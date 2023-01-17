ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

CBS Detroit

Fitness studio closes in Detroit, owner blames high rent

(CBS DETROIT) – A fitness studio that introduced hot yoga to those living in Detroit's West Village is closing its doors.Amina Daniels left New York City and returned to her hometown of Detroit to make it a healthier place."They needed a community where they can train, sweat, and restore," Daniels said. Winner of the Hatch grant, she had funds for her fitness studio, but initially, some weren't buying into her idea."I looked at 91 properties. So that is 91 'noes,'" Daniels saidEventually, she opened Live Cycle Delight in March 2017 on Agnes off Van Dyke.Business boomed so much that she opened...
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL’s Country Concert Calendar

100.7 WITL is proud to be your Country Concert Connection!. From Lansing to Grand Rapids to Detroit and throughout Lower Michigan, our favorite country artists visit our great state on a regular basis. Bookmark this page to keep tabs on your favorites, and find out when and where they're going to be!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.7 WITL

$2.7M Beautiful Detroit Firehouse Could Be Your New Home

This historic 1918 Detroit Corktown Firehouse is able to be rezoned as residential space. And what an incredible home it would make. Detroit Corktown Firehouse Has Enormous Living Space. With 10,000 square feet spread between three floors, plus a basement... you could design a modern, contemporary or vintage modern living...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Megabus returns to Detroit with routes to 13 other cities

Megabus is back in the Motor City. The New Jersey-based bus company that touts fares as low as $1 announced Thursday a new partnership with Kentucky-based Miller Transportation that will expand service and include connections from Detroit to 13 other cities. “The continued expansion of our network to more than...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit gang war rages during crime wave, kidnapping

Detroit — A 19-year-old carjacking victim survived a prolonged assault after being kidnapped by an armed mob of more than a dozen people who beat her with crutches, pummeled her with fists and ripped out her hair extensions during an attack amid a surge in street gang violence in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Chalkbeat

Fired Detroit teacher Nicole Conaway is cleared to return to the classroom

A Detroit school district teacher who was fired last year after challenging the district’s in-person work requirement for employees is expected to make a return to the classroom. The Detroit school board voted 5-1 in April 2022 to fire Nicole Conaway, a science and math teacher in the Detroit Public Schools Community District for 16 years who fought to be able to teach from home due to a medical condition. Board member...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit teenager wins $613,848 lottery jackpot

A Detroit teenager recently won a $613,848 Lucky 7's Fast Cash jackpot after a friend bought her the ticket as an early Christmas gift. The 19-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, was out with a friend when he purchased the ticket at a gas station and handed it her, saying he bought it for her as a gift, according to the Michigan Lottery.
DETROIT, MI
New York Post

Michigan mom and 2 kids found frozen to death in park, daughter survives

A Michigan mother and her two children were found frozen to death over the weekend after a surviving daughter sought help from a stranger, authorities said. The bodies of Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were discovered Sunday afternoon in a park in Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. Autopsies revealed all three succumbed to hypothermia.  Authorities were alerted to the tragedy by Cannady’s 10-year-old daughter, who knocked on a door and said her family was dead nearby. The daughter is in stable condition at the hospital. “This tragedy was based in a mental health crisis,”...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit rapper Boldy James suffers broken vertebrae in car crash

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit rapper Boldy James is recovering after a car crash that broke vertebrae in his neck last week. The rapper, whose birth name is James Jones III, was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Metro Detroit on Jan. 9. According to a representative for Boldy, he...
DETROIT, MI
