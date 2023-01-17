Read full article on original website
Blackfoot trustees uphold 4-day school week
After three years since its implementation, trustees of Blackfoot School District 55 upheld the four-day school week when they voted to approve the calendar for the 2023-24 school year Tuesday. The way Superintendent Brian Kress sees it, the district had a mandate to uphold the four-day school week as a...
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: Basketball races heating up
A lot can happen as the girls' regular season wraps up. The best thing is to peak at the right time. The Blackfoot Broncos are doing exactly that as they have won six in a row heading into the weekend, including a 58-46 victory over the Shelley Russets, who were undefeated in their district and are ranked No. 1 in the state media poll. It's a big turnaround for the Broncos after starting the season 1-6.
Blackfoot Water Department employee obtains water distribution licence
Kaden Mitchell, a Blackfoot Water Department employee, has obtained his class one water distribution license, which will allow him to have expanded responsibilities at the water department. Mitchell is the fourth one in the department to obtain this license. Mitchell, who’s two years into working with the Blackfoot Water Department,...
