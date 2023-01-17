ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Lift Portfolio Value With These 5 High Earnings Yield Picks

U.S. inflation cooled off for the sixth straight month in December after hitting a 40-year high in mid-2022. The Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that the consumer price index rose 6.5% last month, down from 7.1% in November. The reading is sharply down from the peak of 9.1% attained in June 2022 but still way above the Fed’s 2% inflation target.
NASDAQ

Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
MassLive.com

91 tech companies have laid off workers in first 2 weeks of 2023

In the first two weeks of 2023, 91 tech companies have laid off more than 24,000 employees, according to tracking site layoffs.fyi. The website tracks tech company layoffs since the start of COVID-19, according to the website. In 2022, 1,024 tech companies laid off 154,336 employees. And additional 24,151 employees have been laid off in the first 16 days of 2023.
NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. PennantPark Investment Corporation PNNT: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days. PennantPark Investment Corporation Price and Consensus. PennantPark Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart...
Business Insider

Just 40% of people say their lives will be 'better off' in the next 5 years, a new global survey finds, with trust in business growing and trust in government falling

Pessimism and factional tensions are surging ahead of a possible recession this year. Just 40% of respondents in a new global survey believe they'll be "better off" in the next five years. The annual Edelman Trust Barometer also found growing trust in business versus the public sector. While war rages...

