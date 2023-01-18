ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

gearjunkie.com

Experience the Oregon Backcountry Discovery Route

Support us! GearJunkie may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Backcountry Discovery Routes (BDR) is a nonprofit organization serving to promote education and safety for off-highway motorcyclists. It also creates backcountry and secondary-road routes for adventure and dual-sport riders. These routes take backcountry riders through some of America’s most incredible scenery and charming rural towns.
philomathnews.com

Most popular girl names in the 90s in Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Oregon from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a...
98.3 The KEY

A Hiker’s Dream: Oregon’s ‘Sleeping Giant’ Volcano and Lava River Cave

The Newberry National Volcanic Monument sits in the Deschutes National Forest near Bend in central Oregon. The park covers over 54,000 acres and includes vast old lava flows, lakes, the 1.5-mile Lava River Cave (that you can hike), and an active volcano, “Newberry Crater”. The crater is currently seismically and geothermally active and if you decide to make the trip, you will see hundreds of cinder cones, vents, miles of basalt flows, and amazing wildlife.
KTVZ

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Oregon history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
WWEEK

Oregon Provides Hardly Any Rehab Beds for Patients With Brain Injuries. Powerful Interests Want to Keep It That Way.

It’s the phone call every parent dreads. On Oct. 15, 2017, Dan Nichols, an engineer at Boeing in Gresham, raked leaves at his Lake Oswego home. His wife, Kathryn, was inside, preparing to make dinner. The couple were empty-nesters, except for their Labradoodle, Sage. Their daughter Laura, a recent Gonzaga University graduate, lived in Seattle; their son Dave also worked as an engineer at Boeing, in Washington state.
hereisoregon.com

Winter Fest is back to dazzle Oregon this President’s Day

Over the past two decades, the OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest has grown into the Pacific Northwest’s largest winter festival, and it’s back President’s Day weekend 2023! The three-day event returns to the Deschutes Expo Center in Redmond, Oregon, February 17-19, 2023. The upcoming 2023 OnPoint...
REDMOND, OR
nosh.com

Planet Based Foods Announces Pacific Northwest Expansion

VANCOUVER, BC— Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTCQB: PBFFF) (FRA: AZ0) (“PBFG”, “Planet Based Foods” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a pair of definitive agreements with renowned supermarket chains, Quality Food Centers (or “QFC”) and Fred Meyer (collectively known herein as the “Supermarkets”).
VANCOUVER, WA
thatoregonlife.com

The Small Town Pizza Joint In Oregon You Need To Try This Year

All the best pizza is found at mom-and-pop joints in small towns across Oregon, I’m convinced of this. And Benny’s Pizza Joint in Monroe happens to be one of those places. The small town of Monroe is located in South-East Benton County, Oregon, and is a vibrant hub for rural farming including produce, vineyards and Christmas trees. Monroe is part of the Corvallis, Oregon Metropolitan Statistical Area, founded in 1914.
MONROE, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Finalists announced for director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality

Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality will be run by either interim Director Leah Feldon or former Democratic congressional candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner.  The two finalists for director of the department were announced Thursday at a meeting of the state Environmental Quality Commission. The final decision will be made by the five, governor-appointed members on the commission […] The post Finalists announced for director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KTVZ

Best places to retire on the West Coast

Palm trees, a golf course and mountains in the background. If planned well, retirement can be fun, social, and relaxing. But much of that depends on where you end up living. For many, the West Coast is ideal, with natural beauty, bustling cities, good hospitals, comfortable weather, and much more to offer. But what areas of this region are best for retirees?
CALIFORNIA STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon Coast Chowder Roundup: 6 Spots That Serve The Best Clam Chowder

Scenic and rugged coastline, kite festivals, artisan glass float hunts, salt water taffy, cute shops and mouth watering fresh seafood make the Oregon coast a spectacular place to visit at any time of year. Where To Find The Best Clam Chowder in Oregon. One of our favorite reasons to visit...
NEWPORT, OR
thelundreport.org

‘Microdosing’ allowed under Oregon’s new psilocybin program

Oregon health officials have finalized regulations for the controlled use of mushroom psilocybin, spelling out how people can access the groundbreaking program to seek relief from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression or other reasons. The regulations also cover a surprisingly controversial question: How much of the psychedelic substance can and should be taken?
InvestigateWest

Primate research center in Oregon leads nation in violations

State lawmakers want to mandate more detailed reporting. In August 2020, an employee at Oregon Health and Science University inadvertently put two monkeys inside a cage-washing machine. One was scalded and died, and the other had to be euthanized. The year before, staff left a cage full of prairie voles without water, killing five of them. The year before that, another monkey had to be euthanized after becoming ensnared by pipes inside its own cage.
