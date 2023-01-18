ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
irishsportsdaily.com

2024 Notre Dame DL Commit Owen Wafle Goes In-Depth on Latest Visit

2024 Notre Dame defensive line commit Owen Wafle‍ has been a fixture in South Bend over the last year and the 6-foot-3, 270-pounder returned to campus last weekend for Junior Day. It was a trip Wafle had circled as it was another opportunity to bond with his future coaches...
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

6 Thoughts on a Thursday

Difference-makers. Game-wreckers. All-Americans. I probably write about how important they are way too often, but however they are labeled, they matter a lot for a college football team. They’re the ones who can help the good teams become great. They’re the ones who can help lift up a team from...
SOUTH BEND, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

ISD Intel | Behind The Scenes of Notre Dame Football

Notre Dame’s Junior Day on Saturday may not have resulted in any immediate commitments, but it was never expected to do so. And that isn’t the only measure of a successful Junior Day event. After talking with multiple sources throughout the weekend, it’s now clear that by virtually...
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Notre Dame Football Releases 2023 Schedule

Notre Dame football will travel across the world in 2023 as the program released its schedule on Wednesday morning. The Fighting Irish announced they would travel to play Navy in Ireland to open the season back in November of 2021, so it’s not a surprise nor is the matchup with FCS Tennessee State the following week.
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Potential Notre Dame Candidates to Replace Mike Brey

Notre Dame basketball coach Mike Brey will retire following the 2022-23 season and the Fighting Irish will search for a new head man for the first time in 23 years. Jack Swarbrick will have the opportunity to interview candidates familiar with the program, but it’s also Notre Dame, so the coaching search will also be national.
NOTRE DAME, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy