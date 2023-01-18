ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inside the Magic

Disneyland Surprisingly Resumes Magic Key Sales TODAY!

Disneyland is gearing up to welcome more fans in 2023, as the Park is resuming sales of the highly demanded Magic Key Passes today!. Disney fans rejoice! Those looking to acquire a Disneyland Magic Key Pass could snatch one of these highly demanded passes today, just in time for the start of the Disney100 celebrations at the California theme park.
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See

Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Disney Begins Cleaning Filthy TRON Lightcycle Run Building Ahead of Grand Opening at Magic Kingdom

As we FINALLY near the opening of TRON Lightcycle Run at the Magic Kingdom, Disney is preparing the already-aged show building for public consumption. Usually, when a new ride is built, there’s not enough time between the completion of the structures and the grand opening for noticeable amounts of dirt and grime to accumulate on it. In the case of TRON Lightcycle Run, where construction began in earnest in early 2018, there has been more than enough time for this to happen and the show building (and the canopy over the outdoor section of track for that matter) have been noticeably filthy for some time now.
Inside the Magic

Disabled Disneyland Guest Faints After Being Unable to Exit Ride Without Climbing Stairs

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort offer Disability Access Service (DAS) – allowing Guests to virtually wait for rides instead of queueing on standby. Almost every line at the Disney Parks is wheelchair accessible, meaning that DAS primarily services Guests that cannot stay in crowded lines for other reasons.
disneytips.com

Calling All Annual Passholders: This New Perk Makes Spontaneous Trips to Disney Possible Again

It’s no secret that all Disney fans aspire to be an Annual Passholder, so they can visit Walt Disney World Resort anytime they’d like. Have a rough day at work? Feel better over a chocolate-covered Mickey Mouse ice cream popsicle, a Mickey-shaped pretzel, and a churro. Bored and need something to do? Visit Hollywood Studios for the thrills of a lifetime. In the mood for a walk? Head over to Animal Kingdom and walk all of the animal trails.
disneyfoodblog.com

The Latest CHANGES in the Park Pass Lawsuit Filed by Annual Passholders Against Disney

Disney has been involved in a number of lawsuits over the years, and another one is seeing some big developments now. Disney has recently had to deal with a Park Pass lawsuit from Magic Key passholders, a Park Pass lawsuit initiated by Annual Passholders, and an investor lawsuit stemming from Disney’s handling of the Parental Rights in Education Bill in Florida (what critics call “Don’t Say Gay”). Right now, we’re taking a closer look at the Annual Pass Park Pass lawsuit as that has seen some major developments.
Flour, Eggs and Yeast

Major Magic Kingdom Announcement

Big Magic Kingdom announcement today!Photo byCanva Pro. Anyone who is a Disney theme park fan knows there has been a lot of construction and changes happening all over the theme parks. Epcot has added Guardians of the Galaxy and is in the process of overhauling the front end of the park before entering the World Showcase. The biggest surprise, however, is happening over at the Magic Kingdom. We have seen the announcements of Splash Mountain closing down for a re-theming and also in the past week or so, the re-launching of the Walt Disney World Railroad that has had Disney fans buzzing with excitement.
WDW News Today

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Will Close During Fireworks

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which opens on January 27 at Disneyland, will close in the evenings during fireworks shows. The ride will remain closed for the rest of the evening if the park is closing at 10:00 p.m. or earlier. The ride will reopen if the park is closing at 11:00 p.m. or later.
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Sour Cherry Churro Returns for an Encore Appearance at Disneyland

Springtime seasonal snacks are beginning to pop up around Disneyland, including the return of a favorite, the Sour Cherry Churro! This item originally debuted in January 2022, and now it’s back again!. Sour Cherry Churro – $5.75. rolled in Sour Cherry Sugar. This can be found at the...
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Elsa Animatronic with Non-Projection Face Revealed for ‘Frozen Ever After’ in Hong Kong Disneyland, Will It Come to EPCOT?

The new version of Frozen Ever After at Hong Kong Disneyland will have an updated Elsa audio-animatronic (and possibly the ride’s other animatronics) that does not have a projected face. Arendelle: World of “Frozen” is currently under construction at Hong Kong Disneyland. In addition to Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs,...
BoardingArea

Citi Cuts More Benefits From Costco Anywhere Visa

If you’re a Costco member, one of the perks is being eligible for a Citi Costco Anywhere Visa card. Besides being one of the only cards that offers a bonus category for Costco purchases (including online, in-club or gas station), it also has a good variety of bonus categories:

