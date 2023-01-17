Three LSU offensive linemen have elected to test the transfer market. Now, Kardell Thomas has joined them in the NCAA Transfer Portal, announcing his decision on Instagram. Listed at 6-feet-3, 350 pounds, Thomas signed with the Tigers in the 2019 class as a four-star prospect out of Southern Lab in Baton Rouge. Scholarship offers rolled in for the high school All-American well before his junior year from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, and many others. In the end, he elected to stay home.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO