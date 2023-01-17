ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Cheaters Beware, This New Facebook Trend Is Looking To Out You

Cheaters never win... that's especially true when it comes to romance and relationships. And to be totally frank- we aren't living in the days of being able to live a double life with multiple wives. Back before the internet, you heard of men who would have families in different cities, or wives and double lives. Now, with all of the internet sleuths, it's increasingly more difficult to be a bad partner.
Around Lansing This Weekend: Blue Men, RVs, Wine & More

No one wants to be stuck inside all weekend long in the middle of January. Here are some things to plug into if you want to get out-and-about January 19-22, 2023. MSU Pavilion hosts the 25th Annual Mid-Michigan Premier RV Show this Thursday (1/19) through Sunday (1/22). The event promises more than 25 RV dealers with more than 200 RV units on display, "from lightweight to luxury, toy hauler to tent camper."
Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 012023

Some light snow is making its way back into West Michigan. It will continue into Saturday and overnight into Sunday. Temperatures will stay on the cool side in the 30s. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 012023. Some light snow is making its way back into West...
Michigan Man Is ‘The Pez Outlaw’ In Netflix Documentary

A Dewitt, Michigan man is the focus of the Netflix documentary 'The Pez Outlaw'. Welcome to the party if you missed this crazy story and the now-streaming documentary that goes along with it. This twisted tale is so bizarre, even Hollywood could not make it up. The life of Steve Glew is as real as it gets.
Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp

Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse

That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
Want a Good Steak? The Best Steakhouses in Lansing

The old slogan was, "beef, it's what's for dinner". There's nothing like an awesome steak, cooked on the grill to your specs. Who has the best steaks in Lansing?. I'm on a new diet and eating steak works out for me! I need to eat protein, protein and more protein. A steak can satisfy my taste, hunger and it will be on point for my diet plan. When it comes to steaks, I am a huge fan of the prime rib at the English Inn. Part of the experience is the classy feel at the Inn.
Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location

Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
