Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
Detroit News
Megabus returns to Detroit with routes to 13 other cities
Megabus is back in the Motor City. The New Jersey-based bus company that touts fares as low as $1 announced Thursday a new partnership with Kentucky-based Miller Transportation that will expand service and include connections from Detroit to 13 other cities. “The continued expansion of our network to more than...
Detroit News
Detroit gang war rages during crime wave, kidnapping
Detroit — A 19-year-old carjacking victim survived a prolonged assault after being kidnapped by an armed mob of more than a dozen people who beat her with crutches, pummeled her with fists and ripped out her hair extensions during an attack amid a surge in street gang violence in Detroit.
Detroit teenager wins $613,000 jackpot with ticket gifted from friend
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
fox2detroit.com
Rochester woman's sleepless night becomes Powerball dream come true
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Deborah Bates doesn't play Powerball all the time. But on Dec. 14, she was having a hard time falling asleep and was playing on her phone - and that turned into a dream come true. Bates, 65, won $500,000 in the Dec. 14 Powerball drawing...
Fired Detroit teacher Nicole Conaway is cleared to return to the classroom
A Detroit school district teacher who was fired last year after challenging the district’s in-person work requirement for employees is expected to make a return to the classroom. The Detroit school board voted 5-1 in April 2022 to fire Nicole Conaway, a science and math teacher in the Detroit Public Schools Community District for 16 years who fought to be able to teach from home due to a medical condition. Board member...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit teenager wins $613,848 lottery jackpot
A Detroit teenager recently won a $613,848 Lucky 7's Fast Cash jackpot after a friend bought her the ticket as an early Christmas gift. The 19-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, was out with a friend when he purchased the ticket at a gas station and handed it her, saying he bought it for her as a gift, according to the Michigan Lottery.
Michigan mom and 2 kids found frozen to death in park, daughter survives
A Michigan mother and her two children were found frozen to death over the weekend after a surviving daughter sought help from a stranger, authorities said. The bodies of Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were discovered Sunday afternoon in a park in Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. Autopsies revealed all three succumbed to hypothermia. Authorities were alerted to the tragedy by Cannady’s 10-year-old daughter, who knocked on a door and said her family was dead nearby. The daughter is in stable condition at the hospital. “This tragedy was based in a mental health crisis,”...
'We love him dearly': Family searches for Detroit teen last seen in November
Rogers was last seen near the Wayne County Community College Eastern Campus on Nov. 29, which is on Conner Street. Detroit police say Rogers is 6-foot-3 and about 160 pounds.
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit rapper Boldy James suffers broken vertebrae in car crash
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit rapper Boldy James is recovering after a car crash that broke vertebrae in his neck last week. The rapper, whose birth name is James Jones III, was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Metro Detroit on Jan. 9. According to a representative for Boldy, he...
fox2detroit.com
Jaylin Brazier: Cousin who admitted to throwing cousin Zion Foster into dumpster released after 10 months
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A little more than a year since Zion Foster disappeared and ten months after her cousin, Jaylin Brazier, was sentenced for lying to police about what happened to her body, the 23-year-old relative is now out of prison after completing a special program. Brazier, 23,...
