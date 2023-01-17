A Michigan mother and her two children were found frozen to death over the weekend after a surviving daughter sought help from a stranger, authorities said. The bodies of Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were discovered Sunday afternoon in a park in Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. Autopsies revealed all three succumbed to hypothermia. Authorities were alerted to the tragedy by Cannady’s 10-year-old daughter, who knocked on a door and said her family was dead nearby. The daughter is in stable condition at the hospital. “This tragedy was based in a mental health crisis,”...

PONTIAC, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO