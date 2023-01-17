ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

CNET

A Veterinarian's Top 5 Dog Breeds: Is Your Dog Is on the List?

Unless your pooch happens to be a show dog, breed may not be all that important to you. But that doesn't stop people from rating canines according to their backgrounds. (Cats too, but to a lesser extent -- fur real.) Pug and dachshund owners may still be peeved about a...
msn.com

Dogs That Don't Shed: Best Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Families

Every four-legged friend is perfectly suited to an owner — unless, of course, that owner is allergic to dogs. Fortunately, there’s plenty of breeds suitable for families looking for a pet that kids can play with for hours, without needing a box of tissues. It’s important to note,...
katzenworld.co.uk

How to Trim Your Pets Nails Stress-Free the ZenClipper

No matter if you have a dog, cat or small furry such as a rabbit, keeping your pet’s nails in good shape is an important part of being a pet guardian. And of course with many of us still in lockdown around the world this isn’t always an easy task!
Upworthy

Stray dog kept sneaking into Dollar General to steal unicorn toy, so animal control bought it for him

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 29, 2021. It has since been updated. A stray dog obsessed with a stuffed unicorn toy at a Dollar General finally got his fairytale ending. Animal control officers recently received an interesting call from a North Carolina Dollar General store alerting them of a big brown stray dog that had come to the store five times to steal the same stuffed unicorn. "He went straight for the unicorn, the same one every time," Joe Newburn, a supervisor at Duplin County Animal Services, told PEOPLE. "It was so strange, one of the strangest calls I've ever dealt with."
KENANSVILLE, NC
The Independent

More than 90 shih-tzus rescued from ‘unsafe’ home malnourished and covered in faeces

The RSPCA is looking to re-home nearly 100 shih-tzus and their puppies after they were found neglected in a breeding house last year.The neglected animals were reported to be malnourished, as well as being infested with fleas, worms and covered in faeces.An appeal has been launched after to find loving owners for the original 96 of the breed, which had been found in unsafe conditions in Torquay, Devon, along with around 50 that have been born since.Spokesperson Sammy Howard told the BBC that they discovered the dogs as a result of a noise complaint by a resident nearby.She said...
DogTime

Dog Treats Brand Accused of Harming, Potentially Killing Dogs

As pet parents, we all want to give our dogs the best and safest treats we can. For many years, rawhides, rib bones, and similar treats were widely popular for dogs. But in recent years, concerns about these items as potential choking hazards have grown. Some dogs are unable to digest rawhide, and may suffer […] The post Dog Treats Brand Accused of Harming, Potentially Killing Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
TEXAS STATE
smithmountainlake.com

Pets of the Week for Adoption

Casey, husky/border collie mixCasey is estimated to have been born sometime in July 2022. Casey is a sweet boy with lots of things to learn. He is good in a crate and is learning to walk on a leash. Sometimes he just sits taking everything in. Casey looks to be a Siberian husky mix, therefore any potential adoptees must understand the energy level before committing to him. Casey needs a fenced yard to run and play to keep him safe from getting lost. Casey has been microchipped, neutered, tested heartworm negative, and started on vaccinations.
BEDFORD, VA
8 News Now

Puppy abandoned at airport finds a new home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For a local family this week it’s a happy tale to tell about how Penny came into their lives. The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas shared the news that Penny, a three-pound nine-week-old puppy, found abandoned at the airport has found a new home. Penny was found alone in a carrier […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Family Pet Lost For 30 Years Found Alive In Attic

Many telephone poles across the country are adorned with posters for missing pets. Sometimes those animals wind up reunited with their families and other times they are, sadly, never seen again. With each passing day of not being found, the chances of locating a lost pet get less and less. However, once in a while, there are happy endings, even years after a pet has gone missing, but nothing like what happened to one family. Their beloved pet was found alive a whopping 30 years after it went missing, and it turned out all that time it was right above their heads in their attic.
Tyla

Heartbreaking clip shows dog being abandoned by its owner

Heartbreaking footage of a 13-year-old golden retriever left abandoned by his owner has been shared online. In the clip, a woman can be seen pulling up in her car on the roadside before opening the rear passenger door. Watch as the pooch hops out and the woman closes the door behind him:
Upworthy

Fourth-grader writes heartwarming letter to neighbors asking them if he can take their cute dog for walks

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 10, 2021. It has since been updated. Dogs are considered man's best friend which would make puppies, a little boy's best friend. This is especially true in the case of a fourth-grader named Troy and a puppy named Arthur. An adorable letter written by Troy to Arthur's humans has been making the rounds on the internet and melting hearts. The handwritten letter was a polite request from Troy seeking to dog-sit Arthur sometime in the future when there was no longer a pandemic.
UTAH STATE
CBS Miami

26 puppies, dogs rescued from abandoned home in Miami-Dade

MIAMI - A litter of puppies and several adult dogs left abandoned in a vacated rental home are now safe and sound at Miami-Dade Animal Services. In all, 26 dogs were rescued. "It's a little heartbreaking because they did come to us as a confiscation," said Flora Beal with MDAS. "Just a reminder to the public that it is illegal to sell puppies unless you have a permit from the county."A neighbor alerted authorities to the dogs in left behind in the vacant home, and after getting permission from the rental property's owner to enter, they scooped up the pooches. ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

