Read full article on original website
Related
Inside the Magic
Disneyland Surprisingly Resumes Magic Key Sales TODAY!
Disneyland is gearing up to welcome more fans in 2023, as the Park is resuming sales of the highly demanded Magic Key Passes today!. Disney fans rejoice! Those looking to acquire a Disneyland Magic Key Pass could snatch one of these highly demanded passes today, just in time for the start of the Disney100 celebrations at the California theme park.
Inside the Magic
Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See
Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Disney Begins Cleaning Filthy TRON Lightcycle Run Building Ahead of Grand Opening at Magic Kingdom
As we FINALLY near the opening of TRON Lightcycle Run at the Magic Kingdom, Disney is preparing the already-aged show building for public consumption. Usually, when a new ride is built, there’s not enough time between the completion of the structures and the grand opening for noticeable amounts of dirt and grime to accumulate on it. In the case of TRON Lightcycle Run, where construction began in earnest in early 2018, there has been more than enough time for this to happen and the show building (and the canopy over the outdoor section of track for that matter) have been noticeably filthy for some time now.
Inside the Magic
Disabled Disneyland Guest Faints After Being Unable to Exit Ride Without Climbing Stairs
Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort offer Disability Access Service (DAS) – allowing Guests to virtually wait for rides instead of queueing on standby. Almost every line at the Disney Parks is wheelchair accessible, meaning that DAS primarily services Guests that cannot stay in crowded lines for other reasons.
WDW News Today
Guest Gets Bumped by Wheelchair and Waits at Exit for a Fight, Mark Parker Named New Disney Chairman, Updated Land Use Allows for More Walt Disney World Parks, & More: Daily Recap (1/11/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
Urgent Costco warning after shopper left thousands out of pocket – how to keep yourself safe
A 75-year-old woman is reportedly out of $10,000 after thieves stole her purse in a Costco parking lot. The woman is now advising customers to keep track of their wallets and to remain diligent in conversations with strangers- especially during the holiday season. The theft is an example of the...
Iconic Macy’s Shopping Mall Anchor Permanently Closing; Fate of Mall in Question
The mall was recently sold to a local developer, reportedly amidst substantial debate. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ABC7.com, and Wikipedia.org.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
disneytips.com
Calling All Annual Passholders: This New Perk Makes Spontaneous Trips to Disney Possible Again
It’s no secret that all Disney fans aspire to be an Annual Passholder, so they can visit Walt Disney World Resort anytime they’d like. Have a rough day at work? Feel better over a chocolate-covered Mickey Mouse ice cream popsicle, a Mickey-shaped pretzel, and a churro. Bored and need something to do? Visit Hollywood Studios for the thrills of a lifetime. In the mood for a walk? Head over to Animal Kingdom and walk all of the animal trails.
People are only just realizing there’s a hidden Android setting that makes your photos much better
ANDROID users have just discovered a hidden setting that allows them to make their photos all the more unique. The setting gives users the chance to add special properties to various photos, including making them shine, sparkle, and even add animations. The feature is a part of Google Photos and...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Latest CHANGES in the Park Pass Lawsuit Filed by Annual Passholders Against Disney
Disney has been involved in a number of lawsuits over the years, and another one is seeing some big developments now. Disney has recently had to deal with a Park Pass lawsuit from Magic Key passholders, a Park Pass lawsuit initiated by Annual Passholders, and an investor lawsuit stemming from Disney’s handling of the Parental Rights in Education Bill in Florida (what critics call “Don’t Say Gay”). Right now, we’re taking a closer look at the Annual Pass Park Pass lawsuit as that has seen some major developments.
Major Magic Kingdom Announcement
Big Magic Kingdom announcement today!Photo byCanva Pro. Anyone who is a Disney theme park fan knows there has been a lot of construction and changes happening all over the theme parks. Epcot has added Guardians of the Galaxy and is in the process of overhauling the front end of the park before entering the World Showcase. The biggest surprise, however, is happening over at the Magic Kingdom. We have seen the announcements of Splash Mountain closing down for a re-theming and also in the past week or so, the re-launching of the Walt Disney World Railroad that has had Disney fans buzzing with excitement.
WDW News Today
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Will Close During Fireworks
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which opens on January 27 at Disneyland, will close in the evenings during fireworks shows. The ride will remain closed for the rest of the evening if the park is closing at 10:00 p.m. or earlier. The ride will reopen if the park is closing at 11:00 p.m. or later.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Sour Cherry Churro Returns for an Encore Appearance at Disneyland
Springtime seasonal snacks are beginning to pop up around Disneyland, including the return of a favorite, the Sour Cherry Churro! This item originally debuted in January 2022, and now it’s back again!. Sour Cherry Churro – $5.75. rolled in Sour Cherry Sugar. This can be found at the...
WDW News Today
Lawsuit Alleges Disneyland Cast Members Laughed at Disabled Woman Before Deadly Fall, TRON Lightcycle Run Cast Member Preview Dates Announced, Disney100 Retro Cereals, & More: Daily Recap (1/18/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Elsa Animatronic with Non-Projection Face Revealed for ‘Frozen Ever After’ in Hong Kong Disneyland, Will It Come to EPCOT?
The new version of Frozen Ever After at Hong Kong Disneyland will have an updated Elsa audio-animatronic (and possibly the ride’s other animatronics) that does not have a projected face. Arendelle: World of “Frozen” is currently under construction at Hong Kong Disneyland. In addition to Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs,...
WDW News Today
Send a Message from Somewhere Beyond with The Haunted Mansion Stationery Set, NEW at Walt Disney World
Send a message from regions beyond with the Haunted Mansion stationery set, now available at Walt Disney World!. The kit includes twelve postcards with four designs in the set, a 50-page notepad, 50 envelopes, a set of four pencils, two pens, two sheets of faux wax seals, and an address label sticker roll. That is quite a bit for $24.99.
WDW News Today
Mickey’s Toontown Sign Returns with New Look Ahead of Land Reopening at Disneyland
Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland is closed while it receives a major reimagining. The old Mickey’s Toontown sign was removed some months ago, but has now returned with a new look:. The sign was revealed on the Disney Parks TikTok account. The last time we saw the sign installed,...
Citi Cuts More Benefits From Costco Anywhere Visa
If you’re a Costco member, one of the perks is being eligible for a Citi Costco Anywhere Visa card. Besides being one of the only cards that offers a bonus category for Costco purchases (including online, in-club or gas station), it also has a good variety of bonus categories:
WDW News Today
Docking Bay 7, Disneyland Paris 30th Food Director Jean-Marie Clement Moving to Tokyo Disney Resort
Jean-Marie Clement, Director of Food Product & Purchasing at Disneyland Paris, has left the French resort to move on to Tokyo Disney Resort, according to reports. After over 2 fantastic years at Disneyland Paris, I have just accepted a new position at Tokyo Disney Resort. Even if it is very...
Comments / 0