy Anderson and Fred Phillips.
arkadelphian.com
Autumn Kay Lewis
Autumn Kay Lewis, infant child of Katherine Adkins and Devin Lewis, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. Autumn was born in Arkadelphia, Arkansas on November 15, 2022. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, David Adkins. She is survived by her parents; sister, McKenzie Lewis; maternal grandmother,...
Arkansas police identify driver in deadly Sunday morning hit-and-run
Benton police announced that they have identified the vehicle and driver in a hit-and-run on Sunday that resulted in the death of a teen.
bentonpolice.org
BNPD: DRIVER NAMED IN FATAL HIT AND RUN
Benton Police Department detectives continue their investigation of the fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred the morning of Jan. 15. Jerrica Speed, 28, of Hot Springs, has been named as the driver. Speed made contact with authorities regarding the incident, and investigators were able to confirm the vehicle’s involvement. Once...
police1.com
All Ark. PD patrol officers resign after demands about police funding go unheard
HASKELL, Ark. — Every patrol officer with the Haskell Police Department walked out of a city council meeting and resigned amid a grant funding dispute – just nine days into the new mayor’s tenure. According to THV 11 News, the issue stemmed from decisions made regarding $100,000...
arkadelphian.com
3 arrested for Lark Place robbery
Authorities have named one suspect who was arrested in connection with a Dec. 30 robbery that ultimately left two people dead at an Arkadelphia apartment complex. Two others are juveniles and have not yet been named, although they are expected to be charged as adults. Javion Lameer Sims, 18, of...
