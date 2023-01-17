Read full article on original website
Branford Land Trust January Film Series: Afro-Indigenous Relationships to LandJen PayneBranford, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenters Offer Enhanced Shopping Experience With Innovative FeaturesTy D.Farmingdale, NY
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
Parents outraged over plan for Bridgeport students to be relocated due to teaching vacancies
Parents say they are outraged with how they say the district is handling the situation, with the lack of communication and planning.
westportjournal.com
Class acts: New courses for Staples get high marks
WESTPORT — The Board of Education gave unanimous approval Tuesday for two new college-level courses to be offered at Staples High School starting next fall. One is an Advanced Placement psychology course, the other a seminar in academic writing that could earn students four University of Connecticut credits. The...
hamlethub.com
Roberto Alves Announces Campaign for Mayor of Danbury
Former Democratic City Councilman Roberto Alves today announced his candidacy for Mayor. “We gave this administration a year to change and make progress, but instead we got a series of mishaps, unfulfilled promises, and no transparency," said Roberto Alves. "As a community, we deserve better. We deserve leadership that is accountable, transparent, and truly committed to making a positive impact on our lives,” Alves continued, “I still see what I've always seen in our city: possibilities and potential. It’s time Danbury becomes a shining example of what a community that has been left behind for so long can do when we focus on creating opportunities for every resident and young person in our city.” concluded Alves.
LI middle school substitute teacher fired for 'inappropriate activity' during anatomy lesson
A substitute teacher at a Long Island middle school was fired after conducting an “inappropriate activity” during an anatomy lesson, the Sachem School District announced Wednesday.
Auditors vow to descend on CT if law passed putting rules on First Amendment
RIDGEFIELD, Conn. — It was shortly before Christmas when a team calling themselves First Amendment auditors entered the Ridgefield Town Hall with cameras and started interacting with government officials. “Can you please shut that off?” said town employee Patricia Pacheco. “No, that's silly,” said Josh Abrams. “What do you...
westportjournal.com
Local styles hit the runway at ‘Fashionably Westport’
WESTPORT — Westport style will be on full display March 4 as “Fashionably Westport” showcases the latest looks from local fashion and beauty merchants. The annual runway event, organized by the Westport Downtown Association, is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in the Trefz Forum of the Westport Library, 20 Jesup Road.
The Stank of Hollywood Closes Another Connecticut Movie Theater
Yet again, the lack of quality big-screen entertainment has caused another Connecticut movie theater to permanently shut it's doors. This time, it's in Northwest Connecticut. Just over a month ago, on December 5, 2022, Niantic Cinema 5 announced that their temporary three-month closure had become permanent. Today I learned that one of the closest movie theaters to my new place in Torrington has shut down. Apple Cinemas - Barkhamsted, which was located along Rt. 44 at 380 New Hartford Road, has been wiped off as one of Apple Cinemas Connecticut locations, and the dreaded red 'Permanently Closed' banner show up when you search for the theater on Google.
connecticutexplorer.com
4 Awesome Cuban Restaurants in CT in 2023
Cuban restaurants in CT are few and far between for sure. There are a few great ones here, though, fortunately. Whether you’re in the mood for some tasty Arroz con frijoles nergros or some delicious and authentic croquetas, these Cuban restaurants are sure to satisfy you. There are essentially...
Northport woman’s Facebook hijacked for puppy scam, bringing strangers to her door
Jayne Dietl hadn’t used Facebook since 2019 after her husband died. But just days ago she started getting texts from people about a post on her page offering puppies.
Connecticut utility companies offer one-on-one help with heavy bills
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Because of medical hardship, Johnny Johnson has had his power and gas cut off in previous winters. “You know, that stress of the lights being cut off, or the gas cut off, it is very stressful, and I want to make sure that I don’t have that happen,” he said. Wednesday […]
connecticuthistory.org
Civic Center Roof Collapses – Today in History: January 18
On January 18, 1978, at about 4:20 in the morning, the Hartford Civic Center roof collapsed. Ten days of bad weather coupled with a snowstorm the prior evening were responsible for the weighty accumulation of snow and ice that led to the rooftop’s failure. Planned in 1970 as part...
trumbulltimes.com
Milford changes rules on accessory dwellings
MILFORD — Milford residents who want to rent an accessory dwelling unit to someone other than family can now do so. "The reaction was jubilation when they approved the regulation change," Montalbano said. He added the change would help people who need a place to live but can't afford an apartment.
'Emotional Encounter': Would-Be Suicide Attempt Ends In Hug In New Haven
A heartfelt moment was shared when a New Haven police officer was able to stop a man from jumping off a bridge. On Friday, Jan. 13, while on patrol, two police officers in the neighborhood of Fair Haven were alerted that a man in distress was about to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge.
Similarities between Walshe and Dulos cases bring discussion
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Roughly 26,000 people a year call the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s (CCADV) 24-hour hotline for assistance with intimate partner concerns. Last year, 12 people in Connecticut were killed by intimate partners and 16 were killed the year before. It’s an issue advocates say has reached public health crisis levels.
Herald Community Newspapers
Mourning an athlete who died too young
“Any time anybody was feeling down or out, he was the kind of person that put his arm around you and made you a better person,” Jason Pearl, Long Beach High School’s lacrosse coach, said of Gerrin Hagen. “He was such a wonderful young man. Everybody loved him. Well, actually, everyone loves him.”
Coliseum Site Construction Now Underway
Dirt was on the move — and not just in a ceremonial fashion — at a now-bustling construction site that once housed the long-gone Coliseum. A bright yellow excavator was busy digging up that former parking lot as hard-hatted construction workers ambled atop tarp-covered piles of soil on Tuesday afternoon on the 3.5‑acre block bordered by Orange Street, George Street, State Street, and MLK Boulevard.
syossetjerichotribune.com
New Bakery Opens In Syosset
On Jan. 9, the Syosset Woodbury Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Stellina Bakery and Cafe in Syosset. Founded by world renowned chef Fabrizio Facchini and Oyster Bay locals Tom and Adriana Milana, Stellina Hospitality’s mission is to bring a piece of their Italian culture to Long Island.
Connecticut Dedicated Over $1 Million to This Brookfield Property, Here’s Why
The Town of Brookfield has been awarded a grant from the the State of CT. According to a December 2022 article from I-95's Large Dave, the money would go into fixing the property at 20 Station Road in Brookfield. The site was once home to a dry cleaners in the 60's and 70's and was condemned in 2011. At that time, the CT DEEP (Department of Energy and Environmental Protection) concluded that the soil is contaminated.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces Free COVID-19 Test Kit Distribution
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced that the County will host a free test kit and KN95 mask distribution event on January 24 between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. in the lobby of the H. Lee Dennison Building, located at 100 Veterans Memorial Highway. Approximately 1,000 test kits and nearly 1,000 KN95 mask will be available for residents to pick up.
Officers In Westport Attacked By Man Drinking Fuel Additive, Police Say
A Connecticut man who was found walking down the middle of a street drinking liquid fuel additive has been arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring police officers. The incident took place in Westport on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, when police responded to the area of Center Street on a report of an individual, acting erratically and drinking motor oil.
