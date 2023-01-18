Read full article on original website
gearjunkie.com
Experience the Oregon Backcountry Discovery Route
Support us! GearJunkie may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Backcountry Discovery Routes (BDR) is a nonprofit organization serving to promote education and safety for off-highway motorcyclists. It also creates backcountry and secondary-road routes for adventure and dual-sport riders. These routes take backcountry riders through some of America’s most incredible scenery and charming rural towns.
philomathnews.com
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Oregon from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a...
Ms. Wheelchair Oregon advocates for alter-able accessibility across U.S.
A traumatic event in January 2021 altered an Oregon woman's life forever, but she's taking what happened to her and using it as a way to advocate for others.
A Hiker’s Dream: Oregon’s ‘Sleeping Giant’ Volcano and Lava River Cave
The Newberry National Volcanic Monument sits in the Deschutes National Forest near Bend in central Oregon. The park covers over 54,000 acres and includes vast old lava flows, lakes, the 1.5-mile Lava River Cave (that you can hike), and an active volcano, “Newberry Crater”. The crater is currently seismically and geothermally active and if you decide to make the trip, you will see hundreds of cinder cones, vents, miles of basalt flows, and amazing wildlife.
KTVZ
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Oregon history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
WWEEK
Oregon Provides Hardly Any Rehab Beds for Patients With Brain Injuries. Powerful Interests Want to Keep It That Way.
It’s the phone call every parent dreads. On Oct. 15, 2017, Dan Nichols, an engineer at Boeing in Gresham, raked leaves at his Lake Oswego home. His wife, Kathryn, was inside, preparing to make dinner. The couple were empty-nesters, except for their Labradoodle, Sage. Their daughter Laura, a recent Gonzaga University graduate, lived in Seattle; their son Dave also worked as an engineer at Boeing, in Washington state.
hereisoregon.com
Winter Fest is back to dazzle Oregon this President’s Day
Over the past two decades, the OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest has grown into the Pacific Northwest’s largest winter festival, and it’s back President’s Day weekend 2023! The three-day event returns to the Deschutes Expo Center in Redmond, Oregon, February 17-19, 2023. The upcoming 2023 OnPoint...
nosh.com
Planet Based Foods Announces Pacific Northwest Expansion
VANCOUVER, BC— Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTCQB: PBFFF) (FRA: AZ0) (“PBFG”, “Planet Based Foods” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a pair of definitive agreements with renowned supermarket chains, Quality Food Centers (or “QFC”) and Fred Meyer (collectively known herein as the “Supermarkets”).
Study: Oregon makes top 10 states spending the most on rent
Oregonians are spending more of their income on rent than most other renters in the U.S., a study conducted by moving experts with Forbes Home shows.
thatoregonlife.com
The Small Town Pizza Joint In Oregon You Need To Try This Year
All the best pizza is found at mom-and-pop joints in small towns across Oregon, I’m convinced of this. And Benny’s Pizza Joint in Monroe happens to be one of those places. The small town of Monroe is located in South-East Benton County, Oregon, and is a vibrant hub for rural farming including produce, vineyards and Christmas trees. Monroe is part of the Corvallis, Oregon Metropolitan Statistical Area, founded in 1914.
Finalists announced for director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality
Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality will be run by either interim Director Leah Feldon or former Democratic congressional candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The two finalists for director of the department were announced Thursday at a meeting of the state Environmental Quality Commission. The final decision will be made by the five, governor-appointed members on the commission […] The post Finalists announced for director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon leads nation in rent as a percentage of income: Families feel the strain
SALEM, OR. - Oregon is one of the many states across the United States where residents spend an increasingly large portion of their income on rent. According to a study conducted by moving experts with Forbes Home, Oregon ranks 9th in states where residents spend the largest percentage of their income on rent.
KTVZ
Best places to retire on the West Coast
Palm trees, a golf course and mountains in the background. If planned well, retirement can be fun, social, and relaxing. But much of that depends on where you end up living. For many, the West Coast is ideal, with natural beauty, bustling cities, good hospitals, comfortable weather, and much more to offer. But what areas of this region are best for retirees?
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon Coast Chowder Roundup: 6 Spots That Serve The Best Clam Chowder
Scenic and rugged coastline, kite festivals, artisan glass float hunts, salt water taffy, cute shops and mouth watering fresh seafood make the Oregon coast a spectacular place to visit at any time of year. Where To Find The Best Clam Chowder in Oregon. One of our favorite reasons to visit...
The number of $1M earners is surging. Here's how many Oregon added
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's ranks of residents making a million-plus increased by nearly 2,000 between 2015 and 2020, including 800 new high-earners calling the state home between 2019 and 2020. There were 5,520 Oregonians with incomes of $1 million or more who filed 2020 tax returns. That was up...
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this week
A popular retail store recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Oregon this week. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 22, 2023, the popular clothing retailer J. Crew will be closing another one of its Oregon store locations in Portland, according to local reports.
thelundreport.org
‘Microdosing’ allowed under Oregon’s new psilocybin program
Oregon health officials have finalized regulations for the controlled use of mushroom psilocybin, spelling out how people can access the groundbreaking program to seek relief from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression or other reasons. The regulations also cover a surprisingly controversial question: How much of the psychedelic substance can and should be taken?
XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant still only on the horizon as Oregon cases and hospitalizations continue to fall
Oregon health officials reported a 16% drop in newly identified coronavirus cases this week and an 9% drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, pointing to an apparent lull before the highly transmissible XBB.1.5 subvariant spreads into Oregon. Just under 240 hospital beds were occupied with people who had tested positive for the...
Primate research center in Oregon leads nation in violations
State lawmakers want to mandate more detailed reporting. In August 2020, an employee at Oregon Health and Science University inadvertently put two monkeys inside a cage-washing machine. One was scalded and died, and the other had to be euthanized. The year before, staff left a cage full of prairie voles without water, killing five of them. The year before that, another monkey had to be euthanized after becoming ensnared by pipes inside its own cage.
