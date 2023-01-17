Read full article on original website
CNET
A Veterinarian's Top 5 Dog Breeds: Is Your Dog Is on the List?
Unless your pooch happens to be a show dog, breed may not be all that important to you. But that doesn't stop people from rating canines according to their backgrounds. (Cats too, but to a lesser extent -- fur real.) Pug and dachshund owners may still be peeved about a...
If Your Pet Is Scratching The Floor, It Could Be Trying To Save Your Life
Any pet owner knows that sometimes their furry or feathered or even scaly friends do some weird things. From zoomies to hairballs to other bizarre behaviors, animals can be pretty strange with their habits. However, one thing they might do may look crazy but it could actually be your pet trying to save your life.
msn.com
Dogs That Don't Shed: Best Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Families
Every four-legged friend is perfectly suited to an owner — unless, of course, that owner is allergic to dogs. Fortunately, there’s plenty of breeds suitable for families looking for a pet that kids can play with for hours, without needing a box of tissues. It’s important to note,...
katzenworld.co.uk
How to Trim Your Pets Nails Stress-Free the ZenClipper
No matter if you have a dog, cat or small furry such as a rabbit, keeping your pet’s nails in good shape is an important part of being a pet guardian. And of course with many of us still in lockdown around the world this isn’t always an easy task!
Upworthy
Stray dog kept sneaking into Dollar General to steal unicorn toy, so animal control bought it for him
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 29, 2021. It has since been updated. A stray dog obsessed with a stuffed unicorn toy at a Dollar General finally got his fairytale ending. Animal control officers recently received an interesting call from a North Carolina Dollar General store alerting them of a big brown stray dog that had come to the store five times to steal the same stuffed unicorn. "He went straight for the unicorn, the same one every time," Joe Newburn, a supervisor at Duplin County Animal Services, told PEOPLE. "It was so strange, one of the strangest calls I've ever dealt with."
More than 90 shih-tzus rescued from ‘unsafe’ home malnourished and covered in faeces
The RSPCA is looking to re-home nearly 100 shih-tzus and their puppies after they were found neglected in a breeding house last year.The neglected animals were reported to be malnourished, as well as being infested with fleas, worms and covered in faeces.An appeal has been launched after to find loving owners for the original 96 of the breed, which had been found in unsafe conditions in Torquay, Devon, along with around 50 that have been born since.Spokesperson Sammy Howard told the BBC that they discovered the dogs as a result of a noise complaint by a resident nearby.She said...
Dog Treats Brand Accused of Harming, Potentially Killing Dogs
As pet parents, we all want to give our dogs the best and safest treats we can. For many years, rawhides, rib bones, and similar treats were widely popular for dogs. But in recent years, concerns about these items as potential choking hazards have grown. Some dogs are unable to digest rawhide, and may suffer […] The post Dog Treats Brand Accused of Harming, Potentially Killing Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
smithmountainlake.com
Pets of the Week for Adoption
Casey, husky/border collie mixCasey is estimated to have been born sometime in July 2022. Casey is a sweet boy with lots of things to learn. He is good in a crate and is learning to walk on a leash. Sometimes he just sits taking everything in. Casey looks to be a Siberian husky mix, therefore any potential adoptees must understand the energy level before committing to him. Casey needs a fenced yard to run and play to keep him safe from getting lost. Casey has been microchipped, neutered, tested heartworm negative, and started on vaccinations.
pethelpful.com
Mom and Dog Left Heartbroken After No One Shows Up to Their Puppy Playdate
Oftentimes parents will organize playdates for their children to hang out with other kids at the park. It allows the parents to socialize together while their kids play and get their energy out. A total win-win for everyone. But sometimes, it doesn’t always go as planned. TikTok user @rangersmomma11522...
Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddling
Black cat like ElliePhoto byNathan RileyonUnsplash. Ellie, a four-year-old black cat in Virginia was returned to the pet store because her owner got tired of her wanting to cuddle all the time, according to Fox News.
Puppy abandoned at airport finds a new home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For a local family this week it’s a happy tale to tell about how Penny came into their lives. The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas shared the news that Penny, a three-pound nine-week-old puppy, found abandoned at the airport has found a new home. Penny was found alone in a carrier […]
Dog Chained Up And Abandoned With No Food Or Water For 3 Freezing Days
“They made absolutely no effort whatsoever,” the Monmouth County SPCA told HuffPost of the owners, who have been charged with animal cruelty.
Family Pet Lost For 30 Years Found Alive In Attic
Many telephone poles across the country are adorned with posters for missing pets. Sometimes those animals wind up reunited with their families and other times they are, sadly, never seen again. With each passing day of not being found, the chances of locating a lost pet get less and less. However, once in a while, there are happy endings, even years after a pet has gone missing, but nothing like what happened to one family. Their beloved pet was found alive a whopping 30 years after it went missing, and it turned out all that time it was right above their heads in their attic.
Cat Comforts Dog Suffering With Anxiety While Owners Are Away: 'Precious'
Nova the cat's owner told Newsweek they were "surprised" to see the feline comforting their golden retriever as they haven't always got along.
Incredible Video Captures Bald Eagle Dropping A House Cat Into Its Nest For Eaglets To Eat
Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
Heartbreaking clip shows dog being abandoned by its owner
Heartbreaking footage of a 13-year-old golden retriever left abandoned by his owner has been shared online. In the clip, a woman can be seen pulling up in her car on the roadside before opening the rear passenger door. Watch as the pooch hops out and the woman closes the door behind him:
This dog trainer's one super simple tip could help put a stop to lead pulling
Do you feel like your dog is walking you rather than the other way around? Then check out this top tip to stop your dog pulling on the lead
Cat Refuses to Give Up Bed To Angry Doberman In Hilarious Video
Viewers were in awe of the cat's insouciant response, with one commenting: ""Only a cat would casually groom themselves while looking down the barrel of a Doberman."
Upworthy
Fourth-grader writes heartwarming letter to neighbors asking them if he can take their cute dog for walks
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 10, 2021. It has since been updated. Dogs are considered man's best friend which would make puppies, a little boy's best friend. This is especially true in the case of a fourth-grader named Troy and a puppy named Arthur. An adorable letter written by Troy to Arthur's humans has been making the rounds on the internet and melting hearts. The handwritten letter was a polite request from Troy seeking to dog-sit Arthur sometime in the future when there was no longer a pandemic.
26 puppies, dogs rescued from abandoned home in Miami-Dade
MIAMI - A litter of puppies and several adult dogs left abandoned in a vacated rental home are now safe and sound at Miami-Dade Animal Services. In all, 26 dogs were rescued. "It's a little heartbreaking because they did come to us as a confiscation," said Flora Beal with MDAS. "Just a reminder to the public that it is illegal to sell puppies unless you have a permit from the county."A neighbor alerted authorities to the dogs in left behind in the vacant home, and after getting permission from the rental property's owner to enter, they scooped up the pooches. ...
